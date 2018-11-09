Tanger: Oh My - Rents Are Still Increasing

Rents are actually still increasing, although the amount of the increase in leases expiring this year is less than the increase from leases expiring last year.

What news has people up in arms recently?

On November 5, Brad Kenagy put out a review of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). While he does say Tanger beat expectations, he declares himself unimpressed. He then lays out what he sees as negative year-over-year trends, saying too many Seeking Alpha contributors are bullish on Tanger and don't pay enough attention to the risks. Kenagy certainly does bring a lot of attention to the negatives he sees and feels are under-covered elsewhere. However, I think his concerns are overblown. He did mention the possibility of a new center opening in 2020 or later, which is good news I hadn't yet heard.

Setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted

The fact is that occupancy at Tanger, while it is certainly fluctuating, is not on a sustained and material downtrend. Rents are increasing and while there are some minor declines in total FFO and AFFO, the per share numbers are increasing and provide plenty of support for the dividend.

I want to clear up some confusion over the matter of rents on new leases. They are not, in fact, declining, as this table would indicate:

The column with year-over-year changes is confusing. While it is indeed the amount that the initial cash rent for leases signed during the 12 months prior to each quarter end as is indicated, this metric isn't for the same properties. What should be compared is the change in rent from the properties signed this year with the rent charged under the prior lease for that property, not what was charged for the (different) set of properties that had new leases signed a year ago. Let's look at the actual data Tanger presents.

The green boxes, added by me, contain the important numbers. In each case, they show the rent for new leases on a group of properties (and on a method of calculating the value of rent). Notice that in all 6 boxes, the rent on the new leases is higher than the rent on the old, expiring lease. Clearly, rent is increasing not decreasing.

Some might wonder why there are two groups of rent calculations for each property grouping. That is because, for most leases, especially when they are for many years, the rent isn't fixed over the life of the lease but changes over time. Cash rent (initial rent is the cash rent value for the first lease period) is the actual payment that the tenant made (odd that it is name cash, don't know where folks came up with that). Straight-line rent is calculated by adding together all of the rent payments that will be collected under the lease, and then dividing it by the number of lease periods. This is done because it is thought to more accurately reflect the value of a lease with changing rent payments.

In the table above, you will note that the cash rent of the expiring leases is higher than the straight line rent for those same leases. This is because the first payment under those leases was lower than the straight-line rent (or essentially the average) which is lower than the final payment. For the new leases, the initial payment is lower than the straight-line payment which will be lower than the final payment.

Comparing properties with lease renewals in different years to each is misleading because the properties involved are different. That comparison doesn't show a decline in rents. Since the properties are different its hard to know what the lower numbers might mean. Note that the rents on the expiring leases were also lower this year then on leases that expired last year. So its entirely possible that the reason for the decline in the increase was due to less desirable properties having the leases expire this year.

In fact, for 2018 renewals, the yearly total cash rent would be ~$46 million versus ~$42 million for the comparable period in 2017. And since the expiring rents in 2017 were actually higher than those in 2018, the increase in total rent payments was larger on a dollar basis.

If rents were actually declining, one would expect to see some impact on collected rents given that some of the new leases were signed as long ago as early 2017. Let's look at that table.

In the table above, we can see what Tanger collected in rents for Q3 and for the first 9 months of the year for both 2018 and 2017. Given that the rent renewal figures are for leases signed in the 12 months prior to the reporting quarter, if rents were actually declining then leases that were signed as early as the start of Q2 2017, those leases would likely be paying at the new rate. I think some indication could be found in the rent collected in the latest quarter compared to a year ago. But rents are up, and by more than a percentage point or so that one would expect for current leases having rent escalators. I think this strengthens the case that rents are not actually declining.

How safe is the dividend?

Looking at CFFO (cash flow from operations), the YChart above shows the nice upward trend of a growing company with a safe source of cash to pay dividends.

The YChart above shows the difference between CFFO and total dividends paid. In 2016, we can see where SKT had dividend coverage decline. It looks pretty dramatic in the chart, but the difference stayed about $84 million. Since 2016, dividend coverage has significantly improved and recovered to previous levels.

To calculate the CFFO for the next 12 months I started with the CFFO f from 2017, but because distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures declined during the first 9 months of 2018 from the prior year period, I reduced that figure by $3 million to account for that shortfall. I assume that there will be a dividend increase totaling a penny for the next 12 months (even though I don't make that assumption in calculating my buy price later). I further assume that over the next 5 years, the dividend will increase around 2.2%, which is approximately the amount of the last dividend increase. There are no preferred shares currently outstanding, so no allowance is made for paying dividends on them. I also assume that the share count will grow 2% a year, even though it has declined over the last year (I want to see if there is coverage for the dividend if the wheels come off, so let's have the wheels come off).

So, even if the decline in distributions from JVs continues for the rest of the year and beyond and even more declines happen in other items, I just don't see total CFFO declining by 10.5% on average over the next 5 years. The dividend and the increase I project look safe to me.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® -based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see:

Conservatively assuming no dividend increase over the next 12 months and only a 2.2% per year after that produces an NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream of $24.10 or anything below $24. With Tuesday's closing price of $23.03, SKT is a buy at the current price. With a yield just over 6% and the possibility of future growth, dividend investors should evaluate if SKT has a place in their portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, let me present an analogy to show what is really going on with rents at Tanger centers. I have a portfolio here, which holds some 40 different positions. Each pays dividends, which can be likened to rent. Say that one month I decide to sell some of my Kimberly Clark (KMB) shares with a yield of 3.74% and use it to buy shares of Kimco (KIM) with a yield of 7.06%. The next month I sell some of my General Mills (GIS) stock with a 4.56% yield to buy some Southern Company (SO) stock with a yield of 5.30% yield. I did clearly buy stock with a lower yield in the second month compared to the first month. But it’s also clear that my dividend income increased, even if it didn’t increase as much in the second month as it did in the first. This is very similar to what is happening with rents on new leases at Tanger: While last year they got a bigger increase for the properties with expiring leases, the leases renewed this year still got more rent then the leases they replace. But the rent increase this year was smaller than the increase last year.

The retail environment is undergoing significant changes, and some companies are dealing with them better than others. Tanger is doing fine. Rents are not declining. New rents are increasing — and increasing faster than inflation. Don’t let misleading comparisons chase you out of a perfectly good investment.

