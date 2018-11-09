InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) CEO Richard Stoddart on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter 2018 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Rich Stoddart, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chip Hodgkins, our interim Chief Financial Officer.

We issued a press release with additional information earlier today, which is available on our website, www.inwk.com.

Richard Stoddart

Thank you, Bridget. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us. As we approach the end of this year, it's clear that 2018 has been a transitional year for InnerWorkings, as we launch several initiatives that will drive greater value for us and for our shareholders over the long-term.

As we head into 2019, our belief in the strength of this business is unwavering due to the actions we've completed and plan to take as well as the momentum we have in signing new accounts. I'd like to first discuss what we're seeing on the revenue side and then give you an update on what we're doing to lower our costs.

Our lack of revenue growth this year is disappointing and is not representative of what you should expect from InnerWorkings. The decline in marketing spend with one of our largest clients that we serve in the retail environment is a major contributor, as we previously discussed with you during our first quarter call.

However, more recently, we've experienced softening across a number of our transactional and small accounts. This has prompted us to lower our revenue expectations for 2018 today. With respect to the softness in transactional and small accounts, let me take a step back and share some context.

In my first few months with InnerWorkings, it became abundantly clear that the value of this business is in our core enterprise offering, driving consistency, efficiency and visibility into the marketing supply chains of the world's largest and most well-known brands.

That said, we do have numerous small accounts, many of which operate on an order-by-order basis rather than a long-term contract. This work is less sticky, less predictable and doesn't have the potential to achieve the same margin profile as our large enterprise relationships.

We made the strategic decision to reduce certain costs and resources allocated to transactional and small accounts. In doing so, we sharpened our focus on growing our large enterprise relationships, which will make InnerWorkings a stronger, more predictable and more profitable business going forward.

We recognized this narrowed focus had the potential to create a revenue headwind, which is materialized quicker than we expected, and you're seeing that play out to some degree in the third quarter, but it's the right thing to do for this business over the long term. It aligns with our strategic plans and facilitates improvement in our cost structure.

To be clear, we are not eliminating our transactional and small accounts. We are only refocusing our attention on our core enterprise clients and away from some empty calorie revenue. Many of our small accounts are high value add, and we think there's opportunity to leverage certain transactional work into new enterprise relationships.

In fact, a perfect example of this is with a Fortune 500 global adult beverage company that InnerWorkings has been supporting on a transactional basis since 2004. Now that relationship is expanding into advanced contract discussions to deploy a full technology suite for this client, which would drive efficiencies and transparency in the purchasing and selection of its point of sale and branded merchandise in the United States.

This software solution would replace multiple legacy client ordering systems and improve the purchasing process, benefiting both the client users and the distributor network by creating full order visibility, an updated look and mobile ordering capability.

There are several other transactional clients in our pipeline that we think could see transformational benefits by adopting our full solution and implementing our technology platform. Those discussions are ongoing.

Meanwhile, we announced today a major expansion with an existing client. This one is with a Fortune 100 food and beverage company we previously served only in Latin America. The new scope significantly expands our relationship into North America, managing point-of-sale displays and other marketing collateral for key brands in their major markets.

With this new win, our year-to-date total of new annualized revenue rises to approximately $134 million, already surpassing the amount awarded for the full year 2017. These new wins span 14 clients, including 9 existing clients ranging from a relationship tenure of less than a year to more than a decade. The 5 new clients add to our depth of expertise across beer, wine and spirits, health care and food verticals and expand into new niches.

I'm also encouraged by our pipeline, which includes significantly higher-quality opportunities than in recent history. It is a more focused pipeline with a greater proportion of large, often global enterprise opportunities. As of today, the pipeline includes approximately $85 million of potential annual revenue in the contracting phase.

While no deal is assured, the contracting phase is the final gating stage in the sales process, and we expect a significant portion of this potential new work to sign in the near term. With this momentum, we fully expect to return to our long-term historical pattern of organic growth in 2019.

Now I'd like to share with you an update on the efforts we're making to improve our cost structure. Through the end of the third quarter, we achieved $11 million of the $20 million in planned cost reductions.

This is in line with our original time line. Actioning the remaining $9 million has greater complexity as we deal with European labor laws and tread carefully to ensure that we're retaining the necessary resources to support our current business and implement new wins.

