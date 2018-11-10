How To Retire In 10 Years With A Million

We also run a few simulations for John and Lisa to show how a couple could grow their modest savings into a significant sum that can last for the lifetime.

We would go into the details of how to plan for retirement in 10 years.

If you are already 50 or older and haven’t done retirement planning, it is high time to do so.

Let’s say you just have 10 years to retire. Maybe you just turned 50 and planned to retire by the time you are 60. Even if you like to work longer, let’s face it, it is not always possible. Life is full of surprises. At times, it could be a voluntary retirement offer that is difficult to refuse, while for some others it can be a forced early retirement. Whatever the scenario, even if you end up working much longer say until 65, it never hurts to plan for early retirement. Either way, if you are 50 or older and have not planned for retirement, it is not a good situation to be in. It’s probably the high time to work out a plan and put it into practice.

While thinking of retirement, there are two questions that need to be answered before you can even proceed. Both of these questions are inter-dependent to some extent and often are the most intriguing questions for most people who are not yet retired but plan to retire not too distant in the future.

The first question that comes to mind is how much savings would be enough that could last comfortably for 30-40 years. Most people are living longer, but it also means that you need to plan for at least 30-40 years of retirement. It is better to plan for longer than running out of money in your 90s. The second question is about a good estimate of your expenses in retirement. One way that has been suggested over the years that you should plan for about 80% of your pre-retirement expenses. We think it is too high a target and actual expenses in retirement could be much lower. Obviously, one size does not fit all. The answer could vary from person to person; their spending habits and personal goals as well as financial means.

As we always do, we would use our hypothetical couple - John and Lisa – to illustrate the planning process. Let's assume both John and Lisa are 50 years of age and wish to retire in 10 years at 60. It is always possible that they would change their mind in the future and may opt to work longer, but at least they want to be prepared. Their current savings are modest at $300,000 and mostly invested in 401K, and/or IRAs. Their current household gross income is $140,000 a year. They recognize that their current savings are not enough and they need to do some serious planning and make some tough choices if they hope to have a comfortable retirement starting 10 years.

John and Lisa currently carry a mortgage on their house and have 15 more years to repay in full. They have one child in college whom they are supporting. The first thing they do is to recognize the fact that the status quo will not be sufficient and they will have to make some sacrifices and cut down some of their discretionary spendings.

They decide that they will make some extra payment each month on the mortgage, so that they are able to pay off the house in 10 years instead of 15, by the time they retire. They will pay $300 extra every month to pay off the loan early.

They decide that they will not carry any car loans or credit card debt into retirement. They currently have one new car on the 5-year term loan. They will continue to make existing payments on this car. However, they will put away $200 a month for a future car so that they would not need to finance another car.

They also decide that they both will increase their current 401K contributions to 16% of their earnings until they retire. This will help boost their savings significantly and also reduce their current taxes.

John & Lisa‘s New Budget vs. Old

New Budget (annual) Old Budget (annual) 1 House Mortgage 18,000 14,400 2 Prop. Tax & house expenses 12,000 12,000 3 401K contributions 22,400 8,400 4 Other payroll deductions 6,000 6,000 5 Income Tax (estimated**) 11,000 14,000 6 SS/Medicare 10,700 10,700 7 College Tuition 14,000 14,000 8 Car payment 4,800 4,800 9 Savings for future car 2,400 0 10 Food, groceries, and household 12,000 12,000 11 Total 113,300 96,300 12 Left for Misc. and discretionary expenses (140,000 - LineItem 11) 26,700 43,700

** The author is not a tax expert/consultant, this estimate is just to give a broad idea for the purpose of demonstration; the actual amounts could vary.

How Much Savings Are Enough?

John and Lisa want to tackle the first question first. However, to know the total savings requirement, they will need to know the answer to the second question on their expenses in retirement.

Estimation of Expenses in Retirement:

There are several ways to work out an estimation of expenses in retirement. However, we must keep in mind that we are talking about estimation and one must plan for 10-20% variation from year to year.

The simplest method is to make a list and add the likely expenses in retirement; however, one is likely to underestimate or overestimate some expenses. Furthermore, there is the possibility that you may forget to list some of the likely expenses entirely.

The second method may be to multiply your current gross income by some percentage like 70% or 80%. This is something many of the financial planners suggest. However, it is prone to overestimation (or underestimation in some cases).

Another method that may be more appropriate is to take the current household income and subtract all the current expenses that you will “not” incur in retirement. Also, add any additional expenses that you may have in retirement that you do not have currently; for example, there may be an increase in medical premiums/costs. Then, adjust this remaining amount for inflation for the number of years that are left prior to retirement. It basically means to figure out how much of the money currently goes into items that will no longer be needed. This method will ensure that you are able to maintain your current lifestyle into retirement.

