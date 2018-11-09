CytomX: A Growth Stock Trading At A Bargain

Though we’re not that impressed with the early Phase 1/2 data of CX-072, other franchise developments can procure excellent results in the future.

We all are learning, modifying, or destroying ideas all the time. Rapid destruction of your ideas when the time is right is one of the most valuable qualities you can acquire. You must force yourself to consider arguments on the other side. - Charlie Munger

In our continuous search for bargain bioscience stocks in the midst of this bear market that is hitting bioscience stocks, we stumbled upon another bargain candidate, CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX). The company recently posted strong third quarter earnings that induced a robust rally. In specific, the shares traded $3.20 higher at $15.95 for 25% profits. Of note, CytomX is powering by a promising novel drug delivery system, Probody Drug Conjugate that has the sound underlying science. Despite unimpressive early clinical results for the lead molecule CX-072, other pipeline drugs can deliver better outcomes in the foreseeable future. What is most impressive about CytomX is that its market capitalization is only $717.1M while the firm has $464.6M cash. In other words, this business is selling at roughly 1.5X its cash position. And, you're basically getting this promising drug development company essentially for free. In this research, we'll present an analysis of the latest earnings developments and reaffirm our bull thesis in this growth stock.

Figure 1: Cytomx chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Based in South San Francisco, CytomX is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to treat resistant cancers. The company is harnessing the power of a prodrug delivery platform coined Probody Drug Conjugate ("PDC"). With its stellar underlying science, it is a no-brainer that CytomX is able to attract large pharmaceutical partners such as Amgen (AMGN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and AbbVie (ABBV). We noted in the prior research,

Antibodies are overall safe and efficacious for treating cancers. Nonetheless, there are many cellular markers found on both disease as well as healthy tissues (i.e. CD71). If we develop an antibody to those targets, it is most probable that healthy tissues are concurrently being affected, thereby rendering its therapeutic usability. This is where Probody can circumvent that will lead to stellar treatment outcomes. Per Figure 2, Probody uses an antibody that attaches itself to a substrate linker (i.e. connecting an antibody drug to a masking protein). The antibody itself then piggybacks a payload designed to decimate the tumors. The ingenious aspect of this design is that the antibody itself is not activated in normal physiology (i.e. no destruction of normal tissues), thus limiting the adverse effects such as hair loss, nausea, and vomiting). As Probody encounters cancerous tissues, the diseased environment is usually acidic which induces the local proteases to cut the substrate linker, thereby removing the masking protein from the antibody to deliver its therapeutic payload.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: CytomX)

Assessment Of The Third Quarter Earnings

As an earnings report reveals many important developments, we'll analyze the third quarter earnings for the period that ended on Sept. 30. As follows, CytomX procured $12.5M revenues, thus representing a 48% decline compared to $24.1M for the same period a year prior. The higher figure for last year was due to the milestone payment received from AbbVie. That aside, the research and development (R&D) spending for the respective periods came in at $27.5M and $28.9M. We believe that the R&D investments are comparable. Hence, it is not indicating that the company is slowing down its R&D efforts. As a matter of fact, the pipeline is progressing quite robustly per the President and CEO (Dr. Sean McCarthy),

During the third quarter, CytomX made broad progress across our highly innovative pipeline of Probody therapeutics. CX-072, our lead PD-L1 Probody drug candidate, continues to advance in the clinic, as evidenced by our presentations at ESMO that reinforce the encouraging safety and clinical activity profiles of CX-072 as both a monotherapy and in combination with ipilimumab. These clinical data also provide further proof-of-concept for our unique platform. During the quarter, we also initiated a clinical trial for CX-2029, a CD71-directed Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie, continued to advance CX-2009, our PDC targeting CD166, and recently filed an IND for CX-188, our Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1. The ongoing translation of our novel science into the clinic is exciting to see.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Cytomx, adapted by Integrated BioSci Investing)

Additionally, CytomX posted the $23.4M ($0.53 per share) net losses versus the $10.2M ($0.28 per share) declines for the same comparison. This represents 89% worsening in the bottom line earning. Notably, investors should look at the big picture. It is understandable for a young bioscience company that is broadening its pipeline to incur increasing losses for many years prior to banking a net profit.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $464.6M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, thus signifying a 24% improvement from the $374.1M for the same comparison. Based on the $35.6M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for 2.5 years prior to the need for additional financing. Nevertheless, it is reasonable to expect the company to execute a dilutive financing in a year from now to further strengthen its cash position.

Catalyst Tracking

Earnings aside, it is important for investors to keep tab of the ongoing corporate developments for you to know what to expect from your investment. That being said, we track the pertinent catalysts in Table 1 below. The most important event is the 2018 European Society of Medical Oncology ("ESMO") data presentation for PROCLAIM-CX-072: it is an ongoing Phase 1/2 that is assessing the efficacy and safety of CX-072 (a PD-L1 Probody Drug Conjugate) in patients with advanced unresectable solid tumors (i.e. lymphomas). Notably, these patients have not received PD-L1/PD-1 treatment. Moreover, there is no prior PD-L1 or PD-1 inhibitor approved for their disease. It is worthwhile to note that Parts A and A2 investigate CX-072 as a monotherapy while Part B studies CX-072 in combinations with ipilimumab (Yervoy).

