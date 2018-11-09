Peyto Q3 Earnings: Low Costs And Hedges Against Depressed Gas Prices

The market values the company assuming the current Canadian gas environment will not change.

Management expects to generate a profit next year despite lower hedges. The company will increase its NGL production and will sell more gas to the U.S. markets.

The company reported Q3 earnings. The free cash flow covered the dividend, and the net debt decreased thanks to strong hedges.

On the occasion of its 20th year of existence, Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) reported positive earnings for the 55th consecutive quarter. The free cash flow covered the dividend. And the net debt decreased (by a small amount, though).

But without hedges, the company would have generated tiny profits. And with the low gas prices environment, the company hedged next year's gas production at lower prices.

Yet, thanks to the low-cost operations, the company can sustain these depressed prices for many years. Management is avoiding AECO (a Canadian gas hub) prices by selling more and more gas to U.S. markets and by increasing the NGL production.

The market values the company with the assumption that the current Canadian gas environment will not improve.

Image source: werner22brigitte via Pixabay (Peyto Lake in Canada)

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 earnings

During Q3 2018, the production decreased by 16% to 85,242 boe/d YoY. The table below shows the evolution of production over the last 8 quarters.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The decreasing production during 2018 is due to the delayed capital program. Management reduced the capex during the summer months when gas prices are low. And during winter, the company is ramping up the production again. The increasing Canadian gas consumption to warm up houses drives gas prices up.

Also, the company is adapting by focusing on liquids. The table below shows that, despite the drop in total production, the NGL production increased YoY.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The evolution of the gas and liquids prices justify this choice, as shown in the table below. Liquids prices increased by 34% YoY while gas prices dropped by 35%.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

With the increased liquids production and prices, revenue from liquids increased by 37% YoY. We can also see in the table below that hedges represented 27% (C$41 million) of the Q3 2018 revenue.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Q3 2018 confirms the trend started several quarters ago. The part of the revenue from gas is shrinking, partly compensated by the revenue from NGL and hedges.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

As a consequence, adjusted funds from operations dropped to C$109.5 million.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

With a capex at C$69.7 million, the free cash flow covered the C$29.7 million dividend. And the net debt decreased QoQ by C$10.6 million.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The net debt to annualized funds from operations ratio amounts to 2.67, which is high. But the ratio is lower, at about 2.1, if we consider the TTM funds from operations. This is due to the lower Canadian gas prices during summer.

The summer is coming

Without hedges, the company would have generated a tiny free cash flow during Q3.

As usual, Peyto hedged its production over the next quarters. But because of the low gas prices, the hedges for 2019 are much lower than the 2018 hedges.

As highlighted in the table below, the gas hedges covering the summer of 2019 amount to only C$1.61/GJ (C$1.79/mcfe).

Source: Q3 2018 press release

For instance, assuming the same gas prices during Q3 2019 compared to Q2 2018 at C$1.44/mcfe, the revenue from hedges will be much lower in the next summer.

But as announced in January, the company is avoiding the AECO prices. Approximately 30% of the 2019 gas volumes will be exposed to U.S. hubs. The table below shows the company is reinforcing the exposition to the U.S. gas markets during the spring and summer. These seasons correspond to the lowest AECO gas prices.

Source: Q3 2018 press release

With the current Canadian and U.S. gas prices and despite higher transport costs, this diversification will improve the netbacks.

Low-cost operations protect shareholders

Peyto is still the lowest cost producer in the region. I compare the costs and the netbacks with two Canadian companies operating a similar production mix: Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC:AAVVF). AAV produces less NGL but the company announced a plan to increase its liquids production. So, AAV's production mix will be very similar to Peyto's by 2019/2020.

The graph below compares the production mix of the three companies.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The table below shows the costs and the netbacks the companies realized during Q3 2018.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Peyto's Q3 costs are higher than during Q2. Management explained in the Q3 conference call that higher taxes and fixed costs on a lower production increased the costs per barrel.

We can also see that Peyto's operating costs are lower than its competitors. But taking into account the G&A, interests, and DD&A, Peyto's total costs are comparable with AAV's.

Yet, Peyto realized better netbacks, before and after hedges, thanks to the higher part of NGL.

With this low-cost structure and excluding the hedges, Peyto realized a small profit during Q3. Thus, with a reasonable debt, Peyto can sustain this depressed pricing environment for many years.

Valuation

Management indicated a 2019 capital program of about C$250 million to C$300 million, which would maintain the production flat.

The TTM adjusted funds flow amount to C$533 million. Thus, the company would generate a profit of about C$533 million - C$300 million = C$233 million per year while keeping the production flat.

Considering the hedges, the market diversification, and the current prices, management expects to yield cash netbacks of approximately C$2.15/mcfe in 2019.

If we take into account C$1.4/mcfe for the DD&A costs, the company will realize a profit of C$0.75/mcfe after replacing the depleted production.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The profit of C$152.8 million in the table above is smaller than the C$233 million I calculated above. There are a few explanations for this. The DD&A costs could be lower than my estimated C$1.4/mcfe. Also, hedges will be weaker in 2019 compared to 2018. Thus, calculating the profits based on lower 2019 hedges penalize the results compared with a calculation using the TTM results.

In any case, I stay conservative and I consider the company will realize an annual profit of C$152.8 million with no growth.

I apply an arbitrary multiple of 12x the profits of C$152.8 million. It is equivalent of applying a P/E ratio of 12x to a company with no growth. The corresponding valuation amounts to C$1.833 billion (C$11.12/share).

Thus, with a current share price at about my estimation of the fair value with conservative assumptions, the market believes the situation will not improve.

From a flowing barrel valuation perspective, the market values Peyto at a premium compared to the two other producers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The higher valuation for Peyto is due to the higher netbacks the company realized.

As a side note, the interesting information from this table is not related to Peyto, though. The flowing barrel valuation is lower for AAV compared with Painted Pony. Yet, AAV generates higher netbacks and the debt to cash flow ratio is lower. Thus, AAV seems to be a better investment proposition than Painted Pony at these prices.

Conclusion

Peyto is one of the few Canadian gas producers that generated a profit during this quarter. The company even decreased the net debt by about C$10.6 million after the capex and after the dividend payment.

But the hedges provided all the free cash flow to cover the dividend and the net debt reduction during this quarter. And with the low gas price environment, the hedges for next year will be lower. But the company is diversifying its gas marketing in the U.S. markets. And the development of the NGL production continues.

Thus, the company can still operate many years in this depressed gas environment without a risk of dilution for shareholders.

The market prices the company assuming the current depressed gas environment will not change. Thus, my strategy exposed in my last article doesn't change. I sell puts whenever the stock price approaches C$10.

