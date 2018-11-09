Ingersoll-Rand: Good Total Return And A 3-Year Forward CAGR Of 11%

Ingersoll-Rand's three-year forward CAGR of 11% is good and will give you good growth with increased earnings from the infrastructure development.

The payout ratio is low at 34%, and the low P/E of 17 makes Ingersoll-Rand a buy at this entry point.

Ingersoll-Rand has increased its dividend for eight years in a row and presently has a yield of 2.1% which is above average.

Ingersoll-Rand's total return overperformed the DOW average for my 58-month test period by 17.60%, which is good and the company has a solid growing dividend income.

This article is about Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and why it's a buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Ingersoll-Rand is one of the largest industrial and commercial products and services companies in the world. IR is a cyclical investment for the total return investor who also wants some growing income.

The stock comprises 4.64% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the dividends each year, buy bolt-on companies and buy back shares.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Ingersoll-Rand has a fair chart going up and to the right on a fair slope. In a good economy, IR shines like in years 2016 through 2018 YTD. In the years 2014 and 2015, IR was consolidating

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Ingersoll-Rand International passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Ingersoll-Rand does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for eight of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with eight years of increasing dividends and a 2.1% yield. Ingersoll-Rand is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is low at 34%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business by buying bolt-on companies. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. IR easily passes this guideline. IR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $24.1 Billion. Ingersoll-Rand 2018 projected cash flow at $1.6 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward CAGR of 11% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Ingersoll-Rand can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. IR passes this guideline since their total return is 71.32%, more than the Dow's total return of 53.72%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $20,100 today. This makes Ingersoll-Rand a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which will increase earnings since IR was paying a 23% five-year average tax rate. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. IR's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $108, passing the guideline. IR's price is presently 6% below the target. IR is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 17, making IR a good buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants good steady increasing dividends and future total return growth you may want to look at this company. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good, and the above average growing dividend makes IR a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes IR interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and economy increases. IR gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and good total return.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Ingersoll-Rand passes this total return guideline against the Dow baseline in my 58.0-month test. I chose the 58.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance.

The good total return of 71.32% makes Ingersoll-Rand a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. IR has an above average dividend yield of 2.1% and has had increases for eight years making IR also a good choice for the dividend investor. The Dividend was last increased July 2018 to $0.53/Qtr. from $0.45/ Qtr. or an 18% increase.

DOW's 58.0 Month total return baseline is 53.72%

Company Name 58.0-Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Ingersoll-Rand 71.32% +17.60% 2.1%

For the last quarter on July 24, 2018, Ingersoll-Rand reported adjusted earnings that beat expected by $0.04 at $1.75 and compared to last year at $1.44. Total revenue was higher at $4.05 Billion up more than a year ago by 10.4% year over year and beat expected revenue by $30 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out late January 2019 and is expected to be $1.47 compared to last year at $1.30, a good increase.

The graphic below shows the margin expansion and growth for IR year over year.

Source: IR earnings call slides

Ingersoll-Rand is one of the largest industrial and commercial companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Ingersoll-Rand provides products, services, and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company's business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car. Its Climate segment includes Trane and American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, which provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, and commercial and residential building services, parts, support, and controls. It offers energy services and building automation through Trane Building Advantage and Nexia. Its Industrial segment includes compressed air and gas systems and services, power tools, material handling systems, ARO fluid management equipment, as well as Club Car golf, utility and rough terrain vehicles."

Overall Ingersoll-Rand International is a good business with 11% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for IR's products. The fair dividend income brings you cash as we continue to see further growth as the world economy grows.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on September 26 they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates anymore this year, but will go slow the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent October downdraft in the market may slow down the Fed as they see the reaction to what they have done.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation foreign and domestic tax rate is lowered, earnings of Ingersoll-Rand's business should increase.

From July 24, 2018, earnings call Mike Lamach (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

I'd like to begin with a brief review of the fundamental elements of our business strategy that underpin our quarterly results and create value for our shareholders. First, our global business strategy is at the nexus of environmental sustainability and impact. The world is continuing to urbanize while becoming warmer and more resource-constrained as time passes. We excel at reducing the energy intensity of buildings and industrial processes, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing waste of food and other perishable goods, and we excel in our ability to generate productivity for our customers, all enabled by technology. Our business portfolio creates a platform for the company to consistently grow in above-average global economic conditions, aided by the strong secular tailwinds I've outlined. Second, our business operating system is designed to excel at consistently delivering strong top-line growth, incremental margins, and free cash flow. And lastly, over the years we built an experienced management team and a high-performance winning culture that makes our performance sustainable. When combined with our dynamic capital allocation strategy, we have a differentiated business model that drives strong shareholder returns over the long term. Exiting Q3 and moving into Q4, we continue to execute well and are on track to exceed the guidance we outlined for investors on our Q2 earnings call. First, our end markets remain healthy, and we have continued to deliver excellent growth in bookings and revenues in both our Climate and Industrial segments. Additionally, our growth continues to be broad-based across virtually all businesses, products, and geographies globally, and services growth continues to be especially strong."

The graphic below sums up the CEO's world growth outlook.

Source: IR earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Ingersoll-Rand business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. IR has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand industrial and commercial products increase.

Ingersoll-Rand is a good investment choice for the total return investor with it's above DOW average total return and the dividend growth investor for income. Ingersoll-Rand is 4.64% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. Ingersoll-Rand will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in the industrial business, IR may be the right investment for you.

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On October 10, trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10, added starter position of Visa (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22, increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15, sold all remaining AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in the portfolio.

On August 9, reduced AmerisourceBergen to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

On July 12, bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulations Plus (SLP), a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. SLP is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20, closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8, sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29, increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.6% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II at 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.0% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) at 13.7% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017's earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by $0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report.

The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in December of 2018. Boeing recently got an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. As a result of the good third quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $450 for a possible 25% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr. which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