Latest developments Clinical CytomX presented the data of PROCLAIM-CX-072 at 2018 ESMO. For Parts A/A2, there were 17%, 44%, and 61%, objective response rate ("ORR"), stable disease rate ("SDR"), and disease control rate ("DCR"), respectively. The CX-072 combination with Yervoy (i.e. Part B) correspondingly logged in 21%, 21%, and 43% ORR, SDR, and DCR. The company reported early clinical outcomes of the Phase 1/2 PROCLAIM-CX-2009 trial that is studying CD166 PDC. More data will be reported in H1 2019. Back on July 2018, CytomX initiated the Part A of the Phase 1/2 PROCLAIM-CX-2029 trial for a CD-71 targeted PDC in collaboration with AbbVie. The firm filed an IND for CX-188 (a PD-1 PDC) back in Oct. 2018. Other CytomX executed a public offering in July 2018 which raised $134.6M. Outlook The additional data of CD166 PDC to be disclosed in H1 2019. The company is likely to report more data for PROCLAIM-CX-072 subsequent to its primary estimated completion date in Dec. 2019.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Data Analysis

Despite that CytomX is aggressively advancing its pipeline, we reserve our optimism on the future clinical outcomes due to the data disclosed at ESMO. While the underlying science of PDC is sound, we're not quite impressed with the 17% objective response rate ("ORR"). Be that as it may, the stable disease ("SDR") and disease control rate ("DCR") were much better (44% and 61%, respectively). It is interesting to note that the CX-072 combination study with Yervoy in Part B for the same patient population posted the 21%, 21%, and 43% ORR, SDR, and DCR, correspondingly. In our view, these are good results but not "home runs."

Quantitative Data Forecasting

As the lead molecule CX-072 determine the fates of CytomX to a great extent, we'll conduct a clinical forecasting of PROCLAIM-CX-072 that is assessing CX-072 as monotherapy and in combinations with Yervoy (i.e. all Parts A, A2, and B). Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 60% chances that CX-072 and Yervoy will procure positive outcomes in PROCLAIM-CX-072, thereby indicating a "slightly favorable" reporting.

TDV factored substantially into this data forecast. Specifically, the unimpressive early data for CX-072 caused us to reduce the chances of success from 65% in our initial analysis to 60%. Regarding the qualitative data, as shown in Table 2, the underlying science of prodrug is not something as novel as a CAR-T or gene therapy. Nevertheless, there is a high unmet need for better therapeutics for metastatic lymphomas. Therefore, the ease of regulatory approval should be extremely high.

Qualitative data analysis for CX-072 PDC Scientific novelty (product differentiation) High Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Valuations

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment's value). We usually check the Wall Street analysts consensus estimates to get the market sentiment on a particular stock. That said, Wall Street put the $38.5 price target ("PT") on CytomX. This signifies a 141% upside from the $15.95 current market quotation.

In the subsequent step, we'll appraise CytomX using our estimated potential sales for PDC that takes into account the 10 price to earnings (P/E) ratio, 43.9M shares outstanding, a 25% profit margin, and a 60% discount. Of note, we discounted this franchise by 60% rather than the usual 30% due to its slightly favorable chances of clinical success. And, the results of our calculations are presented in Table 3.

Molecule and franchise Potential sales Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 43.9M shares outstanding and 10 P/E PT after 60% discounts Probody drug conjugate $500M $125M $28.40 $11.36 Probody drug conjugate $1B $250M $56.94 $22.77 Probody drug conjugate $1.5B $375M $85.42 $34.16

Table 3: Valuation analysis (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

In our final step, we took the average of three PTs and thus arrived at the $22.76 aggregate. Despite that our PT is lower than Wall Street, it still represents a 43% upside from the current market quotation.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. With that being said, the main concern for CytomX is if the lead molecules CX-072 can procure positive clinical outcomes. There are 40% chances of a negative clinical binary. The other pipeline molecule might also not bear fruits. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables. Furthermore, the company may expand aggressively which drags down the bottom line earnings.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on CytomX, yet we reduced our rating to a three out of five stars. And, we ascribed the $22.76 PT to be reached within two to three years. CytomX is brewing a promising prodrug platform (Probody Drug Conjugate) that has the sound underlying science. Though there is strong supporting underlying science, the actual drug can perform subpar in the actual clinical investigation.

We are not impressed with the early Phase 1/2 PROCLAIM-CX-072 results which underlie our rationale for the rating downgrade. Nevertheless, the future clinical results for CX-072 and other pipeline PDCs (CX-2009, CX-2028, and CX-188) can be strongly positive. Also, it is early to stake conclusive claims on the various PDC franchises. Last but not least, we'll keep our eyes on this company and adjust our rating when there are pertinent developments.

About Integrated BioSci Investing We're honored that you visited us. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, IBI is uncovering big winners. For instance, Nektar, Spectrum, Madrigal, Atara, and Kite procured +101%, +72%, +155%, +163%, and +83%, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features daily research/consulting. While we publish some ideas publicly, those articles are available in advance and are discussed more extensively in IBI. We also reserve our best ideas exclusively for IBI members. And, we invite you to subscribe now to lock in the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.