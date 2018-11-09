Top 10 Stocks To Buy After October's Weakness

I'm not one of those people who starts decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving; however, although I sort of hate to say it, now that Halloween has come and gone, I am starting to think about Christmas shopping. After the volatile October that we had in the markets, I'm putting together a stock shopping list as well. Many high quality companies are down double digits from recent highs. It's not always easy buying into weakness, but then again, when I'm looking for presents to go underneath of the tree I'll be bargain hunting, so why not do the same in my brokerage account as well?

In this piece I'll be discussing the best bargains that I see in the market today. This is a list more so than a ranking. When it comes to deals I'm not interested in trying to play favorites. Instead, I'm hoping to identify high quality companies that are trading at a discount to fair value and capitalize on the mistake that the market has made.

Apple (AAPL)

First up, we have Apple. This is the largest company in the market and by far my largest holding, so I don't know of a better place to start. AAPL trades with periodic weakness as investors and analysts alike get caught up on iPhone sales rumors and I've learned over the years that AAPL is best bought when it's trading down double digits from its highs. Adhering to this strategy has allowed me to pick up a bunch of shares over the years at relatively cheap valuations and now I'm sitting on over 100% gains on my overall position. Simply put, this company is a juggernaut. People are always trying to nitpick AAPL or Tim Cook, but over the long-haul, this company continues to print money. During its recent quarter, AAPL posted 20% growth on the top-line and 41% on the bottom. Yet, the stock sells off double digits because the company is changing the data that it's going to be reporting in the future? That's a sale that I'm happy to take advantage of. AAPL makes up nearly 10% of my portfolio currently so I'm requiring a solid margin of safety before adding shares. Right now, I'm targeting $190, which is essentially 14x 2019 EPS expectations. At that price, I'd be more than happy to own more AAPL, regardless of whether or not they're telling me how many iPhone they sold. I suspect it won't be long until the high margin services segments make up roughly half of AAPL's operating margins anyway. I think it's smart for management to get rid of the hardware focus in light of the growing service segments.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Staying in the technology sector, I'd like to pivot to the semiconductor space. Chip stocks were crushed in October. Sure, many of these names had high flying valuations and maybe a correction was in order, but now that they're trading near lows, I'm starting to see some attractive potential entry points. NVDA is a classic example of this. When NVDA shares were trading for $280 a month ago, they were sporting a 40x ttm multiple. Now, down near $200/share, they're trading for ~30x. This is in-line with the company's long-term normal P/E. I'm bullish on NVDA long-term because of its best in breed assets in the gaming space and A.I. markets. These are fabulous growth areas with secular tailwinds and I suspect that NVDA deserves its premium multiple. 30x isn't an extraordinary premium to pay for a company with long-term double digit growth potential. A stock like this will have outsized volatility in the short-term, but I own an overweight NVDA position because of its potential looking out years down the road. I haven't added to my NVDA stake on this weakness because it's already such a large position for me and it has a relatively low dividend yield. However, for investors who felt like they missed out on the NVDA growth story earlier in the year now have a chance to dip their toes into the water at normal valuations.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments is another chip name that has been beaten down as of late. The recent weakness allowed me to initiate exposure to the stock at $100. Unlike NVDA, TXN shares have not been high flyers. Prior to recent weakness, they were trading for ~22.5x. After October's sell-off, TXN shares trade for ~17.5x. Also unlike NVDA, TXN offers a strong dividend yield with even stronger dividend growth prospects. TXN is currently yielding 3.2% and recently increased its dividend by 24.2%. Texas Instruments is an industry leader in its own respect, though I admit that the analog chip space isn't quite as exciting as the artificial intelligence area. Regardless, the internet of things is coming and I suspect that TXN will be a beneficiary. A 17.5x multiple doesn't represent a dirt cheap valuation on TXN shares. It's essentially in-line with their 10-year P/E average. However, I think paying fair value for a high quality name with such a strong dividend makes sense and I was happy to do so.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Moving away from technology, I arrive at logistics. Logistics companies have secular tailwinds in place, in large part, because of the technological advances related to the internet and eCommerce. UPS just reported earnings that involved high single digit sales growth and 20%+ EPS growth y/y. Demand is sky high moving into the holiday season and I suspect that growth will continue long-term. Rising costs, labor shortages, and outsized demand are the main problems that UPS faces moving forward. To me, these problems are largely outside of the company's control and while they represent risks, I'm happy with management's performance. After recent share price weakness, UPS share are trading for ~15x earnings. This is well below the company's long-term average P/E of ~22.5x. Combine this discount with a solid 3.4% yield and a strong upward trajectory in terms of dividend growth and I think you've got a great investment opportunity at hand. I recently added to UPS at $108.82 and I'd be happy to continue to buy shares if they experience further weakness.

