High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - November Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. The goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.
The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.
Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover), and are replaced with the next-highest rated stock.
The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of October, "999" indicates a N/A value):
|Name
|Symbol
|Yield
|P/E
|3-yr.
|Altria Group Inc.
|MO
|4.92
|16.59
|8.3
|Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|SKT
|6.29
|34.25
|12.7
|Leggett & Platt Inc.
|LEG
|4.19
|14.82
|5
|Franklin Resources
|BEN
|3.02
|9.56
|18.6
|Black Hills Corp.
|BKH
|3.39
|5.81
|5.1
|AT&T Inc.
|T
|6.52
|15.26
|2.1
|People's United Financial
|PBCT
|4.47
|12.84
|1.5
|Consolidated Edison
|ED
|3.76
|3.44
|3.1
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|EV
|3.11
|14.39
|8.1
|Illinois Tool Works
|ITW
|3.14
|17.08
|16.1
|PepsiCo Inc.
|PEP
|3.3
|19.38
|7.7
|Universal Corp.
|UVV
|4.42
|17.22
|1.9
|Target Corp.
|TGT
|3.06
|16.73
|8.7
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|KMB
|3.84
|22.24
|5.6
|T. Rowe Price Group
|TROW
|2.89
|12.93
|9
|Meredith Corp.
|MDP
|4.23
|999
|6.3
|United Bankshares Inc.
|UBSI
|4.1
|14
|1
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|4.39
|51.96
|5
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|XOM
|4.12
|22.64
|4.3
|National Retail Properties
|NNN
|4.28
|33.88
|4.1
|Old Republic International
|ORI
|3.54
|10.81
|1.4
|Computer Services Inc.
|OTCQX:CSVI
|2.88
|15.75
|15.8
|PSB Holdings Inc.
|OTCPK:PSBQ
|4.11
|999
|6.7
|Community Trust Bancorp
|CTBI
|3.16
|14.49
|3.2
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
|OTCQX:FMCB
|41.26
|999
|2.5
There is no turnover this month.
The current portfolio is below:
|Position
|Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Initial Purchase Date
|Cost Basis
|Current Value
|Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends
|BKH
|516
|60.18
|8/8/2018
|$31,052.88
|$32,373.84
|4.25%
|UVV
|540
|60.15
|9/9/2018
|$32,481.00
|$37,751.40
|16.23%
|PBCT
|1896
|17.28
|10/8/2018
|$32,762.88
|$29,956.80
|-8.56%
|PEP
|291
|102.49
|6/8/2018
|$29,824.59
|$33,642.51
|12.80%
|TGT
|391
|68.65
|6/3/2016
|$26,842.15
|$33,923.16
|26.38%
|MO
|504
|58.24
|1/7/2016
|$29,352.96
|$32,946.48
|12.24%
|SKT
|1400
|21.11
|5/7/2018
|$29,554.00
|$32,998.00
|11.65%
|ED
|385
|75.31
|3/8/2018
|$28,994.35
|$30,130.10
|3.92%
|BEN
|930
|33.3
|8/8/2018
|$30,969.00
|$29,313.60
|-5.35%
|T
|928
|36.4
|3/7/2016
|
$33,779.20
|$28,860.80
|-14.56%
|Cash
|Cash
|$9,328.29
Disclosure: None.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.