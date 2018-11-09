Adult Supervision Could Be The Turnaround Indicator For Danske Bank

Still, unaware market participants might be surprised at the qualitative shifts in consumer perception regarding Danske Bank.

The executive suite is in disarray, but recent corporate actions taken by Maersk Holding could lead to weathering the storm.

Post the prolific money-laundering case in their Estonian branch, Danske Bank stock has seen tremendous depreciation as anxiety regarding potential fines increased.

After the Estonian money-laundering scandal, there might finally be light at the end of the tunnel for the troubles at Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF).

The money-laundering scandal has been covered on Seeking Alpha and news media, but to summarize the effects:

1. An undetermined fine awaits;

2. The executive suite and board is in complete disarray with the removal of major organizational positions and the previous succession plan being blocked by danish authorities;

3. General populist rage at the institution, leading to loss of partnerships and multi-month media rage in Denmark.

The fine still looms, but in recent days the two other issues have starting easing up gradually. In this article I cover the evolution of all three issues.

The Fine: A Rational Approach Might Not Work

While the previous article on Seeking Alpha, linked above, did a fine job of figuring out the "empirically" accurate answer to a likely fine, I doubt the approach will work. Previous money-laundering has never faced as much bad press as the Estonian Scandal has in Denmark. It's quite rare for media attention to remain on a single scandal for more than a few weeks, but the topic has repeatedly remained on the most-read news for two months across most politically-oriented newspapers. Why? The current dividend-tax scandal across Europe has reinforced negative stereotypes regarding banking integrity. The Danske Bank case, in the Danish national perception, has turned into a judgement of both money-laundering and the tax-frauds perpetrated mainly by other parties.

The issue for shareholders is two-fold. Firstly, there is no downside cap to the potential fine. In the current political climate, even the harshest punishment will be deemed just. Politicians have even been discussing nationalizing the bank.

Secondly, politicians are playing a game of expectations with the market. If the fine causes the stock-price to increase, it will reflect negatively in the government. Obviously this makes little rational sense, as markets will anticipate quite harsh fines, but the political spin is easy to predict. In fact, there was already outrage that Danske Bank was up 6% from its lows. It's clear that the price must plummet on the announcement of the fine for politicians to showcase their "harsh stance on bank crime", but that fact makes the price plummet even further, which in turn leads to even harsher fines, ad nauseum.

The fine is no longer necessarily a result of rational approach, but a political process that is reflexive with the price in a positive feedback loop (in the wrong direction).

Adult Supervision Gives Hope For Rebuilding Leadership

The executive suite and board got thoroughly rocked by the scandal, with various key personnel having to leave. Danske Bank attempted to promote their very competent head of Wealth Management, a previous Goldman Sachs employee who is the fastest rising star in danish Finance - Jacob Aarup-Andersen. Mr. Andersen has just turned 40, but has already held major positions for Danske Bank. His competence is rumored to the degree that non-investors are aware of his existence through various newspaper articles on his prolific rise in the danish banking sector.

Unfortunately, the Finance Ministry blocked his ascent to the CEO-role based on "inexperience with operations", which most agree was a political move. The lack of succession lead to widespread panic, but luckily the largest shareholder stepped up.

Maersk Holding is the investment arm of the family that built A.P. Moeller Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF), the global shipping behemoth. The patriarch (two generation back) that built the shipping firm was one of the original board members at the inception of Danske Bank. The ties between the two firms is decades old and the holding company owns roughly 20% of total stock. They are also intimately connected with the pension funds that hold large ownership stakes, PFA and ATP.

Maersk Holding came out with a declaration of intent to remove the current president of the board and instate a new chairman. The new chairman, Karsten Dybvad, is a lobbyism veteran with experience as the CEO of the political group that represents the majority of danish industry. Mr. Dybvad is competent in his own right, but no titan of industry.

The key point is that the majority shareholder has finally begun engaging in what seems to be a clear plan of succession to reinstate order into Danske Bank. Maersk is a respected family and represents both political savvy and integrity, two things Danske Bank needs urgently for their image.

Brand Damage

The brand damage to the consumer is unlikely to be forgotten as easily as previous scandals for a variety of political reasons, but luckily the consumer side is unlikely to be heavily affected as Danske Bank has a tremendous product leadership in terms of online solutions for both payments and asset management in MobilePay and June. Both are keystones of many Danes everyday lives and can hardly be replaced based entirely on political outrage. I've yet to hear of a single Dane replacing either, even individuals who have otherwise been vocally angry about the money-laundering.

Of course deposits and loans will still be affected, but the vast majority of customers I've spoken to have not been infuriated enough with an Estonian Branch to go through the inevitable frictions of changing bank.

The second aspect of brand damage is in labor supply and business partnerships, specifically partnerships across universities and similar groups. For example, Copenhagen Business School (the largest and most prestigious Danish business school) have entirely cut off future contact with Danske Bank.

However the mood has seemed to lighten as of late, with "Fagforbundet Akademikerne " (a group that represents Norwegian Academics) recently renewed their 3-year partnership with Danske Bank. This is the first "forgiveness" Danske Bank has received in some time.

Conclusion

Danske Bank is still immensely risky given the political influence on the fine, but both the brand and executive suite succession plan have seen positive incremental datapoints.

