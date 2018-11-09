Pyxus: Deep In Debt, Management Turns To Cannabis

A sum-of-the-parts valuation shows an enterprise value of $0.7 to $1.5 billion - but Pyxus has $1.4 billion in net debt.

Pyxus is heavily in debt, with trailing-year interest costs exceeding operating income for nearly five straight years.

Pyxus has attracted a lot of attention by adding cannabis and hemp businesses to its traditional tobacco business.

(Pyxus investor presentation)

Summary

Pyxus (PYX) is a 145-year-old tobacco leaf merchant with high debt and low, consistent EBITDA margins. Under its "One Tomorrow" initiative, Pyxus has entered two new markets: Canadian cannabis through its FIGR subsidiary, and industrial hemp/CDB through Criticality. This has generated quite a bit of buzz around the company, especially after Citron Research posted a bullish thesis.

However, Pyxus is also heavily leveraged, with a net debt position of $1.4 billion compared to a market cap of only ~$165 million. Further, Pyxus' trailing operating income has been less than their interest expenses for the past nineteen consecutive quarters - leading to bonds that trade at 11.8% yield and a credit rating seven steps below investment-grade.

Based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, I do not like an investment in Pyxus. Their debt load is simply too heavy compared to the value of their businesses.

Further, cannabis and hemp investors should be aware that Pyxus' value is based primarily on the success of their core tobacco business and not their cannabis/hemp businesses. Those investments are significantly smaller than Pyxus' core business and represent a small part of Pyxus' value.

An investment in Pyxus is an investment in a heavily-in-debt tobacco business that has struggled to make interest payments on its $1.5 billion debt. Cannabis and hemp investors should look elsewhere for gains from the long-term potential of the cannabis business.

Core Business

(Pyxus investor presentation)

Pyxus is a one of two publicly-traded tobacco leaf merchants, with the other being Universal Corporation (UVV). Pyxus, known as Alliance One International until a name change in August, purchases and processes tobacco leaves before shipping them to cigarette manufacturers worldwide.

The tobacco business is centralized, and as a result of this, so are Pyxus' customers. During FY2018, three different customers each represented 10% or more of Pyxus' revenue: Philip Morris International (PM), China Tobacco International, and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

(Author based on company filings with EBITDA margins highlighted; FY2004 was only nine months)

Pyxus has been in this business for 145 years, and this business is neither new nor growing. Revenue in FY2018 (ending in March 2018) was lower than revenue ten and twenty years ago, although on a one-year upswing after a three-year downswing leading up to FY2017. EBITDA margins have been relatively constant as well - at 7.8% in FY2018, 7.9% (cumulatively) for the past five years, and 8.7% (cumulatively) for the past ten years.

(Pyxus investor presentation)

In short, Pyxus' tobacco business is stable and mature, although the long-term health of their business is threatened by declines in combustible tobacco products.

To combat declines in the tobacco industry, Pyxus has chosen to enter the business of cannabis and hemp.

"One Tomorrow"

(Pyxus investor presentation)

In February 2018, Pyxus announced a transition into cannabis and hemp under their "one tomorrow" initiative.

"As we move forward with our One Tomorrow initiative, Alliance One is becoming recognized for doing much more than just packaging and selling tobacco leaves. As part of a larger purpose driven brand vision, we will be increasingly recognized for transforming people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world." Pieter Sikkel, President and CEO of Pyxus (then Alliance One), Q3/18 CC "The name Pyxus was inspired by the Greek word for compass. And as you can see, by the progress of our One Tomorrow initiatives, we're committed to exploring new directions that benefit our people, our products and our planet." Pieter Sikkel, Q1/19 CC

This transition was made through acquisitions, including:

On December 17, 2017, Pyxus purchased a 40% interest in North Carolina-based hemp company Criticality, with an option to increase this stake to 50% after March 31, 2020.

