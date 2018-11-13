How To Read Amazon's Financial Statements (Podcast)

We also try to understand how a value investor might get their heads around a growth story like Amazon, and touch on some of the concerns listeners have raised.

He explains how he uses the statements in company with his study of the company's business and story to make sure they are on the right path.

We continue our Amazon miniseries with an in-house guest, as Marc Pentacoff comes on to talk about Amazon's financial statements.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Fundamentals in investing usually refers to the financials. What is the stock’s current valuation, what is its revenue growth rate, what is its conversion to free cash flow, what is management saying about the business, etc? The financial statements serve as quarterly installments in the bible of a given company, providing testament to the good deeds (or lack thereof) the company is undertaking. The old-school value investing approach, then, is to study the statements religiously, identify cases where a company's current price in the market does not match what its valuation could or should be in the months and years to come, and invest accordingly.

What does a value investor do, though, when running into a growth company like Amazon (AMZN)? The financials of course matter, and skeptics who argue that Amazon has no financial support to it are overstating their case. But a strict reading of the financials with a hope of finding untapped value is going to be harder, it would seem.

We invited our colleague Marc Pentacoff onto the podcast this week to see how he breaks down Amazon's financial statements. Marc works closely with our new authors on proper application of financial analysis, and is one of the more cogent writers out there about financial analysis (here's an example). As we continue to wrap our heads around where Amazon is going and what that means for the market at large and for investors in its shares, his viewpoint (and the fact that he is actually long AMZN) is an important piece in the puzzle.

We talk about how the financial statements are not so much the source material for Amazon as much as the confirmation for Amazon's narrative. As Marc discusses, the way to read Amazon's statements may be to ensure that today is still, indeed, day 1. Have a listen:

Topics covered:

Starting to break down the Amazon 2018 Q3 10Q – 7:00 minute-mark

The moving target of Amazon’s businesses, or the growing, convulsing pie – 11:00

Working down the income statement – 17:00

What strategic, competitive advantages on the financial statements – 24:00

How does a value investor deal with this? – 28:00

Does this ever go from growth to accruing value? – 32:00

Tackling the Working Capital and capital leases questions for Amazon – 37:00

Our first ever lightning round – key ratios – 42:30

Value investing in Amazon – 51:30

How strong is Amazon’s balance sheet, really? And what about pricing power - 1:03

We hope you enjoy the podcast. Our four-part series on Amazon continues next week with one of our most popular guests, Professor Aswath Damodaran, as he shares his views and what he's learned from analyzing Amazon for two decades. We will then be speaking with Priya Anand of The Information, a leading tech site, to hear about her reporting on the company and where the company might go. Here's the full schedule:

Brad Stone - November 6th

Marc Pentacoff - November 13th (that's this article)

Aswath Damodaran - November 20th

Priya Anand - November 27th

We are also publishing a special episode where Mike speaks with well known investor Whitney Tilson about short selling, value investing in the 2010s, and the twists and turns of his career. Watch out for that on Friday.

We cited a few tweets on the call without remembering who said it. This is the one referring to Apple's (AAPL) gross margin vs. AMZN's.

What stands out to you from Amazon's financial statements? Is there a better way to break down the cash flow statement or to consider the company's balance sheet? Is there a better metaphor for Amazon than a tornado or a convulsing pie? Let us know below.

