High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - November Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. The goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover), and are replaced with the next-highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of October, "999" indicates a N/A value):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr. Altria Group Inc. MO 4.92 16.59 8.3 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 6.29 34.25 12.7 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 4.19 14.82 5 Franklin Resources BEN 3.02 9.56 18.6 Black Hills Corp. BKH 3.39 5.81 5.1 AT&T Inc. T 6.52 15.26 2.1 People's United Financial PBCT 4.47 12.84 1.5 Consolidated Edison ED 3.76 3.44 3.1 Eaton Vance Corp. EV 3.11 14.39 8.1 Illinois Tool Works ITW 3.14 17.08 16.1 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 3.3 19.38 7.7 Universal Corp. UVV 4.42 17.22 1.9 Target Corp. TGT 3.06 16.73 8.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.84 22.24 5.6 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 2.89 12.93 9 Meredith Corp. MDP 4.23 999 6.3 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 4.1 14 1 Realty Income Corp. O 4.39 51.96 5 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 4.12 22.64 4.3 National Retail Properties NNN 4.28 33.88 4.1 Old Republic International ORI 3.54 10.81 1.4 Computer Services Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.88 15.75 15.8 PSB Holdings Inc. OTCPK:PSBQ 4.11 999 6.7 Community Trust Bancorp CTBI 3.16 14.49 3.2 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp OTCQX:FMCB 41.26 999 2.5

There is no turnover this month.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends BKH 516 60.18 8/8/2018 $31,052.88 $32,373.84 4.25% UVV 540 60.15 9/9/2018 $32,481.00 $37,751.40 16.23% PBCT 1896 17.28 10/8/2018 $32,762.88 $29,956.80 -8.56% PEP 291 102.49 6/8/2018 $29,824.59 $33,642.51 12.80% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $33,923.16 26.38% MO 504 58.24 1/7/2016 $29,352.96 $32,946.48 12.24% SKT 1400 21.11 5/7/2018 $29,554.00 $32,998.00 11.65% ED 385 75.31 3/8/2018 $28,994.35 $30,130.10 3.92% BEN 930 33.3 8/8/2018 $30,969.00 $29,313.60 -5.35% T 928 36.4 3/7/2016 $33,779.20 $28,860.80 -14.56% Cash Cash $9,328.29

Disclosure: None.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.