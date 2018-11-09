Medical Facilities: The Big Drop In Distributable Cash Flow Is Misleading

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) reported Q3-2018 results and the big drop in the stock was likely due to their most examined metric: cash available for distribution (CAFD).

CAFD decreased 23.4% to C$9.4 million and the payout ratio was 92.4% compared to 70.7% in Q3 2017. Are things really that bad?

DR Price data by YCharts

We actually think that the results were excellent and the dividend is safer than ever before. Allow us to explain.

Strong top line growth

MFCSF delivered strong top line growth with its recent acquisitions but for a change, these actually flowed down to the bottom line with leverage. Historically, MFCSF has struggled with this and expenses in the past have actually outpaced revenue growth.

Source: MFCSF Q3-2018 results

Net income moved up 33% compared to a 17% increase in revenues.

CAFD

MFCSF's CAFD is an interesting metric. On the one hand, it does give a good visual into how well the distribution is covered. On the other, it does have certain items that we think are best left out of this metric to make it consistent from quarter to quarter.

As seen below, changes in non-cash working capital and repayments of non-revolving debt are both lumpy.

We don't consider either of these to be particularly relevant on a longer-term horizon for paying the distribution. We have more faith in this being irrelevant because of the extremely stellar debt metrics that MFCSF currently has. Net debt to EBITDA even after the recent acquisition should be around 1.5X. So principal repayments while necessary here, don't take away from the fact that MFCSF can always reborrow that amount on its corporate lines. Our adjusted payout ratio which takes these two out of the equation comes in at 59.08%.

While we can never be sure any dividend is safe, as management often has ideas that go way beyond what we can see, this adjusted payout ratio and MFCSF's 10-year uninterrupted dividend streak do give us confidence in this dividend.

DR Dividend data by YCharts

What to look for going forward

MFCSF is going into the strongest quarter of the year with an extremely weak Canadian dollar and the US economy firing on all cylinders. We expect that combination to produce some rather strong results that should surprise most investors. MFCSF is showing good momentum at most of its facilities and that along with the newly acquired ones should make investors rather delighted when annual results come out.

Since our November 2017 buy point, the stock has fared well.

DR Total Return Price data by YCharts

We love the high dividends and what we think is a compelling long-term growth story. But the small market capitalization and high volatility in revenues and expenses makes us reluctant to chase this higher. We feel comfortable with our position size and will only add if the stock drops below $13 CAD.

For more analysis such as this, along with real-time alerts on income stocks on both sides of the border along with option income ideas, please consider subscribing to our marketplace service, Wheel of Fortune.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Medical Facilities Corporation trades on TSX and is a Canadian Corporation. Dividends in non-sheltered accounts will have taxes withheld.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.