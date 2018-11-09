Emerson Electric Is A Great Industrial Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/8/18)

Includes: ANET, CCK, CSCO, EMR, FL, IDXX, MLNX, SAIL, TMO
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Crown Holdings is inexpensive.

Cramer is not backing away from IDEXX Labs.

Mellanox Technologies' fundamentals are not good.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, November 8.

Bullish Calls

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET): "I think that they are very good and CEO Jayshree Ullal is a brilliant manager. But I also like what Chuck Robbins is doing at Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Cisco's got less volatility."

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL): Cramer liked the stock in the $30s, and it has moved up a lot since. It's a good company.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL): It's a good company, but there are five of them in the same group that have run up and could go down.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK): It's a good company, and it is inexpensive.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): Cramer liked the company's quarter and is not backing away. He likes Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO) too.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR): Cramer likes the stock, and his trust owns it too. It's a great American industrial company.

Bearish Call

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX): The company's fundamentals are not good, and Cramer said he cannot recommend it on a takeover basis.

