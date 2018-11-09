Emerson Electric Is A Great Industrial Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/8/18)

Cramer is not backing away from IDEXX Labs.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, November 8.

Bullish Calls

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET): "I think that they are very good and CEO Jayshree Ullal is a brilliant manager. But I also like what Chuck Robbins is doing at Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Cisco's got less volatility."

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL): Cramer liked the stock in the $30s, and it has moved up a lot since. It's a good company.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL): It's a good company, but there are five of them in the same group that have run up and could go down.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK): It's a good company, and it is inexpensive.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): Cramer liked the company's quarter and is not backing away. He likes Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO) too.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR): Cramer likes the stock, and his trust owns it too. It's a great American industrial company.

Bearish Call

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX): The company's fundamentals are not good, and Cramer said he cannot recommend it on a takeover basis.

