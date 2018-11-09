Real Goods Solar Inc (RGSE) CEO Dennis Lacey on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Real Goods Solar Inc (NASDAQ:RGSE) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Dennis Lacey - CEO

Ishfaque Faruk - WestPark Capital

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss RGS Energy's third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

With us today is the company's Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Lacey.

Thank you. The capstone of our efforts to reinvent RGS was put in place last week with the announcement that we received product certification from UL for POWERHOUSE 3.0. Clearly exciting news for us, and so much so, we announced it within 1 hour of receiving the letter from UL. This certification means that RGS is now a manufacturer. Further, it starts the nationwide commercial launch of POWERHOUSE, beginning a new era for our company, one that we believe will greatly benefit our shareholders. POWERHOUSE 3.0 is the product at the right time, allowing us to also operate outside the solar residential EPC space where many companies report operating losses.

Just like the format we used last quarter, the press release we issued yesterday lays it all out, including our results for the quarter, where we stand with POWERHOUSE reservations, how our expected future cash and capital position looks. Further within our financial in the press release, you can see hypothetical future earnings per share. I would like to move to address questions that seem to come up routinely for us. Our answers have not changed.

First off, we typically get asked, do we need to raise capital? No. We believe we do not need to do another capital raise, having raised all the capital we expect to be needed to commercialize POWERHOUSE. As you saw in yesterday's press release, we expect to receive approximately another $3 million of cash as the remainder investor notes are converted to stock. We included these shares to be issued in the table illustrating our future expected fully diluted shares. In summary, that cash, along with the approximately $9 million of cash we reported at September 30, is why we do not believe we need to raise capital to commercialize POWERHOUSE.

Further, as we show on the press release, there is a potential for future cash of almost 20 million from the future exercise of common stock warrants. It is our belief that after the downward selling pressure on our stock from the note offering thesis, our stock price can rise to levels where common stock warrants are exercised.

Related to this is another question we often get, when will the overhang of shares from the 2018 convertible note offerings be gone? We have gone to considerable lengths to update our shareholders on the overhang, which is the number of shares that convertible note holders can request we issued to them to convert their notes. The amount of the overhang has been shown in the financial models we have been issuing as a component of the potential future diluted shares outstanding. Further on our company website under Investor Relations, we have been updating the number of shares outstanding, so you can calculate the overhang.

As of the end of today, the overhang from the 2018 convertible notes is now down to approximately 12 million shares. It is our belief that at the rate these note holders have been converting debt to equity, the overhang will be gone shortly. And as the selling pressure abates, we believe it creates a situation where our stock price can rise.

We've also been asked, do we plan to do a reverse stock split? No, we do not. Somewhat related to this, we are also asked, will you be in compliance with the NASDAQ requirement for minimum shareholders' equity? As you can see in yesterday's press release, our shareholders' equity as of September 30 was approximately $7 million, which is in excess of the requirement of $2.5 million. One of the tables on the press release shows that we have recorded an increase in shareholders' equity from October 1 to November 2 of $4.2 million from the noncash derivative accounting for our 2018 convertible notes and conversion of those notes into shares of RGS stock. On top of that increase in equity, Q4 to date, we expect to record another $4.5 million from the noncash accounting of derivatives. Basically, the note accounting is very complex, but to simplify, the issuance of the 2018 convertible notes cause us to book noncash losses up front that will simply reverse in future periods, creating increases to shareholders' equity in those periods, which are coming now.

We are also frequently asked, are you taking deposits for POWERHOUSE-written reservations? No, we have not been doing that. Although other companies take money from customers for a product not available to fund their operations, we have never been comfortable with that as a business strategy. Our plan all along has been that once we receive the UL certification, we'll begin to accept purchase orders from roofers and homeowners and we'll require deposit with each purchase order. We are open for business now with POWERHOUSE and expect to receive purchase orders, ship product and record revenue. Related to that last question, we have also been asked, do we expect cancellations of the written reservations? We don't expect roofers to cancel written reservations, but could not say that could not happen. Regardless, not only have we announced product certification, we believe that we will have more customer interest, not less. And point of fact, we announced last Friday we have $126 million of reservations. And then this Monday we announced $127 million, up $1 million over that short time frame, which we believe supports our view that we'll have more customer interest. For our new era, we will be reporting traditional metrics for POWERHOUSE. That would mean showing a backlog roll forward schedule in our filings, a supplement we have included in our SEC filings for years. As such, we will not be reporting reservations any longer. It will be backlog represented by signed purchase orders and contracts not yet filled.