In addition, the slowdown in our revenue growth has brought to light the opportunity and the need for additional cost reductions. We've hired a third-party consultant to aid in this exercise, and they recently completed an 8-week assessment of our business. We're very encouraged with their initial findings and are in the early stages of evaluating the recommendations as we scope further profit enhancement initiatives.

Chip will now take us through our financial performance for the third quarter. Chip?

Charles Hodgkins

Thanks, Rich. Hello, everyone. Our third quarter gross revenue was $270.9 million, a decrease of 6% over the third quarter of 2017. Excluding currency impacts, gross revenue declined 5%. There were some timing factors that drove the larger revenue decline in the third quarter relative to the rest of the year. In particular, we had an unusually strong second quarter from a seasonal perspective, which pulled forward certain revenue that we would typically see in the third quarter.

On a year-to-date basis, gross revenue was $827.4 million, a decrease of 1% compared to $833 million in the same period of 2017. Our gross profit or net revenue was $64 million compared to $71.9 million in the same period of last year.

Our gross margin was 23.6% in the third quarter. Adjusting for a write-off of obsolete inventory in our retail environment service offering, our gross margin was 24%. We currently expect full year unadjusted gross margin to be between 23.6% and 23.8%.

This is slightly below our previous expectations due to the inventory write-off I just mentioned as well as lower expected revenue in some small accounts, including transactional work. As a reminder, work that is placed on an order-by-order basis typically carries higher gross margin but with significantly greater commissions expense.

Third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.04, down from $0.15 a year ago. Note that the tax expense in our third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was disproportionally burdened by the impact of the impairment charges on our pretax income forecast by legal entity. However, this does not change our expected full year tax rate of approximately 26%. Therefore, we expect a significantly lower fourth quarter tax expense.

Our GAAP net loss was $44.9 million or $0.87 per share. During the quarter, we incurred some primarily noncash charges that I'd like to walk you through. The largest components of the differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share relate to a noncash goodwill impairment and asset impairment charge totaling $41.9 million. These charges were the result of our conclusion that the carrying value of our assets outside North America was higher than their fair value. The largest portion of these charges was related to our retail environments business we acquired in 2013.

In connection with our previously announced cost reduction plan, we also incurred an after-tax restructuring charge and other severance and employee-related charges totaling $3.4 million. By taking these actions, we head into 2019 financially stronger and better equipped to improve profitability and returns on invested capital going forward.

Continuing with our financial results. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million in the third quarter, down from $18.1 million in the third quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was 19.1% of net revenue in the third quarter compared to 25.2% a year ago. Due to progress made improving our cost structure, our SG&A expense in the third quarter declined by 5% versus the second quarter.

Now to the cash flow statement and balance sheet. Cash provided by operating activities was a use of $12.5 million in the third quarter and a cash inflow of $38.5 million for the trailing 12-month period. Cost reductions and profit enhancement initiatives in flight will drive continued improvement in our cash flow going forward.

Our net debt position was $124.3 million as of September 30, which was approximately 3.2x our adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12-month period. Our total debt leverage was in compliance with the covenant requirements in our credit agreement, which was amended and extended in September.

Now turning to the outlook for 2018. Due to the revenue headwinds discussed earlier, we are lowering our gross revenue guidance to a range of $1.12 billion to $1.135 billion. Based on the flow-through of these lower revenue expectation, we are reducing our guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to a range of $43 million to $46 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to a range of $0.17 to $0.20.

This guidance implies at least 40% growth in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter compared to the same period of 2017 due to the expected impact of continued cost reduction measures. As we continue to grow our enterprise business and make further progress improving our cost structure, we expect higher results on all of these metrics in 2019.

And now we would be glad to answer your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] First question is from George Sutton of Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. This is Adam on for George. Thanks for taking my question. I was hoping you provide a little more color around what you see with the small accounts that migrate and grow into the larger enterprise accounts. How often do you see that happen? And what is the typical average growth you see there?

Richard Stoddart

Yes, I would - thanks, Adam, for the question. I would characterize that as, as the relationship develops and as the transactional account potentially gets stickier and we expand our relationship, we have an opportunity to go in and sell a more comprehensive enterprise solution.

So the example that I gave you of the global adult beverage company is a perfect scenario for that. I can tell you that is not a - I wouldn't call that a common occurrence. In many cases, that's order-by-order basis. But we're being targeted and strategic with those accounts that we think can significantly scale to an enterprise-level relationship and not putting the kind of focus on the accounts that would appear to remain smaller on an order-by-order basis. So we're being much - very targeted about that migration.

