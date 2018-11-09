Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/6/18

Includes: APEN, ASGN, BBDC, CHDN, FUN, NEWM, PFG
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/6/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10-dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks and stay strong through the third week of December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Cedar Fair (FUN);
  • Churchill Downs (CHDN), and;
  • ASGN (ASGN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Principal Financial (PFG);
  • New Media Investment (NEWM), and;
  • Apollo Endosurgery (APEN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • Barings BDC (BBDC);
  • Northrop Grumman (NOC);
  • Marcus & Millichap (MMI);
  • MGM Resorts International (MGM);
  • LHC (LHCG);
  • Estee Lauder (EL);
  • Easterly Acquisition (EACQ);
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), and;
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX), and;
  • Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Twist Bioscience (TWST).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Stonepine Capital

BO

Apollo Endosurgery

APEN

B

$1,500,000

2

Gelatt Daniel

DIR

Principal Financial

PFG

B

$1,202,500

3

Reed Michael

CEO, DIR

New Media Investment

NEWM

B

$1,066,160

4

Arch Venture Partners VIII

BO

Twist Bioscience

TWST

B

$1,050,000

5

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$1,038,500

6

Callaghan Brian J

DIR

ASGN

ASGN

B

$1,020,450

7

Klein Thomas

DIR

Cedar Fair

FUN

B

$1,019,600

8

Duchossois Richard L

DIR

Churchill Downs

CHDN

B

$1,004,439

9

Hanrahan Daniel

DIR

Cedar Fair

FUN

B

$768,000

10

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

AB, B

$712,751

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pappas John

VCB, DIR

Chefs' Warehouse

CHEF

AS

$8,154,832

2

Myers Keith G

CEO, CB, DIR

LHC

LHCG

S

$7,132,303

3

Phoenix Inv

BO

Marcus & Millichap

MMI

AS

$5,239,295

4

Halak Brian K

DIR

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

DRNA

S

$4,464,114

5

Averback Paul

CEO, DIR, BO

Nymox Pharmaceutical

NYMX

S, JS*

$4,394,000

6

Polar Asset Mgt Partners

BO

Easterly Acquisition

EACQ

S

$3,854,025

7

Baldwin Robert

O

MGM Resorts International

MGM

S

$3,040,060

8

Bush Wesley G

CB, CEO

Northrop Grumman

NOC

AS

$2,747,315

9

Freda Fabrizio

CEO, DIR

Estee Lauder

EL

AS

$2,685,611

10

Stonesifer Patricia Q

DIR

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$2,308,611

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

