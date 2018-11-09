Qualcomm: Don't Overreact

Apple remains the main thorn in their financials impacting the comparisons until the license dispute is resolved.

The perplexing story of Qualcomm (QCOM) was further evident by the reaction to a large FQ4 earnings beat. After massive stock buybacks and with 5G on the horizon, now isn't the time to abandon ship just because Apple (AAPL) continues playing hardball. My long-term investment thesis remains solid.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

Mobile Market Remains Strong

Qualcomm dropped 8% on the guidance for the December quarter, but the market is clearly overreacting to the projections. The revenue numbers are hideous at a drop of nearly 20% at the midpoint, while EPS is solid at an increase of over 20%.

Source: Qualcomm FQ4'18 earnings release

The discrepancy comes from losing the rest of the low-margin modems business from Apple at the same point that revenue recognition changes impact the numbers reported in the quarter.

After a YTD period where modem chip shipments were higher than FY17, Qualcomm projects a shortfall of ~50 million units in the current quarter. All of the drop is related to losing the remaining 50% of the modem business from Apple and the revenue recognition timing shift to where the company now estimates the current period numbers, and naturally, the December quarter is the highest sales period for Apple due to new iPhones hitting the market.

Per CFO George Davis on the earnings call:

We expect the Apple share reduction to be most impactful in our fiscal first quarter. In fiscal 2018, Q1 units represented approximately 50% of the full-year MSM orders from Apple. Compared to the same quarter last year, Apple volumes are expected to be down 50 million to 55 million units.

The point to understand here is that the general market remains strong, and Apple is using the shift to Intel (INTC) modems as a negotiating tactic for the royalty dispute. With virtually all smartphone manufacturers using Qualcomm for 5G modems, one has to question whether Apple won't come back to the wireless giant for modems along with an updated royalty agreement.

The market forecasts for device shipments is for continued 5% growth. Qualcomm should ultimately grow at this general rate over time with volatile shifts from period to period as customers exit their ecosystem and eventually return.

Source: Qualcomm FQ4'18 presentation

The Apple disputes, along with the lingering license issue with HTC (OTC:HTCKF), complicate the quarterly comparisons and hide some positive shifts in the business to connected cars and RF-front end. Revenues were up 2% in FY18 despite missing the license revenue from Apple and HTC to the tune of $1.7 billion on FY17 product shipments.

Not including these revenues greatly alters the view of the company. In fact, the connected car business is now at a $5 billion pipeline. A market focusing on these opportunities, along with other IoT opportunities, would push the stock higher.

Revisiting The Past

The ironic part about the market blowing off the large stock buybacks of FQ4 is that history predicts that Qualcomm is good at these capital return moves. The wireless technology giant repurchased $11.25 billion worth of shares in FY15 as the stock was cratering.

The end result was the net payout yield surging above 15% as the stock hit the lows to start 2016 and signalling a huge buy signal. The net payout yield combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield. A high yield is a buy signal.

QCOM data by YCharts

With Qualcomm spending over $20 billion on share buybacks in the last quarter alone, along with a 4.3% dividend yield, the net payout yield is surging past those previous highs as the start of 2016. The yield is now approaching the incredible 35% level with the market cap at only ~$70 billion with the diluted share count down to 1.23 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is again extrapolating too much about the health of the business due to the games being played by Apple. The wireless business remains strong and should only improve with the launch of 5G in 2019. The underlying business remains strong, and Qualcomm is still on path to the $7 EPS target once the Apple and HTC deals are resolved. Use the weakness to load up on the stock again after giving the market several days to settle the price at likely lower levels.