Pyxus' Q3/18 10-Q (ending Dec 31/17) does not reveal the purchase price for this investment. However, one analyst (Bryan Hunt) on the earnings call suggested that this purchase cost $7 million.

In January 2018, Pyxus purchased 75% of Canada's Island Garden and 80% of Goldleaf Pharma. Both companies are Canadian cannabis licensed producers of relatively small scale. The purchase prices of these companies were also not disclosed.

PYX data by YCharts

The market loved this move. Shares jumped from $13 to $22 in February and have since traded in a wide range from $14 in July 2018 up to $43 in October 2018 before selling off alongside the broader cannabis industry (OTC:HMLSF) (MJ).

Even famed short-selling Andrew Left (Citron Research) jumped on board.

Citron's Long Thesis

On October 11th, Citron Research announced a long thesis on Pyxus with a short-term target price of $65. This built on a prior Tweet on October 8th that was also bullish:

That thesis buoyed strong moves in Pyxus shares - they closed at $28 on Friday, October 5th and traded as high as $52 intra-day on October 9th.

Citron's long thesis is relatively straight-forward: They claim that Pyxus' legacy tobacco business carries most (or all) of the current valuation of Pyxus, so you get the cannabis business for free. For example, Citron says:

"Put another way, assuming PYX's legacy tobacco business is worth $500 million (which covers the debt and half the equity when you remove inventory and AR), the cannabis opportunity is only valued at about $150 million."

Excluding Inventory and A/R?

I disagree with Citron's statement.

Citron is removing inventory and accounts receivables from their enterprise value. That might be justifiable if inventory and A/R are unduly high - but if they're the same levels they've always been, then it is unrealistic to assume such dramatic shifts in business.

(Author based on company filings)

Neither Pyxus' A/R nor their inventory is out of the ordinary. Normalizing the figures (averaging the last four quarters) to remove seasonality shows that both A/R and inventory are slightly lower than they were a couple years ago. Thus, there's nothing abnormal going on here - this is business-as-usual levels of inventory and A/R. It doesn't make sense to remove these values from enterprise value unless Pyxus is filing for bankruptcy - so they'd sell their current inventory and not replenish it.

Without removing inventory and A/R, Pyxus' enterprise value is much higher. I believe that this is a more accurate reflection of Pyxus as an operating business, since there's little reason to believe that Pyxus' working capital needs are going to change in the future.

If we conclude that it is improper to remove inventory and A/R from EV - because Pyxus will continue to have the same A/R and inventory as long as they keep operating - Pyxus has an enterprise value of ~$1.5 billion, even after recent declines.

Pyxus shares at $18.26 Shares Value ($USD, 000s) Shares outstanding, Sep 30, 2018 9,069,034 $165,601 Market Cap 9,069,034 $165,601 Cash, Sep 30, 2018 $116,970 Total debt, Sep 30, 2018 $1,519,120 Enterprise Value $1,567,751

(Author based on company filings)

Pyxus has an enterprise value of ~$1.6 billion, with most of the value coming from debt rather than equity.

Dangerously Leveraged

Pyxus is dangerously leveraged.

Moody's gives Pyxus a credit rating of Caa1. This is seven steps below investment grade - deep in junk bond territory, with a rating that indicates substantial risks.

According to the research of NYU Stern professor Aswath Damodaran, a Caa rating typically means that Pyxus must pay interest rates that are 8.64% higher than the risk-free rate - suggesting an interest rate of 11.8% for future Pyxus borrowing. This is far above the optimal debt ratio. That interest rate is higher than what Pyxus currently pays, which is in the 9-10% range:

(Author based on company filings)

However, Pyxus bonds currently trade at about 11.8% - well below their issue price. This indicates that when Pyxus has to refinance its debt, if nothing changes, they will have to pay higher interest rates.