This is what John and Lisa come up with:

They will no longer need to put 16% savings contributions into their 401K or retirement funds.

Their tax bracket may change to lower slab, so will need to account for that reduction.

They will not be putting any more money into Social Security/Medicare deductions, as they would not have any earned income.

Besides they will not have work-related expenses, like commuting, new clothing, dry-cleaning expenses, etc.

They should be done with kid’s college education which will cut down another $10,000 - $14,000 a year.

They will not have the house mortgage payments anymore (monthly mortgage $1,200 or $14,400 yearly).

They will not have the current medical premiums that get deducted from their paychecks; however, they will need to earmark higher medical premiums since they will not be eligible for Medicare until 65. It may be an option for one of them to work part-time until 65 so that they could get affordable and cheaper medical insurance plans thru’ the employment.

Total current gross earnings Minus (-) Current 401/IRA contributions Social security/Medicare deductions Reduction in Taxes, if any Medical premium deductions Any work-related expenses Kid’s college expenses Home Mortgage payments Car payment Plus (+) Extra costs or premium for Medical Insurance.

John and Lisa use a Google spreadsheet (prepared by Financially Free Investor, available here) to run the numbers and come to a conclusion that nearly 60% of their current gross income goes to expense-items that they will no longer have or need in retirement. That means they would only require roughly 40% of their current income to support their existing lifestyle. Based on their current gross income of $140,000, it comes to $56,000 a year in today’s prices. However, due to inflation in the next 10 years (assuming an average 2% a year), they will require $66,000 a year. In addition, they plan to earmark an additional $800 a month (or $10,000 a year) for medical premiums/costs. So, they figure out that they will need roughly $76,000 a year to be able to sustain their current living standards. They round it off to $75,000 a year.

40% of the current Income: Inflation-adjusted Amount (10 years later): Plus Additional Medical Premiums in retirement: $56,000 $66,000 $10,000 Total: $76,000 a year Rounded off ~= 75,000 a year

Revisit - How Much Savings Are Needed?

Once they have answered the question on their yearly expenses, John and Lisa could easily determine how much of the total savings they would need.

Looking at their income needs of $75,000 a year, on a conservative estimate of 4% withdrawal, they would need to save $1.9 million. This definitely looks like a very tall target considering their current savings of $300,000. However, they will have social security payments which should reduce their savings requirements. In fact, they have many options to consider:

Option 1: Both John and Lisa would delay taking the social security benefits until the full eligibility age of 66 years and 10 months. They both could work part-time (or one of them works full-time) for another 2 years until 62. They withdraw 6-7% income from their portfolios from 62-67 until they start taking the social security benefits, after which their withdrawal rate will drop significantly.

Option 2: One of them to work part-time until 65, which will help them reduce their medical premium/expenses significantly as well as bring some extra income. John withdraws SS benefits at 62, but Lisa delays it until she reaches the full retirement age of 66 and 10 months. From age 62-67, they could withdraw the rest of the income from their portfolios to supplement other income.

Option 3: John would withdraw Social security benefits at 62 but delay Lisa’s benefits until she reaches age 70. One of them would also work part-time until they get to 65. By doing this, they will be able to balance out the income needs along with compounding Lisa’s social security benefits to the highest payout possible. Besides part-time work income and SS payments, the rest of the income needs (may be roughly 3-4%) could be met from the portfolios.

Option 4: None of them works after 60. John would withdraw Social security benefits at 62 but delay Lisa’s benefits until she reaches age 70. They reserve 2-years expenses in cash to spend in the first two years of retirement. They withdraw 5-6% income from their portfolios from age 62-70. After that, the second SS benefits will kick in, and they will need to withdraw less than 4%.

Option-4 appears to be most challenging since they both will be fully retired at 60. At least, John and Lisa want to be prepared for this option. They would reserve two years of expenses in cash and withdraw roughly 6% from their portfolio from 62-70 years of age. Some folks will argue that 6% income is too high to withdraw. However, as it is demonstrated in a later section, it is for a limited window of 8 years, after which the withdrawal rate would fall to less than 3%.

Let’s consider Option-4 in more details:

Both John and Lisa retire at 60. They do not opt for part-time work (or it is not available). John will take SS benefits starting age 62. The approximate benefits are assumed to be $1,500 per month or $18,000 per year. Lisa will wait to withdraw SS benefits until 70. Due to delayed withdrawal, her benefits will be approximately $3,000 a month or $36,000 a year. They will reserve two years expenses (2*75 = 150K) in cash from their retirement portfolio.

