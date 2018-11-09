Fate Of The Pharmaceutical Sector After Midterms

The midterm elections are over and as expected, the Democrats have won over the House, while the Republicans have maintained control of the Senate. Now the question is, what does this mean for the pharmaceutical sector? The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) is down more than 10% from its 52-week high reached in August.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The ETF pursues to track the performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index (the "index"). The fund aims to invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The expense ratio of the ETF is 0.35%.

The fund employs a sampling strategy, whereby the fund purchases a representative batch of the securities in the Index in order to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index.

The top holdings of the fund include:

Source: Fund Website

Risk Note: Investors should beware of potential tracking error risk, in which case, the performance of the ETF may differ from the performance of the underlying index it seeks to track. This could be due to various reasons, including when there are changes made to the component securities of the Index and the Fund, in turn, makes similar changes to its portfolio. As a result, any transaction costs and market exposure arising from such portfolio changes will be borne directly by the Fund and its shareholders.

Is this a time to buy or stay away from the sector?

With the Democrats now in control of the House, they are now likely to pursue their agenda, and one of the issues on top of their list is the drug pricing issue of pharmaceutical companies. The party feels that the prices these companies are charging for their drugs are too high for people to afford and that the companies are prioritizing profitability to please shareholders over product affordability for consumers. Big pharmaceuticals are being criticized for exploiting the need for drugs of people facing various health issues.

Moreover, the President has also shown support for taking action on the unfair pricing behaviour of pharmaceutical companies. In fact, he has proposed matching the price for drugs that Medicare pays pharmaceuticals, to prices paid in other developed countries.

Some observers think President Trump will not go through with his plans for bringing drug pricing under control. However, I believe that in the run up to the 2020 elections, he will increase his support for policies on bringing drug pricing under control and could even sign new legislation into law. Healthcare has been the most important issue for voters during the midterm elections. Hence, to maintain popularity, I believe both the President and Congressional Republicans will ultimately have to take action on the drug pricing issue to please voters.

Therefore, investors that are interested in buying into the XPH ETF should definitely not underestimate the political risks lying ahead for pharmaceutical firms. While some investors may argue this has already been priced into the pharmaceutical stocks and the XPH ETF, I believe it is still risky to buy into the ETF given the adverse political outlook for the sector.

Valuation

Valuation Metric XPH ETF S&P 500 Price to Earnings 11.66 19.1 Price to Book 2.37 3.1 Price to Sales 2.78 2.1 Price to Cash Flow 8.98 12.8

Data Source: Yahoo Finance and Morningstar

While there are risks lying ahead for the sector, the XPH ETF certainly looks very enticing to buy into from a valuation perspective, with every single valuation metric below the S&P 500 averages. Hence, long-term investors that are interested in sectors that are attractively valued should definitely keep an eye on the XPH ETF.

Bottom Line

The XPH ETF is currently trading at appealing valuations for long-term investors to buy into. However, keep in mind that the sector is likely to remain sensitive to political headwinds following the midterm election results, with Democrats in control of the House. Therefore, cautious investors may want to wait until the storm clears out and there is more clarity on any new legislation for the pharmaceutical firms. Once any potential legislation is signed into law and it is completely priced into the stock prices of the pharmaceutical companies, it would be a better and safer time to buy into the XPH ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.