I would say on the growth side, moving from transactional to enterprise can drive exponential growth as we implement our software solution and dive deeper into their marketing supply chain.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just looking at that, how much potential revenue do you have available to transition towards enterprise with the small account base?

Richard Stoddart

Yes, yes, I'm not sure I can put a specific number against that. Again, it's - we're being strategic about where we're focusing our efforts in that regard, but it's not - how that develops over what period of time and how much revenue that yields is extraordinarily hard to predict. And that's frankly, a long cycle time as well to move from transactional to enterprise.

Charles Hodgkins

There's still a lot of upside across all of our accounts in terms of expanding the size and scope geographically and in the types of services we're doing now. That hasn't changed.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks. And then just one final question. In terms of the asset impairment charges, is there anymore that we should expect for the remainder of the year? Or was this all taken at once?

Charles Hodgkins

We do not expect more impairment charges. This was all taken at once.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Next question is coming from Tim Mulrooney of William Blair. Your line is open.

Tim Mulrooney

Good afternoon.

Richard Stoddart

Hi, Tim.

Tim Mulrooney

Yes, good afternoon. So you guys lowered your revenue guide by $45 million at the midpoint. Does that account for the majority of the $7 million decrease in your EBITDA guide at the end point - at the midpoint. I guess, that's a detrimental of about 16%. Or are there other things to consider here?

Charles Hodgkins

That's correct. That accounts for the shift in the EBITDA guidance.

Tim Mulrooney

Thanks Chip. And you guys have implemented, I guess, $11 million of the $20 million in your cost realignment. How long will that take to realize, that $11 million annual run rate? And do you plan to have the additional $9 million completed by year-end?

Charles Hodgkins

We don't expect to have the full remaining $9 million completed by year-end, but we expect to get after most of it in the beginning part of next year. We do see more opportunities as we dig under the hood in some of these offices and accounts to drive additional cost reduction moving forward, beyond the $20 million now.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. So to that end, Chip, I mean, you guys previously said you expect operating expenses in 2019 to be in line with what you saw in 2017. Is that still a good guidepost for us?

Charles Hodgkins

Where we are today, yes. And I will note also that if you just look at the 2017 SG&A full year run rate, we're below that for this quarter on a quarterly basis. So -- but there's more to go.

Richard Stoddart

Yes, you're already starting to see some to that point, Tim, and Chip made this comment in his remarks. But we're starting to see the impact of those cost reductions begin to show up on a sort of quarter-to-quarter comparison. So it's starting to flow through.

Tim Mulrooney

Got you, okay. And Rich, you mentioned this pipeline of $85 million in the contracting phase. How does that compare to the historical pipeline in the contracting phase? Just so we have an idea for how that looks relative to prior periods?

Richard Stoddart

Yes, so we called that out for you because, obviously, while we'd love to control the timing of when a contract converts, we don't, right? It's a conversation and a negotiation with the client. It's often contingent on a lot of commercial diligence on our part and, of course, on their part.

And so we called that out for you because that amount of revenue in the final stage. It's not in assessment. It's not in qualifying. It is an advance conversation with the client with an intention to move into a formal relationship, assuming we can land all the contractual details, which, as I said in my comments, is never guaranteed. But that is a historically large amount in the final contracting phase, all at the same time, which is why we highlighted it for you.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. That's good info. Thank you. Maybe I'll just ask a couple more about -- it's just important to get an idea of how you guys are thinking about this. Moving forward, I mean, you lowered your 2018 guidance from a midpoint of $52 million down to $45 million.

But given the assumption you laid this quarter and what you mentioned last quarter, do you still expect EBITDA in that $65 million to $70 million range next year? Or should I think about it more like still expecting EBITDA growth in the 30% range next year?

Richard Stoddart

So we're not - we'll be providing formal 2019 guidance on our Q4 call. I'd say we don't have, and we're in the midst of our planning process right now for 2019. We really outlined what we did for you on that prior call, just to illustrate the impact of the cost reductions as they flowed through to profitability. So consider that an illustration for '19, but you'll be getting formal 2019 guidance on our Q4 call.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay, that’s fair. Thank you.

Next question is coming from Chris McGinnis of Sidoti & Company. Your line is open.

Chris McGinnis

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just keeping on the revenue side of the questioning, can you talk about organic growth in 2019, just given the decline in Q3, the impact of the transactional business in one retail customer? Can you just maybe walk us through how you bridge to get to, again, growth next year, if you're running into this impact?