(Pyxus International 2021 bond at Markets Insider - coupon rate under 10%, but currently trading at 11.79% yield)

The ratio of EBIT divided by interest expense is a company's interest coverage ratio. This ratio determines how many times over a company's operating earnings could cover a company's interest expenses. A higher number is better, as this means that a company is in much less danger of being unable to make payments.

To reach the lowest rung of investment grade (Baa3 for Moody's), a smaller corporation (less than $5 billion market cap) should have an interest coverage ratio of 4x. This means that a company's operating income should be able to cover their interest costs at least 4x over - so if a company is paying $10 million in interest, they should be generating at least $40 million in operating income.

Pyxus' business is seasonal, so I will look at figures here on a trailing basis - adding together the last four quarters. Over the last four quarters, Pyxus generated $81 million in operating income. During the same four quarters, Pyxus paid $134 million in interest charges.

Pyxus' operating income was sufficient to pay only 60% of the interest obligations during the past year.

(Author based on company filings)

In the above chart, I have graphed Pyxus' trailing operating income and their trailing interest expenses. As shown, Pyxus' trailing operating income has been less than their interest costs every quarter since the beginning of 2014 - nineteen straight quarters.

As a result of this, Pyxus' interest coverage ratio has been consistently lower than 1.0x - they are not generating enough operating income to pay their interest costs. This doesn't mean they're likely to go bankrupt soon, but it isn't good news.

(Author based on company filings)

Perhaps for this reason, Pyxus' average net debt (four quarter average to smooth seasonal variations) has climbed by 30% during this period. In Pyxus' most recent quarter - announced on November 8th - net debt climbed to a ten-year high at $1.4 billion, up 10% y/y and up 9% q/q.

Pyxus debt makes this a very risky investment.

Sum of the Parts - Core Tobacco Business

(Author based on company filings)

To value Pyxus, I will use a sum of the parts valuation, separately valuing each of Pyxus' three main assets - their core business, their hemp business, and their Canadian cannabis business.

Pyxus' core tobacco business is stable and has been stable for many years. As illustrated in the chart above, revenues have been approximately the same - with slow declines - for the past ten years. Margins have also been steady for the past ten years, with ~8% EBITDA margins on average.

Given these stable cash flows, I will use a single-stage DCF to value Pyxus' core tobacco business. Here, I calculate cash flow to the firm by subtracting estimated tax from EBIT and subtracting out reinvestment costs (capital expenditures minus depreciation plus additions to non-cash working capital).

(Author's estimates; low growth rate is the 8-year average revenue growth; high growth rate is the risk-free rate)

Reinvestment needs in Pyxus' core business are very low. It is a stable, mature business, which means that its working capital needs are approximately constant, and its depreciation and capital expenditures are approximately equal. Over the past several years, reinvestment costs have averaged out to 0.03% of revenue.

Thus, at an estimated tax rate of 24% - an average tax rate for an American company - Pyxus' $81 million in trailing operating income translates to $61 million of free cash flow to the firm.

For this one-stage DCF valuation, I have used a cost of capital of 8.9%. This is based on an after-tax cost of debt of 9.0% (11.8% bond rates after 24% tax), and a cost of equity of 7.8% (based on a 0.81 beta, when Pyxus' stock is regressed against SPY).

As shown above, if we assume that Pyxus can grow its revenue at the same rate as the general economy - about 3.2% - Pyxus' core business is worth $1.1 billion. Given Pyxus' revenue history shown above, that seems like an optimistic assumption to me.

If Pyxus can keep their core tobacco revenues flat, in the face of tobacco industry declines, their tobacco business might be worth closer to $700 million. However, over the past eight years, annual revenues have shrunk an average of 2.8%/year. If that decline continues, Pyxus' core business might be worth only $500 million.

In short, Pyxus' core business might be worth somewhere between $500 million to $1.1 billion, depending on how optimistic investors are about future growth.

