Delta's Traffic Looks Solid, Bullishness Reinforced

Delta Air Lines (DAL) delivered its October operating performance report on November 2. What I saw was encouraging, and reinforced my bullishness toward the company and its stock.

Credit: The Gate

Regarding the headline numbers, the Atlanta-based air carrier managed to increase traffic across the company by nearly 3% YOY - a subtle decrease in the growth pace compared to the first nine months of the year. The domestic business (about 64% of total traffic) performed best, while Pacific routes continued to serve as a drag. Capacity increased at a slightly faster pace than traffic, almost solely driven by a larger number of extra available seat-miles in the United States. The cargo business, responsible for an impressive 19% increase in revenue last quarter, saw what could develop into a concerning trend, with volumes measured by ton miles down nearly 3% year-over-year in the month.

Overall, the story that attracted me to DAL in the first place and led me to call the company "the best major U.S. airline" is still in play. More specifically, Delta continues to find demand for its moderately increasing number of available seats - which may speak to Delta's superior connectivity and dominance of strategic hubs, particularly on the eastern half of the United States. Load factor took a bit of a hit in October, down 50 bps YOY to 85.5%. But compared to its competitors and using 2Q18 as my reference point, Delta continues to lead the sector in occupancy, which I find very important in the context of a competitive and fixed cost-heavy industry.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

I will, however, keep a close watch on cargo activity in the coming months. The recent trade wars may have inflicted some damage on this side of Delta's P&L, the effects of which could show up in the company's financial results as early as 3Q18. This small business segment accounted for only 2% of total company revenues. However, should cargo reverse its recent trend of strong double-digit growth, flat segment revenues could translate into a noticeable 40- to 50-bp drag to the company's top line - still, not enough to make me less interested in this stock.

Parting thoughts

Following Delta's October traffic report, I remain a confident DAL shareholder. Within the major U.S. airline peer group, I continue to find this stock the most enticing of the "Big 3" primarily due to (1) strong occupancy rates, (2) sector-high per-unit revenue, both factors likely a reflection of Delta's best-in-class domestic route network, and (3) robust cash generation that helps to support a healthy balance sheet. Selling at a next-year earnings multiple of only 8.9x (see chart below), I believe the stock's current valuation does not reflect what I perceive to be the superior fundamentals of this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.