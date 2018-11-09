On The Lookout For Upside With PBF Logistics

The response of PBF Energy and PBF Logistics to the Valero news indicates that the former might provide a backstop via acquisition to the latter in the event that market headwinds continue to prevail.

Last August I argued that the best days of refining logistics MLP PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) were behind it despite strong performance at its sponsor company, PBF Energy (PBF). Specifically, I pointed to a low distribution coverage ratio, declining distributable cash flow growth opportunities, and higher financing costs would complicate its efforts to achieve the level of distribution growth that it achieved prior to 2018. The lack of clearly-undervalued units also worked against the long thesis in my view. The MLP's unit price declined by as much as 8% over the subsequent three months before rebounding sharply after it and its sponsor both released their Q3 earnings reports last week (see figure). The operating environment portrayed in those reports, along with last month's news that Valero Energy (VLO) is merging with its own logistics MLP, Valero Logistics Partners (VLP), has prompted me to take another look at the long thesis for PBF Logistics.

PBFX data by YCharts

PBF Logistics reported Q3 revenue of $70.6 million, a YoY improvement of 6.6% that topped the analyst consensus by $0.7 million. What was most surprising about this result was that it was not higher still. The MLP recorded large YoY increases to most of its volumes in the latest quarter, including a 53% improvement to its terminalling throughput, a 21% improvement to its pipeline throughput, and an 11% improvement to its reserved storage capacity. As a fee-based MLP such growth in volumes is obviously a positive, but only inasmuch as it drives revenue and, by extension, distributable cash flow growth.

Q3 EBITDA declined modestly YoY from $40.9 million to $38.9 million as higher costs and non-controlling interest EBITDA offset the improvement to revenue over the same period. Distributable cash flow fell by 12% YoY to $28.6 million on higher cash interest costs. The MLP's quarterly distribution in Q3 was 4.2% higher than in the prior-year period at $0.50/unit (see figure), however, and a previous equity raise had resulted in more units outstanding, so the distribution coverage ratio fell from 1.41x to 1.07x in response. This marks the second straight quarter of a 1.07x distribution coverage ratio and, as I highlighted last August, continued distribution growth will be slower than in the past without additional acquisitions that are also quickly-accretive. With a 9% forward yield this is not necessarily a negative for unitholders in PBF Logistics, but it continues to represent a break with its previous performance.

PBFX Dividend data by YCharts

The good news for unitholders is that 2018's acquisitions are expected to become accretive ahead of schedule. Management stated during the Q3 earnings call that the assets that it has obtained this year so far, including terminals, storage assets, and smaller dropdowns from its sponsor, are expected to generate run-rate EBITDA of $34 million. More importantly the MLP now expects to achieve its run-rate EBITDA on the storage assets, which it had originally stated that it did not expect to reach until 2021, at least one year ahead of schedule due to the fact that the tanks are on track to be fully contracted by the end of this year. The full $34 million run-rate EBITDA from this year's asset acquisitions is now expected to be reached by Q1 2020 as a result. By comparison, PBF Logistics is on track to achieve an EBITDA result attributable to unitholders of at least $155 million this year based on its performance in the year to date and management's projection for Q4.

PBF Logistics also has a large amount of dry powder remaining in the form of $464 million of liquidity that is divided between $18 million of cash and $446 million under its revolving credit facility. The MLP maintained a net debt-to-run rate EBITDA ratio of under 3.5x at the end of Q3, leaving it with room to make further debt-financed acquisitions, especially as its newest assets achieve their full income potential. Management stated during the earnings call that it is continuing to pursue both the development of organic projects and third-party acquisitions, as seen in Q3's 35% YoY increase to capital expenditures.

A major question for the MLP's investors in the wake of last month's Valero announcement is whether or not PBF Energy will acquire PBF Logistics. The logic behind such a buyout would be that the motivation for the formation of MLPs that prevailed earlier in the decade has passed, reducing the need for the earlier capital raises via the MLP structure. The 9% yield that PBF Logistics offers is hefty from a cost of capital perspective and, with the sponsor sitting on more than $1 billion in cash at the end of Q3, that company might determine that the cost-effective path is to simplify its structure via a buyout. The appeal of such a strategy becomes still more attractive based on estimates of plateauing refined fuels consumption in response to this year's comparatively high prices. The MLP's unitholders would not necessarily be hurt by such a merger despite the fact that the units are trading below their 52-week high due to the 12% premium that Valero Energy is paying for its own MLP's units, although it is worth noting that the distribution yield of Valero Energy Partners has largely been around half, and sometimes even less, that of PBF Logistics (see figure); the latter's unitholders would need an even higher premium to offset their expected earnings as a result.

PBFX Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Management did not completely discount the possibility of PBF Logistics being acquired by PBF Energy during the earnings call, stating the following in response to an analyst question about such a possibility:

It is not empty words for me to say that we're evaluating that continually and certainly not ignoring it. We have nothing to announce today, other than the fact that I would expect over the next number of months and other earnings call next quarter, that we'll not only continue to evaluate, but we'll actually start taking some action. That being said, I can't – I'm not going to provide any more color other than we're assessing it and do what's in the absolute best interest of unitholders of PBFX.

PBF Energy's management had a similar response during that company's Q3 earnings call:

I would say, as we said in the past, we're constantly looking at the market, I guess, I'd say little bit more in terms of we appreciate obviously what Valero did. We've been looking at everything. It's obviously been a market that's been sideways to down that's not specific to PBF, but the broader market. And I would expect like – well, I have nothing to announce today but I would expect that we make some decisions and talk to the market over the next quarter or so. But it's a dynamic situation where at this point we're absolutely committed to the MLP, to PBFX. We're announcing our 16th straight distribution increase. We just closed a very attractive acquisition for both – which will turn out well not only for PBFX but PBF will be a beneficiary as well. So, it is a mix of things going on, some very positive things in particular with PBFX, but the broader market creates headwinds and we recognize that and we're going to take steps to best position the partnership going forward.

An important takeaway from both comments is that the two companies are cognizant of the fact that the share price of the sponsor and the unit price of the MLP have not experienced the same performance since crack spreads began to widen in mid-2017, even after accounting for the difference in yields (see figure). The unit prices of logistics MLPs have largely moved sideways over the last three years despite their benefiting from operational tailwinds in the form of low fuel prices and high fuel demand. The fact that PBF Energy and PBF Logistics are willing to publicly acknowledge this divergence could provide a backstop to the latter's unit price on the grounds that the sponsor will step in if the MLP's unit price increases its underperformance.

PBF Total Return Price data by YCharts

PBF Logistics still suffers from a substantial headwind in the form of stagnate growth in refined fuels consumption. Its units continue to lack a margin of safety in the form of a low forward EV/EBITDA ratio relative to historical levels (see figure). At the same time, though, investors must offset this lack of undervalued units with the new potential for a backstop being provided by the MLP's cash-rich sponsor, especially in light of the Valero announcement. While I continue to believe that the growth prospects for PBF Logistics have dimmed quite a bit over the last several quarters, existing unitholders should be reassured by management's response to the developments of Q3.

PBFX EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.