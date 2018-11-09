Wall Street Breakfast: Crude Growls Into Bear Market

Stocks

Disney shares climbed 2.4% in AH trading on Thursday after posting record revenues and profits in Q3, led by strong gains at its film studio. The unit's revenue expanded 50% Y/Y on the "exceptional performance" of Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Incredibles 2. Disney (NYSE:DIS) also said its new Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) rival will be called Disney+, with the streaming service launching in late 2019.

China is gearing up for the biggest shopping event of the year on Sunday, a day dominated by e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which saw $25B worth of goods sold on its platforms alone in the 24-hour period last year. Many will also be watching Singles' Day for signs of consumer strength, which is coming under pressure amid rising Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a wider economic slowdown.

Alibaba itself lowered its full-year sales forecast earlier this month due to concerns about the trade spat, while the firm's core commerce business saw its slowest quarterly sales growth since 2016. As a result, Alibaba (BABA) aims to make cloud computing its "main business" in the future, according to CEO Daniel Zhang. The unit saw revenues rise to 5.67B yuan (about $820M) last quarter, a 90% increase from a year ago.

Sears plans on closing another 40 stores early next year as it continues to slim down its business, but hopes to stay open long enough to find a potential buyer and avoid liquidation. The retailer filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15 with roughly 700 Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and Kmart stores in operation. It announced at the time it would be shutter 142 unprofitable stores and warned more closures could follow.

The "most significant" restructuring in two decades is coming to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), which is set to organize the majority of its operations around six "small business units" with their own leaders. Activist investor Nelson Peltz had lobbied for the company to simplify its group structure, saying doing so would streamline the business. He joined P&G's board in March.

Coca-Cola branded energy drinks may soon hit store shelves as the beverage giant returns to a growing category that would put it in competition with partner Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). However, the products won't be released until at least April as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) works through an arbitration on whether the drinks - made with caffeine from natural sources and guarana extract - are in violation of a prior agreement between the two industry players.

Picking up speed as it drives into the EV space, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) plans to sell electric cars for less than €20K ($22.8K) each, sources told Reuters. The "MEB entry" and its production volume of 200K vehicles are due to be discussed at a supervisory board meeting on Nov. 16. Another vehicle, the I.D. Aero, will be built in a plant currently making the mid-sized VW Passat.

A federal judge in Montana has halted construction of TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL oil pipeline on the grounds that the Trump administration did not complete a full analysis of the project's environmental impacts. The 1,180-mile pipeline would transport up to 830K barrels of crude oil daily from Canada to Nebraska. While the loonie extended its decline on the news, no immediate impact was seen in the oil markets as the pipeline isn't scheduled to come online for years.

The Satanic Temple is suing Netflix (NFLX) and Warner Brothers (NYSE:T) for $150M, stating the companies infringed on its copyrights, violated its trademark and caused injury to its business reputation. At the center of the controversy is Baphomet, an androgynous goat-headed deity. A statue of the satanic god surrounded by children is featured in Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Media reports suggest that a crackdown by the FDA on e-cigarettes will come next week. The sale of most flavored pod-style devices will be pulled from convenience stores and gas stations, and will require strict age verification controls for online sales. Products in mint, menthol and tobacco flavors will be allowed to remain in all retail outlets for now but could be restricted later if youth use continues to increase. Related: PM, MO, BTI, TPB, VGR