By doing some reverse calculation, here is what they would need:

Annual Income need from age 62 $75,000 Less SS benefits (John): -$18,000 Net income needed 57,000 (75,000-18,000) Assumed income withdrawal 6% Portfolio size needed $950,000 (57,000/0.06) Plus 2-years cash reserve for (60-62) $150,000 (2*$75,000) Total Portfolio size needed at age 60 $1,100,000

So, this couple will need $1.1 million at the time of their retirement at 60 years of age. They only have $300,000 today. But the good thing is that they are still working and have at least 10 years of working career. They have already decided to increase their 401K pre-tax contributions to 16% of their income, and along with the employer’s matching, they will likely be able to achieve the target. Any further rise in their income would also be put away to ROTH IRA accounts.

Investment Returns Simulations:

John and Lisa get to the task of planning how they could get to the target of $1.1 million in 10 years. In the first example, they assume that their investments would grow at a very steady rate of 8% a year for the next 10 years, while they contributed 16% of income every year along with employer’s matching (assuming 80% on first 6%). Also, assume that their salary grows an average of 2% every year.

Table-1:

Rate of growth Growth Contributions of 16% of Income Year-End TOTAL Year 0 Starting Capital ===============> 300,000 1 8% 24,000 29,120 353,120 2 8% 28,250 29,568 410,938 3 8% 32,875 30,025 473,838 4 8% 37,907 30,491 542,236 5 8% 43,379 30,966 616,581 6 8% 49,326 31,451 697,359 7 8% 55,789 31,946 785,094 8 8% 62,807 32,451 880,352 9 8% 70,428 32,965 983,745 10 8% 78,700 33,490 1,095,935 Ending Capital after 10 years =====> 1,095,935

With 8% steady growth rate, they almost hit their target of $1.1 million. However, the big question mark is 8% steady growth over 10 years. The above assumption of 8% growth every year would be just fine over 2 or 3 decades, but over 10 years it may or may not materialize. The market’s ups and downs from year to year can change the outcome. If history is any guide, it can vary greatly depending on how the markets do in the next few years. Let’s run some numbers for John and Lisa, from the past for historical perspective to see what is realistic.

We will consider every 10-year rolling period, starting from the year 1999; for example, 10-year rolling periods such as 1999-2008, 2000-2009, 2001-2010 and so on. We will assume the following three different scenarios:

The first case would be as if we had invested simply in S&P500.

The second scenario is if we had invested in a conservative mix of 70% in stocks, and 30% in Treasuries and bonds.

The third scenario is if we had invested in a conservative Risk-Adjusted Rotational portfolio.

Table-2: 100% Invested in S&P500

Starting Year at age 50 Ending Year at age 60 Starting Capital Contribution to 401K each subsequent year Ending Capital at the end of 10 years 1999 2008 300000 29120 500452 2000 2009 300000 29120 579899 2001 2010 300000 29120 696433 2002 2011 300000 29120 746867 2003 2012 300000 29120 965543 2004 2013 300000 29120 1075832 2005 2014 300000 29120 1122346 2006 2015 300000 29120 944800 2007 2016 300000 29120 1004970 2008 2017 300000 29120 1541616 2009 2018 300000 29120 1299805

Table-3: Invested 70% in S&P500, 30% in VUSTX (Long-term Treasuries)

Starting Year at age 50 Ending Year at age 60 Starting Capital Contribution to 401K each subsequent year Ending Capital at the end of 10 years 1999 2008 300000 29120 614519 2000 2009 300000 29120 641656 2001 2010 300000 29120 739870 2002 2011 300000 29120 833155 2003 2012 300000 29120 984861 2004 2013 300000 29120 1021231 2005 2014 300000 29120 1092509 2006 2015 300000 29120 922598 2007 2016 300000 29120 954069 2008 2017 300000 29120 1281363 2009 2018 300000 29120 1148683

As you can see from the above two tables if they had started their 10-year plan anytime between the years 1999 and 2002, they would be much behind their intended target. The 10-year rolling periods of 1999-2008, 2000-2009 and 2001-2010 were most undesirable as they had to bear two full-blown recessions/corrections and did not have enough time to recover from 2008 debacle. It is clear if John and Lisa had started the plan anytime between 1999 and 2002, there was no way they could have retired at the end of 10 years with the level of spending expenses they had planned. The only option would have been either to postpone the retirement for a few years until the markets recovered or to cut down on their lifestyle significantly.