FedEx (FDX)

FedEx benefits from the same secular tailwinds that UPS does. I like FedEx's foreign business and its focus on business to business volumes. FDX's yield is significantly lower than UPS's, at just 1.15%, but its valuation is lower as well. As I said, UPS traded at ~15x after recent weakness. Well, FDX shares are trading for 14x. Furthermore, FDX has been known for posting higher bottom line growth than UPS and analysts aren't expecting that trend to end in the near future. FDX is projected to post 15% EPS growth in 2019 and 12% growth in 2020. This means that shares are priced with a very low PEG ratio of less than 1x and a forward P/E multiple of ~11.5x. Even though FDX shares have bounced off of their recent lows near $200, I still think shares are attractively valued here at ~$225. I'm long FDX and plan to hold my shares for a very long time. To me, this is one of the best dividend growth opportunities in the market. Since initiating its dividend in 2002, FDX has posted an astounding dividend growth CAGR of 26.5%. I suspect that strong double digit dividend growth will continue into the future as well. After all of this growth the company still has a payout ratio of ~15%.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Constellation is an alcohol company whose narrative has been hijacked by the marijuana boom. STZ is one of the few beer companies posting strong growth at the moment. Even so, management has made headlines with its large investments in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) that have given it a perceived first mover in the pot space as far as large cap U.S. companies go. Because of this, STZ shares have traded up and down (albeit, with less volatility) alongside the pot stocks. In the late summer, this was great for STZ. However, during October, this wasn't so good. I think that the tide is turning again with a couple of politicians with the last name Sessions (Pete and Jeff) who were both staunchly against weed legalization in the U.S. out of the picture now. The mid-term elections saw more states add medical and recreational use. Although this is speculative, at this point in time I think it's only a matter of time before the U.S. marijuana laws change and this will be bullish for STZ. I don't know how long it will take, but in the meantime, Constellation pays a 1.5% yield with some of the best dividend growth metrics going in the market in recent years. STZ isn't cheap, but it is down double digits from recent highs. If you felt like you missed out of the pot craze you're in luck, because the market has given you an opportunity to get into STZ at about the same prices it was trading for when its $4b CGC investment was announced back in August.

Facebook (FB)

Facebook's sell-off since its Q2 earnings report has been well covered. I wondered if the Q3 numbers might help the stock change direction, but that doesn't appear to be the case. FB is still posting strong growth, but it is slowing and costs are rising as head count increases and the company invests more into security. Regulations on the social media space continue to be a dark cloud looming above this stock. What's more, the media landscape is evolving quickly and although Facebook appears to be well situated in the new digital/mobile first world, I think these names are being discounted a bit across the board because people aren't sure what the global media/entertainment space will look like in a decade or so. With all of these issues at hand, this is still a highly profitable company that has billions of eyeballs focused on its content on a daily basis that just posted 30% revenue growth. FB is trading for just 20x 2018 EPS estimates. This is absurdly cheap is the company is able to continue on its strong double digit earnings growth trajectory. However, analysts are expecting EPS to be flat in 2019, which is playing a major role in the stock's recent weakness. If you believe that management can defy expectations and continue to post growth, Facebook could be a fabulous opportunity at these depressed prices.

