Wall Street Breakfast: Crude Growls Into Bear Market

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).Artwork for Wall Street Breakfast November 9: Crude Growls Into Bear Market WALL STREET BREAKFAST Wall Street Breakfast November 9: Crude Growls Into Bear Market 30 00:00:00 30 Subscribe to This Show Download This Episode Embed This Player Share This Episode
Oil fell below the $60 level overnight, a day after slipping into a bear market. That means U.S. crude is now down by around 20% since early October as rising supply and concerns of an economic slowdown pressure prices. Fresh U.S. sanctions are unlikely to cut as much oil out of the market as initially expected with Washington granting temporary exemptions to Iran's biggest buyers. American production has also reached a new record high of 11.6M bbl/day.
Economy
Saudi Arabia's top government-funded think tank is studying the possible effects on oil markets of a breakup of OPEC, WSJ reports, an interesting research effort for the nation that has dominated the oil cartel for nearly 60 years. Senior Saudi officials see the study as a high-priority economic policy inquiry, but it does not reflect an active debate inside the government over whether to leave OPEC in the near term.
Seeking protection against possible new U.S. sanctions, Russian energy majors are heaping pressure on Western oil buyers to use euros instead of dollars for payments, as well as penalty clauses in contracts. Russia supplies over 10% of global oil, so severe sanctions could affect crude prices. Global oil majors further rely on Russia to feed their refineries, especially in Europe and Asia, so they cannot just walk away from annual contract negotiations.
U.S. equities look poised to slip again at the open, continuing a global market retreat after the Fed appeared to remain on track to raise to its key rate next month. Some traders had hoped that the sharp stock selloff during what has been called "Red October" might have encouraged the central bank to take a more dovish approach, but a statement confirmed expectations of "further gradual increases" in the prime lending rate.
Speaking with lawmakers at Ireland's Parliament, ECB President Mario Draghi urged eurozone governments to pay down their national debts and strengthen the currency bloc amid a dispute over Italy's budget and potential shocks such as Brexit. Despite those economic risks, he expects the central bank - "subject to incoming data confirming our medium-term inflation outlook - to end net asset purchases at the end of the year."
Slackening demand and a trade war with the U.S. weighed on China's factory inflation in October, while consumer price inflation held steady at 2.5%, ending a rising streak for four consecutive months. Even as the world's two biggest economies butt heads over trade, their top diplomats and defense chiefs will gather today for security talks in Washington. The meeting was canceled last month amid new South China Sea tensions and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.
Cabinet ministers from the United States, Mexico and Canada will sign a new trade agreement at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30, but it has yet to be determined whether the presidents and prime minister of each nation will participate in the signing. Legislators from the three countries still have to approve the pact, officially known as USMCA, before it goes into effect.
Stocks
Disney shares climbed 2.4% in AH trading on Thursday after posting record revenues and profits in Q3, led by strong gains at its film studio. The unit's revenue expanded 50% Y/Y on the "exceptional performance" of Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Incredibles 2. Disney (NYSE:DIS) also said its new Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) rival will be called Disney+, with the streaming service launching in late 2019.
China is gearing up for the biggest shopping event of the year on Sunday, a day dominated by e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which saw $25B worth of goods sold on its platforms alone in the 24-hour period last year. Many will also be watching Singles' Day for signs of consumer strength, which is coming under pressure amid rising Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a wider economic slowdown.
Alibaba itself lowered its full-year sales forecast earlier this month due to concerns about the trade spat, while the firm's core commerce business saw its slowest quarterly sales growth since 2016. As a result, Alibaba (BABA) aims to make cloud computing its "main business" in the future, according to CEO Daniel Zhang. The unit saw revenues rise to 5.67B yuan (about $820M) last quarter, a 90% increase from a year ago.
Sears plans on closing another 40 stores early next year as it continues to slim down its business, but hopes to stay open long enough to find a potential buyer and avoid liquidation. The retailer filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15 with roughly 700 Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and Kmart stores in operation. It announced at the time it would be shutter 142 unprofitable stores and warned more closures could follow.
The "most significant" restructuring in two decades is coming to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), which is set to organize the majority of its operations around six "small business units" with their own leaders. Activist investor Nelson Peltz had lobbied for the company to simplify its group structure, saying doing so would streamline the business. He joined P&G's board in March.
Coca-Cola branded energy drinks may soon hit store shelves as the beverage giant returns to a growing category that would put it in competition with partner Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). However, the products won't be released until at least April as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) works through an arbitration on whether the drinks - made with caffeine from natural sources and guarana extract - are in violation of a prior agreement between the two industry players.
Picking up speed as it drives into the EV space, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) plans to sell electric cars for less than €20K ($22.8K) each, sources told Reuters. The "MEB entry" and its production volume of 200K vehicles are due to be discussed at a supervisory board meeting on Nov. 16. Another vehicle, the I.D. Aero, will be built in a plant currently making the mid-sized VW Passat.
A federal judge in Montana has halted construction of TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL oil pipeline on the grounds that the Trump administration did not complete a full analysis of the project's environmental impacts. The 1,180-mile pipeline would transport up to 830K barrels of crude oil daily from Canada to Nebraska. While the loonie extended its decline on the news, no immediate impact was seen in the oil markets as the pipeline isn't scheduled to come online for years.
The Satanic Temple is suing Netflix (NFLX) and Warner Brothers (NYSE:T) for $150M, stating the companies infringed on its copyrights, violated its trademark and caused injury to its business reputation. At the center of the controversy is Baphomet, an androgynous goat-headed deity. A statue of the satanic god surrounded by children is featured in Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Media reports suggest that a crackdown by the FDA on e-cigarettes will come next week. The sale of most flavored pod-style devices will be pulled from convenience stores and gas stations, and will require strict age verification controls for online sales. Products in mint, menthol and tobacco flavors will be allowed to remain in all retail outlets for now but could be restricted later if youth use continues to increase. Related: PM, MO, BTI, TPB, VGR
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) -9.9% on weak bookings outlook.
AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) +3.7% with new drug hopes.
CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) -5.5% AH posting light revenues.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) +3.2% following a Polish LNG deal.
Disney (DIS) +2.4% AH as studio revenue gained 50% Y/Y.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) +8.2% AH beating expectations.
Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) +20.9% AH displaying a profit turnaround.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) -4.1% on downside guidance.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) -27.5% AH following a revenue shortfall.
In Asia, Japan -1.1%. Hong Kong -2.4%. China -1.4%. India -0.2%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.9%. Paris -1.1%. Frankfurt -0.8%.
Futures at 6:20, Dow -0.5%. S&P -0.6%. Nasdaq -0.8%. Crude -1.6% to $59.72. Gold -0.4% to $1219.80. Bitcoin -0.8% to $6376.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -2 bps to 3.21%
8:30 Producer Price Index
9:00 Randal Quarles Speech
10:00 Consumer Sentiment
10:00 Wholesale Trade
1:00 PM Baker-Hughes Rig Count