And would you expect the revenue decline to go until maybe Q2 of next year? Can you just walk us through your thoughts around the transactional business, the impact on the business along with the retail and those new contract wins? Thanks.

Richard Stoddart

So I would maybe take the second part first and say that we don't expect the transactional business to continue an acceleration of decline, right? We think we've seen what we've seen. We've been strategic in how we're thinking about that business. There are - as we said, we're not exiting the small and transactional business, and we have no intention to. There's some good business there, so we're just being more focused.

I think our view to revenue growth in 2019 is really based on the run rate of signing in last year, and then the acceleration of new signing this year, much of which will have an impact on 2019.

Charles Hodgkins

Right. I [indiscernible] conclusions based on one quarter. When you look at our business, also on a year-to-date basis, we're down 1% and a lot -- the decline is largely explained by one large retail environments client that we've explained in the past.

And so I think that - when that will be flushed out through this year. So that coupled with all the good wins we've had this year and going into next, that's what gives us confidence in the growth looking forward.

Chris McGinnis

Great. And can you just - I don't know if you want to mention this. But how much of a percentage of sales is the transactional or smaller side business off hand, just in the portfolio?

Richard Stoddart

The transactional business on a stand-alone is about 15%, but we don't actually break out the small business. So it's across the enterprise. So…

Chris McGinnis

Okay. Thank you. And then just one last one, just on the - whether it's the current $135 million that you just talked about or the $85 million in contract, can you just maybe give a mix of new, existing -- new versus existing? Thank you.

Richard Stoddart

Yeah, so I would say it's about 50-50 but - which is a healthy mix for us, right? I think when an existing client expands and - geographically or into new service areas with us, that is a great testament to our success, but it's also our life blood to bring in new.

So it tends to historically be around 50-50, and it looks like that this year. And I would say that it's also true of the $85 million that's in the final contracting phase as well.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. Thanks. Thanks for taking my questions and good luck in Q4.

Richard Stoddart

Thank you, Chris.

Next question is coming from Kevin Steinke of Barrington Research. Your line is open.

Kevin Steinke

Hi, everyone. So when you made the cost reductions that impacted the smaller transactional business, I guess, were you strategic about where you made the cuts such that you protected those transactional relationships that you felt had potential to expand into larger ones? And it sounds like that's the case, but I just wanted to make sure that you've been able to protect and maintain the ones that you find to be of value?

Richard Stoddart

Yes. That's correct, Kevin, and that's why we highlighted that one transactional business that we're in final discussions -- contracting discussions on moving to an enterprise-level relationship to try to illustrate that for you. So the answer is yes.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. And the $20 million of cost reductions, that's just what InnerWorkings has identified on its own, is that correct?

Charles Hodgkins

Correct.

Kevin Steinke

And so do you feel that you, yourself can identify more and then the third-party experts you're working with could identify more beyond what you have? I'm just trying to get a sense of what potential size of the savings could be as they potentially expand beyond the $20 million?

Richard Stoddart

I would say that we -- beyond the $20 million, we are working with that third-party consultant collaboratively at this point, right? They've provided us some initial observations and finding, and now we're scoping and sizing and building out our plans to go beyond that $20 million.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, good. And can you talk about the pipeline you mentioned, more large global opportunities in the pipeline than ever before? I mean, is it still a good mix of geographies in terms of where you feel you can still execute work? You have Europe, Latin America, North America. I mean, is Asia cropping up? Is it more of an opportunity? I mean, anything more you could do to characterize the pipeline in the global nature of that.

Richard Stoddart

Yes, I would say the pipeline has a number of true global opportunities. We're obviously being focused on those opportunities and geographies where we're best suited to serve the business and can run the business profitably. A number of those opportunities have very strong North America components and LatAm components. We are seeing some nice opportunities to begin to drive some more scale in APAC. So I think it's broadly diverse but representative of the concentration of our business, which is two thirds North America and one third international.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Are you still looking at the market in Japan as a potential opportunity? I know there have been some smaller efforts made there in the past. I'm just wondering, what the status of that might be.

Richard Stoddart

Yes, I think - look, we still see opportunity in Japan, but we have a very small presence there. It hasn't been a priority area of focus for us. And I don't think it will be in the near term.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

Richard Stoddart

No problem. Thank you.

