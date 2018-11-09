Fixed Income Factor Research Series - The Value Effect

A factor index is designed with the intention of capturing the return premium associated with exposure to a particular factor or set of factors in a transparent, rules-based, replicable format.

Factor indexes can be used both as benchmarks for the performance of actively managed funds and as the reference or benchmark for an index-replicating product.

The FTSE Russell global institutional smart beta survey provides a clear insight into major trends at work in recent years in awareness, popularity and use of smart beta index-based strategies.