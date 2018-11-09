M&A Updates: 26% Spread On PAG/Spring REIT Acquisition

PAG Real Estate has improved their hostile offer for Spring REIT (1426.HK) by 10% from HK$4.85 to HK$5.30. Spring’s share price has jumped 17% to HK$4.6, but on then on the 7th of November fell down to HK$4.20. PAG already has 15% of the target company and the offer is conditioned upon them getting their hands on 50% of Spring including their current stock. So far upon the previous closing date of the 29th of October they have had 23% of the shares tendered making them own 38% in total. The main objective of PAG is to have Spring’s Huizhou acquisition stopped and that is why they need 50% of shares - to reject it in the EGM, which will be held on the 29th of November. The offer also has another condition in case PAG does not manage to get 50% until the EGM, which is that Spring’s shareholders vote down Huizhou deal anyway and if this does not happen, PAG will walk away. So I believe if PAG still does not manage to get 50% until the 14th of Nov. the offer is going to be extended again, however they have time only until the EGM and they only need 11.3% more. It is puzzling why there is such a huge 26% spread even after PAG has increased the price and made it clear that their intentions are strong, not to mention that there is only 11.3% is left to get, which definitely looks possible after the offer has been improved. Something might have happened on the 7th of Nov. that made Spring’s price drop 10%, but I have not been able to find what. From the first time I wrote about it, 5%-18% could have been made already in a month, however now the downside to the undisturbed price is about 40%.

Sibanye(SBGL)/Lonmin(OTC:LNMIF) merger is still dragging on (however the spread does exist anymore) with the Competition Tribunal (adjudicative body of South Africa’s competition regulators) hearing being postponed to the 12-16 of November. To remind you - this is a deal between South African and UK mining companies, which aims to create 2nd largest platinum producer in the world. Although there have been many concerns about this deal, it has received all the approvals required, except for Competition Tribunal. I expect it should be granted based on the recent green light from the Competition Commission (investigative and enforcement agency of South Africa’s competition regulators). Nonetheless, there was an attempt to interfere with the acquisition from Mining Forum of South Africa, which asked the court to suspend Lonmin’s mining licence based on their failed commitments to Social and Labour Plan. Lonmin responded with the factual information on their expenditures on SLP and even though it was not fully achieved, the amount is still significant. Lonmin also called Mining Forum’s accusations to be based more on their twice rejected business proposals from the Mining Forum than failed commitments to SLP. The main problem of this deal has always been a public concern about the social issues, which this merger will cause, so that is why Competition Commission besides approving it has also put some serious conditions to tackle the concerns earlier. Moreover, Lonmin has recently secured a $200m deal, which will let them clean most of their debt. Having that as well as the fact that South Africa’s government is one of the major shareholders of both companies and is backing the deal, I think the market’s opinion is aligned with mine.

Aurora Cannabis/ICC Labs deal spread has shrunk to 7% from 11% since the first time I covered this deal as the target company’s shareholders strongly approved the merger. What is left is regulatory consent from Uruguayan regulators and British Columbia Court (will be applied for on the 8th of November). I expect, there should be no problems with the remaining approvals and the deal should close by the end of the year.

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is still expecting the closing of the cross border deal with Orbotech (ORBK) by the end of this year even though the political tension between US-China has made the spread to more than double to 16% since I wrote about this deal two months ago. The deal is still subject to DOJ and China regulatory approvals.

The termination date has passed for iKang Healthcare (KANG) at the 31st of October so now the merger can be terminated at any time by both parties (the buyer and the seller). Apparently the buyer has not agreed to waive the condition of not more than 15% of shareholders rejecting the transaction so this deal is most likely off the table. The spread reflects that by standing at 20%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.