Citigroup (C)

Citi is an interesting name for me. This stock has been the cheapest of the big banks for years now. Investors still haven't forgotten the role that C played in the financial crisis and while this bank has certainly improved over the years, it certainly isn't producing results on par with J.P. Morgan (JPM), which I view as best in breed in the big bank space. Yet, sometimes a cheap valuation makes up for sub-par performance. Right now, Citi is priced so cheaply that I have a hard time imaging that above average total returns aren't at hand. C is trading for just 10.5x ttm earning at the moment. On a forward basis, C shares are much cheaper, trading for just 8.85x 2019 EPS expectations. Simply put, I cannot see what a company that is slated to grow earnings 32% in 2018, with projected growth of ~15% for 2019 and 2020, is being priced with such bargain barrel multiples. To make matters better for C investors, the company now yields an attractive 2.7% and authorized a $17.6b buyback program in response to this year's CCAR results. As a C shareholder, that's the silver lining of this weakness. I'm sure that management is planning on retiring shares at these depressed valuations, which should help to continue to drive earnings growth into the future.

Invesco (IVZ)

Invesco is another beaten down financial that has intrigued me recently. Like Citigroup, I wouldn't say that IVZ is best in breed. That title goes to BlackRock (BLK) in the asset manager space). Yet, BLK shares have rebounded off of recent lows and while I wouldn't have anything negative to say about investors picking up shares of beaten down BlackRock (I've been doing the same myself), I'm including Invesco in this list because of its relatively cheap valuation. IVZ is even cheaper than C, trading for just 8.2x ttm earnings. IVZ does not have the growth outlook that Citi does however, with -2% growth expected in 2018 and 3% growth expected in 2019. Analysts are calling for 13% growth in 2020, but I'm not going to hold my breath waiting for IVZ to return to double digit growth without a notable catalyst on the horizon. The thing is, IVZ doesn't have to post double digit growth for investors to do well in the name. Essentially flat growth combined with the company's current 5.5% dividend (which is very well covered by earnings) and any sort of multiple expansion back towards historical norms would produce double digit total returns. Over the last 20 years, IVZ's average P/E ratio is nearly 19x. I'm not saying that the company deserves that sort of multiple with its current growth outlook in mind; however, I am saying that slight bump, to 10-12x, seems justifiable and if this where to happen, investors would be looking at gains of ~35%.

AT&T is another beaten down high yielder that I find attractive at current levels. I've written about AT&T numerous times throughout 2018 and at this point, I think my bullish stance is fairly well known. Simply put, I cannot fathom why T shares are trading for the same multiples today that they were assigned by investors are the depths of the Great Recession. T is trading for just 8.9x ttm earnings, which is well below its long-term average of ~15x. This share price weakness has driven this dividend aristocrat's yield up to 6.5%. Furthermore, the yield appears to be quite safe, with a 57% earnings payout ratio. T generates more than enough free cash flow to meet its dividend obligations while paying down significant portions of its debt. Only time will tell if the Time Warner acquisition is the growth driver that this company needs to separate itself from the competition in the telecom space, but in the meantime, I'm more than happy to collect this hefty dividend while I wait.

Conclusion

So, while it's still uncertain whether or not we'll rally into the end of the year or whether or not this bull market is truly a secular one with legs go to for years, it is certain that investors have historically done well for themselves buying high quality names into weakness. We can't ever know where the market is going, but we can identify well run companies that are trading at discounts to their historical averages as well as the broader market. To me, investors are much better off focusing on the value presented by individual equities than worrying about macro issues and broader market trends. No one has a crystal ball, but it doesn't take a magician to recognize a deal when they see one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NVDA, TXN, C, JPM, STZ, T, IVZ, BLK, UPS, FDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.