Deutsch-La-ItaLiA-Land: This Boat Is Sinking

While fighting with the Italian leadership (in Italy), the ECB is expanding its own Italian leadership (in Frankfurt).

The European banking system isn't looking any better, to say the least, with bad loans and bad choices mounting.

Less than a handful European countries are expected to grow in 2020 more than they do in 2018.

It's a real la-la-land in Europe, with lowered growth forecasts from both external and internal sources.

The IMF is Downgrading Europe, Again

The International Monetary Fund ("IMF") is hitting again, downgrading its 2018 (2.3%) and 2019 (1.9%) growth forecasts for Europe (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ).

Tighter financial conditions in vulnerable emerging market economies and maturing business cycles are also weighing on activity.

After growing 2.8% in 2017, Europe's growth prospects are, according to the IMF, at risk from a more turbulent external environment, led by trade tensions and tighter financial conditions.

The external environment has become less supportive and is expected to soften further in 2019 owing to slowing global demand, trade tensions and higher energy prices.

The European Commission is Not Too Optimistic Either

Meanwhile, the European Commission ("EC") isn't sounding more upbeat than the IMF. According to the EC's forecasts, growth in Europe over the next two years is expected to be lower than in 2018.

EuroZone ("EZ") (17 countries in total): 2.1% (2018) >>> 1.9% (2019) >>> 1.7% (2020)

European Union ("EU") (27 countries in total): 2.2% (2018) >>> 2.0% (2019) >>> 1.9% (2020)

EU + UK (EWU) (28 countries in total): 2.2% (2018) >>> 2.0% (2019) >>> 1.9% (2020)

Source: European Commission (Meeting Room)

Same goes for other regions. According to the EC's forecasts:

Growth in USA (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) is expected to move down from 2.9% in 2018 to 2.6% in 2019 and only 1.9% in 2020.

Growth in Japan (EWJ, DXJ) is expected to move down from 2.9% in 2018 to 2.6% in 2019 and only 1.9% in 2020.

Growth in China (MCHI, FXI) is expected to move down from 6.6% in 2018 to 6.2% in 2019 and only 5.9% (below 6%!) in 2020.

Especially Not on the UK

In spite of an underlying "soft Brexit" assumption, the EC is projecting that the UK will drop in 2019 to the bottom of the European economic growth league, joining Italy (at 1.2%) as the slowest-growing economy in the EU.

The UK is expected to anchor the table alone in 2020.

Interestingly, the EC is expecting Britain to lag behind all its EU peers even if Theresa May (UK Prime Minister) can reach a deal with Brussels before the March 29th deadline.

The main reasons behind the gloomy forecasts (GDP growth of only 1.2% in both 2019 and 2020):

subdued business investment

dwindling external demand for UK goods

weak consumer spending

Source: European Commission on Twitter

Deutsch-La-La-Land

Thing is, that it ain't looking good even in Europe's largest economy.

German (EWG) exports dropped 0.8% M/M in September, making it the 4th drop out of the last 6 months. Again, take a moment to digest this: German, exports, dropping. Three words that are very rarely been put together.

And, that is coming when the EUR (FXE) is losing ground against the greenback (UUP) for a few good months!

Meanwhile, imports fell by 0.4% M/M, narrowing the trade balance surplus to €17.6B (from €18.2B in August), way below the market forecast for €18B.

Meanwhile, German GDP forecasts are in free fall from within the country. The German Council of Economic Experts* (seriously, there is such a thing!) cut German GDP growth forecasts for 2018 by a whopping 0.7% from 2.3% to 1.6%.

At the same time, they also cut forecast for 2019 from 1.8% to 1.5%.

* a group of economists set up in 1963 to evaluate economic policies of the German government. In the media, the council is often referred to as the "Five Sages of Economy", or simply the "Five Sages".

Source: Past forecasts by The German Council of Economic Experts

Overall, it's a dismal outlook for Germany with the P/Es of many DAX-components' cyclical names falling to multi-year lows.

Worries over global (and domestic) growth outlook span even across the industrial/auto sectors. The forward P/E of few of the strongest, most known, names among the German economy is almost as depressed as it was during the subprime crisis:

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY, OTCPK:SMAWF) forward P/E at ~13

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY, OTCQX:BFFAF) forward P/E at ~11

Bayerische Motoren Werke, aka BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:BAMXF, OTCPK:BYMOF) forward P/E at ~7

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DMLRY) forward P/E at ~6

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTC:VLKPF) forward P/E at ~5

Italy's Vicious Circle

How many times have we said this already? This boat (or boot) is sinking.

Goldman Sachs (GS) sees five reasons for the weak economic growth in Italy (EWI) over the last decade:

Relative inefficiencies in the judicial system. Labour market rigidity. Inefficient public administration. A weak fiscal position. Family-oriented small business model.

Earlier this week, the ECB (Italian) president, Mario Draghi, warned Italy's finance minister, Giovanni Tria, that the country's high debt level must be constrained.

European Banks in Focus

Italy's largest bank, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF, OTCPK:UNCFY, OTCPK:UNCRY) missed earnings estimates due to write-downs in its Turkish unit.

As a reminder, here are the European countries with the largest exposures to Turkey (TUR), including the portion attributed to banks (EUFN):

As a result of UniCredit's disappointing results, the FTSE Italia Banks Index resumed its decline, and the country's 10-year yield is rising.

Let's not forget:

1. In Italy, the banks and the country are (too?) closely linked. On one hand, Italian banks hold €170B in government bonds (that keep on falling in value). On the other hand, private banks are the largest shareholders of Italy's Central Bank. Just another vicious circle...

2. When it comes to the Italian banking system, what we know is scary enough. Nonetheless, we know that there is much more we don't know of (shadow-black economy is estimated to be worth at least 10% of GDP); that's even scarier...

3. ...and if you think that Italy is alone in here - you're wrong. Very wrong. European banks in other countries, especially Greece (GREK), Cyprus, Portugal (PGAL), are not in a better shape than Italian banks are.

Rome vs. Brussels

It's a fine line between "wishful" (i.e. EC forecasts) and "unrealistic" i.e. Italian forecasts) thinking.

Italy is accusing the EU of faulty deficit forecasts. Italian officials say they won't change their (budget, growth) targets, even after officials in Brussels say Rome's budget plans won't hold water.

Claudio Borghi, who heads the budget committee in the Italian lower house, is questioning numbers used by the EU in judging his country's budget. In an interview with La Stampa, he said that he wants to see whether "the EU will have the courage" to start an excessive deficit procedure against/with Italy.

Bottom Line

Well, you already read it twice in this article alone, but I'll say it one more time: This boat is sinking.

The main problem is that the ECB seems too proud/stubborn to back off from its decision to stop pushing new money into the European markets as soon as 2018 ends.

Without the "big brother" keep buying bonds (AGG, BND, LQD,HYG, JNK), de-facto providing a safety net for EZ members, there's no doubt that the few-years old European bluff will be unveiled soon.

Let's finish with a nice anecdote:

Earlier this week, the ECB has nominated European Banking Authority chief, Andrea Enria, to head up its bank-supervision arm, as soon as the current chair, Daniele Nouy, steps down at the end of the year.

That would make two Italians heading the two ECB branches. Perhaps the line of thinking in Frankfurt is "If you can't beat them, join them"...