The third scenario is if we had decided to invest in a “Rotational Risk-Adjusted” portfolio. Below are the results based on back-tested numbers for one of such strategies. This portfolio would rotate between S&P 500 fund and the treasury/bond funds. When the market is relatively strong and less volatile, the more funds get invested in the market; however, when the market starts declining and gets more volatile, more of the funds get switched to treasuries and bonds. In the example below, we are using “reverse volatility” to adjust allocation to S&P 500 and Treasuries. Higher the volatility, we will allocate less to stocks and more to Treasuries and so on. Such a portfolio would generally underperform the broader market during strong bull markets, but protect the capital during major corrections or recessions. There can be many such strategies or variations that could be adopted, and we have written many articles on such strategies. Another example of a risk-adjusted portfolio is presented (bucket-3), which you may read here.

Table-4: Invested in a “Rotational Risk-Adjusted” Strategy

Starting Year at age 50 Ending Year at age 60 Starting Capital Contribution to 401K each subsequent year Ending Capital at the end of 10 years 1999 2008 300000 29120 848131 2000 2009 300000 29120 828458 2001 2010 300000 29120 910264 2002 2011 300000 29120 1084645 2003 2012 300000 29120 1255221 2004 2013 300000 29120 1335076 2005 2014 300000 29120 1390480 2006 2015 300000 29120 1113755 2007 2016 300000 29120 1186252 2008 2017 300000 29120 1390395 2009 2018 300000 29120 1367493

Summary and Comparison of 3 Investment Scenarios:

Initial Capital = $300,000

Additional Annual Contribution= 16% of salary contributed to 401K for 10 years.

Table-5: Comparative Performance of 3 Portfolio Strategies

Period Starting Year - Ending Year Ending Capital from 100% S&P500 Portfolio Ending Capital from 70:30 (Stocks/Bonds) Portfolio Ending Capital from "Rotational Risk-Adjusted" Portfolio 1999-2008 $500,452 $614,519 $848,131 2000-2009 $579,899 $641,656 $828,458 2001-2010 $696,433 $739,870 $910,264 2002-2011 $746,867 $833,155 $1,084,645 2003-2012 $965,543 $984,861 $1,255,221 2004-2013 $1,075,832 $1,021,231 $1,335,076 2005-2014 $1,122,346 $1,092,509 $1,390,480 2006-2015 $944,800 $922,598 $1,113,755 2007-2016 $1,004,970 $954,069 $1,186,252 2008-2017 $1,541,616 $1,281,363 $1,390,395

It is clearly apparent that the third option of using the Risk-Adjusted Rotational portfolio had the best results in most 10-year rolling periods, except for 2008-2017, a period of a strong bull market.

However, irrespective of the investment strategy they finally choose, for the sake of simplicity, we will assume, John and Lisa would get a constant return of 8% over 10 years, which is not overly optimistic, especially with a conservative Rotational strategy. With this rate of growth, their savings and contributions over 10 years will accumulate to $1.1 million.

The Final Numbers – Calculation of Growth and Drawdown from Age 60-80:

For John and Lisa, their final strategy looks something like below. If everything works out according to the plan, they should never run out of money. In fact, as you would see below, at 80 years of age, their portfolio would be roughly double of what they started with at 60, while withdrawing and spending a substantial amount of income. That leaves plenty of scope for margin of error:

They reserve 2 years of expenses in cash from the total capital, a total of $150,000 @ $75,000 per year, leaving the savings capital to $950,000.

Also, they had already decided that John will start withdrawing social-security at the earlier eligible age of 62. Due to early withdrawal, he will only receive about 75% of the full benefits. We will assume that SS-1 to be $1,500 a month and grow at a very conservative rate of 1% per annum due to COLA (Cost Of Living Adjustments).

This will allow Lisa to wait until the age of 70 years to collect and let the social-security benefits be compounded to a much higher amount. We will assume that the SS-2 will be $3,000 per month, starting at 70 years and grow at 1% per annum by COLA adjustments.

However, at age 70, due to inflation (from age 60-70 years), their expenses would go up as well, and they would need roughly $94,000 to keep the same purchasing power as of $75,000 (when they were 60).

They assume that investments of $950,000 ($1.1 million – 150K reserve) will grow at a conservative rate of @8%.

COLA: Cost Of Living Adjustment – For Social Security Payments.

Below is the table that simulates the income and withdrawals from the age of 60-80 years.

Explanation and assumptions:

Column A shows the age in years.

Column B shows the starting capital at the beginning of the year.

Column C shows the needed income each year. For the first two years, they need a fixed amount of $75,000 each year. After that, we will add 2.5% each year for inflation.

