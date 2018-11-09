Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME) CEO Xinrong Zhuo on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Xinrong Zhuo

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our 2018 third quarter and nine months conference call. In the third quarter 2018, our overall financial results were significantly increased compared to the same period last year. We were pleased to deliver strong operating and financial results during the third quarter of 2018.

In early January this year, we announced that Pingtan has deployed two large scaled new squid jigging vessels into the international waters of the Atlantic Ocean; after months of operation, the two squid jigging vessels further enriched our product mix by providing Argentina squid and Peru squid products and increased harvest volume.

Despite the average unit sale price decrease due to different sales product mix and sufficient market supplies this season, Pingtan was able to achieve an increase in sales volume by 279% and an increase in revenue by 168.8%, which is an improvement in our operation performance.

In late October, we were pleased to announce that we will soon complete the modification and rebuilding project for our 27 new fishing vessels and that these vessels will be placed to designated water for operation in batches. The first batch of 4 fishing vessels that completed the modification and rebuilding project, all large scaled light luring seine fishing vessels, just departed the port from Fuzhou last night New York time and is sail to the international waters of the Indian Ocean for operation. The remaining 23 vessels shall be gradually in operation.

As we entered the fourth quarter, management continues to observe the market changes so that we may quickly adjust our sales strategy in preparation for the coming peak season during the Spring Festival in 2019. We expect to demonstrate improved performance in all aspects of operation in the future.

Pingtan continues to focus on expansion of fleet and the fishing territory to further enhance our product capacity and product categories. Meanwhile, our innovation continues with online seafood retail business. As always, we will keep our investors upgrade of our development, and we welcome any constructive suggestions and introduction.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, to report 2018 third quarter and nine months financial results. On behalf of our company, I look forward to meeting our investors in person and as always welcome to our headquarters in Fuzhou and take a tour of our facilities. Thank you.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Roy Yu, Chief Financial Officer of Pingtan Marine Enterprise.

Roy Yu

Thanks, Katherine. Good morning and welcome everyone. Our chairman has briefly reported the operating results of Pingtan. Regarding the factors affecting Pingtan's results of operation, please refer to our 2018 third quarter earnings press release and the 10-Q we filed yesterday. Today I will discuss Pingtan Marine's 2018 third quarter and nine months operation and financial results.

Pingtan reports its revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2018 at $14.7 million, increasing 168.8% from $5.5 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in sales activities from recovery of production capacity.

Sales volumes in three months ended September 30, 2018 increased by 279% to 5.8 million kilogram from 1.5 million kilograms in three months ended September 30, 2017 due to sufficient market supplies of fish products. However, the average unit sales price decreased by 29.2% in the three months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 the company's revenue decreased to $39.2 million compared to $46.8 million for the nine months of 2017. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to the different sales mix and decreased average unit sales price as compared to the same period in 2017.

Sales volume increased by 26.5% to 15.9 million kilograms from 12.6 million kilograms in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The average unit sales price decreased by 34% as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease was due to the same reasons described above.

For the third quarter of 2018, gross profit was $9.4 million compared to gross loss of $0.09 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $9.4 million. Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $21.9 million compared to gross profit of $13.5 million in the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the same reason described above.

The gross margin increased to 63.9% for the same -- for the three months ended September 30, 2018 from minus 1.6% in the same period last year. This significant increase was primarily attributable to an increased number of deliveries into warehouse that averaged down selling cost and lowered the unit production cost of fish.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, gross margin increased to 56% from 28.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase was primarily due to the same reason described above.

Our selling expense mainly includes shipping and handling fees, insurance, storage fees and advertising expenses. Our sales activities are conducted through direct selling by our internal sales staff. Because of the strong demand for our products and services, we do not have to aggressively market and distribute our products. As a result, our selling expense has been relatively small as a percentage of our revenue.

For the third quarter of 2018, selling expenses were $0.3 million compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to the increase in storage fees and shipping and handling fees as a result of an increased number of deliveries from customs to warehouse, and larger warehouses were rented this period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, selling expenses were $1.2 million compared to $0.8 million in the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the same reasons described above.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, our general and administrative expenses were $2.15 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period. A decrease of $43,860 or 2%. [Indiscernible] compensation and related benefits decreased by $43,900, professional fees decreased by $347,988, travel and entertainment expense decreased by $27,415, while depreciation of non-operating vessels recorded as general and administration -- administrative expenses increased by $159,050 and other general and administrative expenses increased by $227,170. The increase and decrease in expenses are all aftermarket offset led to a small percentage of decrease in general and administrative expenses.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, general and administrative expenses were $8.3 million compared to $6.9 million in the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase of $495,493 in salary for the crews, non-operating vessels [indiscernible] at general and administrative expenses, an increase of $840,440 in depreciation of this vessels, an increase of $127,000 in insurance and a increase of $126,000 in bank service charge.

Pingtan reported a net income attributable to owners of the company of $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2018, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share compared to net income attributable to owners of the company of $6 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to owners of the company for the nine months ended 2018 was $16.4 million or $0.21 per basic and diluted share compared to net income attributable to owners of the company of $24.8 million or $0.31 per basic and diluted share for the nine months ended 2017.

On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2018, Pingtan's cash and cash equivalents were $9.5 million. Total assets were $246.4 million, total long-term debt was $26.1 million and shareholders’ equity was $154.8 million compared to $2 million -- $21.1 million, $17.2 million, $147.5 million, respectively on December 31, 2017.

To conclude, we are continually focusing on territorial and fleet expansion and increase fishing methods to further increase products and capacity and innovate product mix [indiscernible] entering the seafood deep processing market and reach directly to end customers, both online and offline. Meanwhile, we will further explore e-commerce seafood retail business to enhance the entire industry chain and develop new distribution channels to penetrate to China Mainland [ph] provinces.

With that, operator, let’s start Q&A. For the question-and-answer session, please allow us a moment to translate the questions and then we will respond to everyone on the call in both English and Chinese.

Please go ahead, Kevin.

Roy Yu

Thanks again to all of you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you again in March 2019 after we report our fourth quarter and year-end financial results. As always, we welcome any visitors to our office in Fuzhou, China. Thank you.