Another related question is, do we have written reservations from homebuilders? No. We have held the view that a homebuilder would not advertise a new community as having a product that has not yet received product certification because that would simply not be prudent. We anticipate now that with product certification, we will have increased homebuilder interest in POWERHOUSE leading to contracts. We also get questions about how we determine the gross margin percentages in the RGS financial model in our press releases. The gross margin percentages reflect the terms we have negotiated with our supply chain partners. Of course, like any business, there are macroeconomic factors that will affect the cost of imprints. There are 2 I would like to mention for POWERHOUSE. One is the price of oil. Because the base plate of POWERHOUSE is plastic and hydrocarbons are involved, significant movements in the price of oil can affect the pricing we receive for plastic resin. Another is foreign currency rates with China. As our solar laminate is made in China, the exchange rate with China can affect the pricing we receive for solar laminate.

And of course, we get asked, "What are your manufacturing capabilities? And how many megawatts would you do this quarter? How many megawatts would you do next quarter?" We provided guidance on October 1 with our updated corporate presentation that we expect revenue for the first quarter of 2019. That is still our opinion, although we may record some POWERHOUSE revenue during December. It is simply a matter of how quickly we can manufacture solar laminate, ship it from China, assemble it in the U.S. and then distribute POWERHOUSE kits over the remaining 50-plus days this year. Our stated view has been consistent on this topic. For instance, we have said it will be bumpy as we start to manufacture and balance product demand with our manufacturing capability. It will take a quarter or so to achieve an equilibrium source, but a good problem for us to have as we expect to be profitable.

Under these circumstances, we believe at this juncture, it will be imprudent to provide quarterly guidance of megawatts produced or solar revenue.

Related to that question, we also get asked, do we have the manufacturing lined up to cover the annual written reservations? Yes, we believe we have POWERHOUSE manufacturing capacity lined up to cover our current written reservations. To date, POWERHOUSE written reservations exceed $127 million in potential annual revenue. This is from 88 roofers across 32 states, more than half the states so far. Supporting my opening comment, this will be a national launch.

So let me summarize. We believe POWERHOUSE is the solar product that homeowners, roofers and homebuilders have been waiting for. We also believe our product stacks up extremely well against potential competition, as shown in various news publications that have compared our product to other solar shingles in the marketplace. We continue to believe we are in a unique position to be the first real mover in the solar shingle marketplace. With recent legislation like the California 2020 Solar Mandate and over $100 million in written reservations from roofing companies, we certainly are excited about the future for our company. We also see the opportunity for international expansion. We will pursue International Electrotechnical Commission testing to address the global market.

The commercial launch of POWERHOUSE is a major game change for us that we believe will drive strong growth and profits in 2019 for our shareholders. Now with that, I'd like to open it up to questions.

We will take our first question from Ishfaque Faruk with WestPark Capital.

First of all, congrats on the -- receiving the UL certification, huge home run. My question is related to the gross margin. Dennis, you updated your deck again and it says that your gross margin percentages are now going to be in the low to mid-30s. So is it -- is that just based on your conversations with the manufacturers? Or can you give a little more color on that?

Dennis Lacey

Sure. If you were -- the last one we issued for the financial model is in our October 1 corporate presentation that we filed under 8-K. And I think the margin in 2 of those periods might have increased by 1 percentage point, 100 basis points. So it wasn't that much from the last time we did anything. But yes, to answer your question, this reflects the pricing we've got at this time.

And is that -- so your current reservation is $127 million, right? But do you have a sense for what percentage of the reservations would actually translate into revenue in a given year?

Dennis Lacey

Well, we're certainly hopeful that all of that happens next year. We believe -- the form that -- the roofers, their reservations is for the 12-month period. So we like to believe we're going to get that next year. I mean, things always happen differently in the full amount that they say. But like I said in my scripted comments, we expect other roofers to come along, and we expect homebuilders to come along. So we're really in the early innings, I mean, we're in early stages.

Okay, now with the UL certification in hand, when do you reasonably expect homebuilders to come onboard?

Dennis Lacey

Well, I think the process with roofers is rather quick-turned. The time to negotiate contract with a homebuilder for a new community will be a little more involved process. So we certainly expect to see conversations commence shortly, but what subdivision will be ready for us in time. So we're not really expecting a lot for -- in terms of actual shipments in the first half of next year. But the second of half of next year, it gives us plenty of runway to meet that sort of need. We hope it's faster but we don't expect it right out of the box.

Okay, and my last question. Okay. So you briefly mentioned that you might -- POWERHOUSE might generate some revenues in the December quarter. So do you have a sense for when will you start shipping your products? Do you have a time line for that?

Dennis Lacey

Well, I hope -- as I said in my scripted comments, I hope it's December. That's what we're hoping for. Our earlier guidance was January for revenue. We -- there's only 50 days to go. And we're jimmying up manufacturing now because we did not want to manufacture before we had UL approval. That would not be wise. That would be imprudent. So we're jimmying it up now, we got 50 days to go, we'll see what we can do.

Dennis Lacey

Thank you all again for joining us today, and we look forward to updating you on our progress in the future. Operator, please go ahead and wrap up the call.