Column D shows the social security payments for John, the first earner, assuming he starts withdrawing at 62 years of age (the earliest eligible date). We will assume that social security payment increases at an average rate of 1.0% (Cola adjustment).

Column E shows the social security payments for Lisa, the second earner, assuming she starts withdrawing at 70 years of age (the late withdrawal date), so as to get higher payments. We will assume that she gets $3,000 per month starting at age 70 years. Also, social security payment increases at an average rate of 1.0% (Cola adjustment) after that. Column F is the actual cash withdrawn from the invested capital.

Column F = Column C – Column D – Column E Column G shows the percentage of cash withdrawn.

Column G shows the percentage of cash withdrawn. Column G = Column F / Column B.

Column H is the net investible amount after taking out the needed income.

Column I: Rate of return on the invested capital = 8% per annum.

Column K is the total balance amount at the end of each year, after accounting for withdrawals and the growth of the capital.

Table-6: Calculation of growth and drawdown from age 60-80

A B C D E F G H I K Age (year) Total Yr-Begin Capital Minimum Income Needed Social Security (1) Social Security (2) Actual Cash Withdrawn %age Cash W/drawn Net Inv. Capital Return on Inv. Capital Total Yr-end Capital 60 1,100,000 75000 0 0 150,000 13.64% 950,000 8% 1,026,000 61 1,026,000 75000 0 0 0 0.00% 1,026,000 8% 1,108,080 62 1,108,080 76875 18000 0 58,875 5.31% 1,049,205 8% 1,133,141 63 1,133,141 78797 18180 0 60,617 5.35% 1,072,525 8% 1,158,326 64 1,158,326 80767 18362 0 62,405 5.39% 1,095,921 8% 1,183,595 65 1,183,595 82786 18545 0 64,241 5.43% 1,119,355 8% 1,208,903 66 1,208,903 84856 18731 0 66,125 5.47% 1,142,778 8% 1,234,201 67 1,234,201 86977 18918 0 68,059 5.51% 1,166,142 8% 1,259,433 68 1,259,433 89151 19107 0 70,044 5.56% 1,189,389 8% 1,284,540 69 1,284,540 91380 19298 0 72,082 5.61% 1,212,458 8% 1,309,455 70 1,309,455 93665 19491 36000 38,173 2.92% 1,271,282 8% 1,372,984 71 1,372,984 96006 19686 36360 39,960 2.91% 1,333,024 8% 1,439,666 72 1,439,666 98406 19883 36724 41,800 2.90% 1,397,866 8% 1,509,696 73 1,509,696 100867 20082 37091 43,694 2.89% 1,466,002 8% 1,583,282 74 1,583,282 103388 20283 37462 45,644 2.88% 1,537,638 8% 1,660,649 75 1,660,649 105973 20486 37836 47,651 2.87% 1,612,998 8% 1,742,038 76 1,742,038 108622 20691 38215 49,717 2.85% 1,692,321 8% 1,827,707 77 1,827,707 111338 20897 38597 51,844 2.84% 1,775,863 8% 1,917,932 78 1,917,932 114121 21106 38983 54,032 2.82% 1,863,900 8% 2,013,012 79 2,013,012 116974 21317 39373 56,284 2.80% 1,956,728 8% 2,113,266 80 2,113,266 119899 21531 39766 58,602 2.77% 2,054,665 8% 2,219,038

Now, there is no guarantee that the future returns will be at 8%. It can be less or more. It may depend on their investment choices and market conditions. A lot can depend on what the average rate of return is from the investments. The above examples show that with 8% they have plenty of margins. So, even if they are able to get a 7% average return, they should be fine. However, if they get anything less than 6% rate of return, they will probably see declining balances in later years. If that were to occur, they should modify their lifestyle and reduce spending accordingly. However, if they were to get an average rate of 8%, which is quite realistic to achieve, they would have nothing to worry as their net balance at 80 years would be 100% higher than when they started, in addition to the consistent income withdrawn. Anything more than 8% would, of course, be icing on the cake.

Conclusion:

Purpose of this entire exercise to demonstrate how important is planning for retirement and sooner you do it better it is. If you are already 50 years or older, it becomes even more important to run your numbers and consider various options to see how you can reach your goals in a realistic manner. Of course, it can always be done prior to getting to 50, but your numbers may have a little higher margin of error. It is always prudent to start saving from an early age, but as John and Lisa’s example shows, it is never too late. Even if you have modest savings by the time you turn 50, there is still ample time to make a plan, ramp up the savings/contributions to retirement accounts and compound the savings. However, more you delay it, harder will be the choices.

Full Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.

