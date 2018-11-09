Omega Healthcare: Rally Justifiable?

They can get away with it - I doubt they cut. But I do think they likely take the opportunity to do a secondary offering in 2019.

The dividend coverage isn't there, and there is no growth or likely recovery over the next five quarters. Management will be funding the dividend through borrowings.

The bull versus bear debate rages on with regards to Omega Healthcare (OHI). As one of the first skeptics of the senior housing market - going all the way back to June of 2017 - my opinion hasn't changed. Rather than operator specific, those concerns remain macro-related. Outside of medical office buildings ("MOBs") and a few niche asset classes like emergency departments or surgery centers, I find the entire subsector, particularly skilled nursing facilities, overbought in the public markets. Tenant health continues to be weak, and there has been no talk of reform of boosting payouts in government programs that would improve tenant health. So long as Omega Healthcare tenants remain under pressure, so will landlords.

The recent rally in Omega Healthcare seems a little overdone. Actual company financials have not seen much of a recovery, and skilled nursing sentiment remains in the tank. While improving as far as "misses" go, funds available for distribution ("FAD") was still worse than it was in Q3 of last year. Should the stock price really be higher than it was in the aftermath of that Q3 release - never mind 20% higher? I don't believe so, and shares certainly shouldn't continue to trade at a premium to net asset value.

A Note On The Dividend

I'm not here to talk about the dividend too much - the topic has been beaten to death. Head right on over to Trapping Value's recent article on Q3 2018 earnings for the lowdown. The math there is solid, and investors can't fight those figures. Long story short, funds available for distribution ("FAD") adjusted for maintenance capital expenditures are not covering the dividend. Thus far this year, adjusted FAD has come in at $1.83/share while Omega Healthcare has paid out $1.98/share in distributions. Remember that leases have common area maintenance ("CAM") recoveries built into the revenue stream. Looking at FAD without considering the associated capitalized expense just wouldn't be a fair reflection of reality. Anyone that has gotten caught in REITs selling off strongly can likely look to this as a primary reason why: funds from operations ("FFO") is not a reflection of sustainable cash flows as it does not factor in ongoing spend necessary to sustain a real estate business model.

Growth doesn't look to be there either. The sell-side is not optimistic (3% EBITDA growth in 2019) and neither am I. Looking forward, I barely expect any positive movement on EBITDA and FFO/FAD next year (low single digits), made worse by disposition activity early on in 2019. For those that view that as too bearish, remember that FAD in Q3 was down to $144mm to $151mm in the year prior despite a higher share count. Accelerating comps would be a meaningful shift from what is occurring today. Looking forward, the benefits of new development projects (primarily the Manhattan memory care facility) might bring some relief, but those are more 2020 stories than 2019.

In a world where we are playing CFO with no real world repercussions, we can argue for a dividend cut. The growth just isn't there, and they could use the cash to delever the balance sheet. But I don't think this management team will. The maturity ladder and business structure are still good enough to keep their investment grade rating. Until that is put at risk, the destruction of shareholder goodwill caused by a dividend cut would erase hundreds of millions of dollars in market cap - far greater damage than any short-term gaps funded by dispositions or tapping its credit facilities. Any short-term call for a dividend cut just will not be the actual reality, in my opinion.

Net Asset Value Story

Most readers know that I focus on net asset value ("NAV") for REITs. There are opportunities out there in many subsectors for investors to buy publicly-traded REITs at discounts to private valuations: shopping centers, offices, single family residential all offer this type of opportunity. In my experience, this is the single best path to successfully investing in commercial real estate - not chasing yield. Institutional investors love when this occurs as well: who doesn't love a great sum of the parts story?

*CBRE, Winter 2018 Investor Survey, Page 6

Omega Healthcare just isn't in that position. With cap rates in the double digits on skilled nursing (85% of consolidated property count) and Omega Healthcare's implied blending cap rate in the low 7% range, the company continues to trade at a premium to its asset value. Rather than buying a set of hard to duplicate properties worth $1.20 for $1.00 (shopping center REITs), Omega Healthcare buyers are paying $1.00 for assets worth $0.75. Assets that, in many cases, are easily replicated.

Supply concerns are what has driven Omega's problems. There is no "moat" here or way of creating differentiation other than their cost of capital and existing relationships with operators. The same is true for tenants as there is little that a skilled nursing facility funded by Medicare or Medicaid can do. The operating model is one built upon running a bare bones operation to lower costs enough while not running afoul of patient mistreatment. It is, quite honestly, a depressing business model. With little likelihood of reform on government reimbursement for Medicare and Medicaid, tenant health is unlikely to improve. Making matters worse for these operators, higher labor costs and shorter lengths of stay continue to pressure the industry.

Cheap asset prices, combined with management's contrarian bullish lean on sector outlook, keep equity issuance on the table. See CEO Taylor Pickett below from the Q3 conference call:

We will certainly use equity to the extent that we find opportunities consistent with the past. I mean, we're going to maintain our leverage at 5 or below.

This is management telling you that the above data is spot on. With the current dividend yield at 7.5%, acquisition cap rates have to be well north of that for deals to be accretive. Skilled nursing, outside of malls, is just about the only sector where management can get away with that.

And given the guidance of maintaining leverage at 5x or below, this management team is going to be incentivized to do a secondary here soon enough, given the move back towards buying properties - hence the recent mixed shelf offering. Ratings agency methodology would lead to a cut at 6x; the company just cannot execute on returning to acquisitions without using equity to partially fund those deals. The investment grade credit rating would be at risk if not.

Takeaway

Omega Healthcare trading in the mid to high-20s? I get it, buy away as a bet on the industry. Maybe investors can build in a little bit of premium for an above-average management team and make a bet that skilled nursing valuations improve. Where is the share price today? I'm not so sure that is the right play. This is one of the more over-owned REITs by smaller investors, and the share price could retreat fairly quickly back to those levels on profit-taking. There are better spots for your money, in my opinion.

