Ross Stores: Why I'm Not Taking Profits Yet

Despite the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) pulling back 11% and 14% respectively from their highs over the past month, Ross Stores (ROST) sat unfazed by the market action. The stock pulled back only 6% from its highs, and put in a new high just one day after the market put in its low on October 29th. This incredible sign of relative strength is a sign that a stock is clearly in demand by big money, and the stock has since gone on to make new highs.

Based on this relative strength in the face of general market weakness, I have added to my position just above $100.00 to give myself an average cost of roughly $93.00. I now have double the position I had prior to the correction, and have minimal risk as my stop is a couple of points below my cost.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While conventional wisdom leads most traders to buying the stocks that have fallen the most during a market correction, I don't subscribe to this theory. Stocks on the 52-week lows list are telling us that they are very clearly not in demand as they're being liquidated by funds, especially if the market is not making 52-week lows. Not only is one basically saying they are smarter than the funds by purchasing these stocks at 52-week lows, they're also taking on a decent opportunity cost in most cases.

Stocks at 52-week lows have mountains of supply to chew through to get back to their highs as other trapped buyers who didn't sell when the funds were selling are now stuck with their positions at higher prices. We saw an example of this earlier this year with Facebook (FB) when I mentioned the stock was an avoid near the $180.00 level.

While the stock did put in a few minor rallies, those holding the stock at a loss used this opportunity to lighten up or unload their positions. This is why I prefer to buy high and sell higher. While it's not always glamorous and sometimes I manage to catch the top, the strategy is built on the premise that trends tend to persist. Given that Ross Stores was one of the stocks the closest to its highs, I added to my position earlier this week.

I initially entered my position in Ross Stores in early Q3 at $87.00 and the investment thesis for the stock has only improved since. Upon entering the stock, Ross Stores was seeing a minor acceleration in sales and earnings, and quarterly EPS in the high 20% range was achieved again last quarter. In addition to the robust growth in EPS, management has said that their long-term store potential is 3000 locations, up from 2500.

This is a significant development as it paves the way for long-term growth in what's already a mature business. The other improvement we saw in Q2 results was same-store sales coming in at 5%, with an increase in the average basket. The company clearly has confidence in this strategy as they've already repurchased $529 million of stock this year, and plan to buy back just shy of $1.1 billion for full year 2018.

Taking a look at the earnings table below for Ross Stores, we can see the company has had a very solid earnings trend. It's rare to find any company with seven consecutive years in a row of decent EPS growth and no down years, but even more impressive from a sector that has been under pressure from Amazon's (AMZN) growth. While several retailers have spotty EPS track records like Macy's (M), L Brands (L) and Gap (GPS), Ross Stores has continued to deliver regardless of the trickier retail landscape it's had to deal with.

Taking a look at the table below, we can see Ross Stores has increased annual EPS from $1.43 to estimates of $3.34 in full year 2018, an outstanding increase of over 130%. Estimates for full year 2019 are coming in at $4.13, which is a clear acceleration with earnings expected to grow nearly 25% year over year. This is a solid jump from the 12% annual EPS growth in 2017, and 18% growth expected for full-year 2018.

Moving to the bottom of the table, we can also see that quarterly earnings per share is also accelerating. I use a two-quarter average for quarterly revenue growth to smooth out the numbers, and we can see the two-quarter average in the far right column along the bottom. Two-quarter average EPS growth has been in a steady uptrend since Q2 2017 and has risen from 13.5% to a current rate of 31%.

This is powering well ahead of the company's 5-year growth rate of 14% and is a great sign for the company. Finally, this acceleration in earnings is coming on the back of stable revenue growth. Sales continue to come in at high-single digits each quarter, with a new record for Q2 sales last quarter at $3.73 billion, up from $3.43 billion in the prior year quarter.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Taking a look at the below chart, we can see how steady the company's growth has been. The below chart I've built shows Ross Stores' annual EPS since 2012, and the trend has been up without any real speed bumps. We can see the trajectory is beginning to steepen in the most recent three data points (2018, 2019, 2020) as estimates continue to rise going forward. Based on the company's earnings stability, growth prospects based on new store openings and share buyback program, the fundamental picture remains solid for the company going forward.

(Source:YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to a technical picture of the stock, we can see that it held up exceptionally well the past month and a half. Despite the general market pulling back nearly 12% in October, Ross Stores barely pulled back by more than 6%. This is shown in the chart below as Ross Stores came nowhere near hitting its weekly trailing stop level while the S&P 500 (lower chart) hit its stop near the lows. This is a clear display of the relative strength shown by Ross Stores and a reason why the stock should have no problem pushing through the $100.00 level and making new highs into the back half of Q4.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking another weekly look at Ross Stores, we can see the volume is certainly not slowing down. We've seen strong accumulation bars (above average volume) in five of the past ten weeks, and any sellers are immediately getting soaked up as shown by the large weekly bar that was quickly erased below. The stock continues to walk up its key weekly moving averages with dips being bought along the way almost immediately.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, taking a look at a monthly chart of the stock, the stock remains in a healthy uptrend and is not a stock it makes sense to bet against. Despite a massive advance from $50-$100 over the past year, dips continue to get bought each time the stock drops 7-10%. This is a clear sign that funds still have an appetite for the stock even at these elevated prices and this is shown by the amount of funds in the stock increasing from 1740 to 2000 in the past four quarters.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the fact that the fundamental picture for Ross Stores remain strong and the stock is acting like a leader technically, I have added to my position at just below $101.00. This has moved my average cost on my position up to $93.00, but I own twice the position I did prior to the October correction. I already took partial profits on the stock at $94.00 on the way up, so I have financed some of the risk of doubling my position with booked gains in the stock.

The leaders in the market are often the hardest to purchase as the majority seem to love to buy low with stocks like Wynn (WYNN) and JD.com (JD). I am never interested in getting the lowest price as what's cheap very often gets cheaper, while what's expensive and turns away the average person tends to get more expensive. Ross Stores' advance has come on the back of improving fundamentals, strong same-store sales and a healthy buy-back program, and I see no reason that this advance will stop any time soon.

While it's possible that the stock may need to spend a couple of months consolidating in the $90-$100 range before heading higher, ultimately, I expect the stock to trade higher to the $112.00-$116.00 area in 2019 barring a very challenging overall market environment. I remain long the stock, and am more impressed each day by its resiliency in this volatile market. I continue to view the stock as a hold and plan to stick with my position.

Author's Note: I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated. While I do track 3000+ stocks on a daily basis, there are always a few that fly under my radar. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought. If you like this article and hope to see more like it in the future, check the little thumbs up at the end of the article. In addition, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.