Pyxus' Hemp/CBD Business - Criticality

Pyxus' hemp business - through a 40% stake in Criticality - is in a nascent stage. According to their Q2/19 earnings call:

"Criticality is receiving hemp and will be processing at its new facility in Wilson, North Carolina starting in December. In addition to producing CBD products for industrial B2B customers, Criticality will also manufacture and distribute a line of consumer products under the proprietary current brand." Pieter Sikkel, CEO, Q2/19 Earnings Call

Hemp itself is a booming business, with some forecasts calling for amazing growth.

(CBD market size estimate from Statista; 38% CAGR from 2017 to 2022)

The market leader in CBD is Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF). Last year, the company had 14% market share in the US CBD market, and they generated $3.7 million in profits on $17.2 million in income last quarter. And, as I discussed in my coverage of Charlotte's Web in "Charlotte's Web: A Profitable Market Leader In The CBD Industry", these market estimates vary wildly - $1.8 billion might be a conservative estimate if the Hemp Farming Act is passed. One analyst even suggests the market could be worth $22 billion:

"What is most notable is that this market has grown almost exclusively based on word-of-mouth, with marketing heavily restricted due to the legal gray area that hemp CBD operates in. But, if Mitch McConnell has his way, the Farm Bill will change that, officially descheduling hemp and paving the way for mass retailers, CPG, ingredients and healthcare companies to enter the space. And that is what will change the game entirely. CBD is the next healthcare phenomenon. It is so effective for so many conditions, is natural, non-psychoactive and has no known serious side effects. It is the next hot, functional ingredient beauty ingredient, like collagen, shea butter or aloe." Brightfield Group

However, while Charlotte's Web has 14% market share of this growing market and an enterprise value of ~$1.3 billion, Pyxus isn't even in this market - they have plans to release products, but no products for sale yet.

Given the lack of information about Pyxus' hemp operations, it would be highly speculative to assign a value for that business. During the Q3/18 earnings call, one analyst suggested that Pyxus paid $7 million for their stake in the hemp business (other sources suggest $10 million).

Given the lack of information on Criticality, I will optimistically suggest that Pyxus got a great deal on their stake in Criticality. Suppose it is worth 5x what they paid for it - very generous given they don't have any products yet. That would mean Pyxus' $7 million investment in Criticality is worth ~$35 million today.

Pyxus' Cannabis Business - FIGR

(Pyxus investor presentation)

Through its FIGR subsidiary, Pyxus owns 75% of Canada's Island Garden and 80% of Goldleaf Pharma. In October 2018, Goldleaf was granted a license so that they could begin cannabis cultivation, while Canada's Island Garden already cultivates and sells cannabis.

We have relatively little information about either of these companies, and neither is publicly-traded. Thus, to value these companies, I will compare them to peers in the cannabis business based on some of their metrics we do have. For more details on this, please see my article "Investing In Canadian Cannabis: A Brief Primer".

Supply Agreements: FIGR has supply agreements with Prince Edward Island (with a 1,000 kg/year quantity) and Nova Scotia. FIGR products are currently for sale on Cannabis PEI's site. Combined, these two provinces include 3% of Canadians (mostly in Nova Scotia, since PEI has only 0.4% of Canadians).

In their earnings release, Pyxus described the FIGR sales have been reasonably strong to date, at least in Prince Edward Island:

"For the first two weeks of sales, FIGR has attained 13% of the legal adult-use recreational cannabis market in P.E.I., and is growing market share rapidly in Nova Scotia." Pyxus Press Release, November 8

Prince Edward Island has supply agreements with eight cannabis producers - Aphria (OTC:APHA), Canada's Island Garden, CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF), Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Cronos (OTC:CRON), Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF), Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF), and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). Thus, a 13% market share (almost exactly one-eighth) is what you might expect from FIGR - it's achieving average results thus far.

By supply agreement count, FIGR's closest comparable publicly-traded company is Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX:VRNDF). Delta 9 has a supply agreement with only one province - Manitoba - which includes 3.6% of Canadians.

Delta 9 Cannabis has a few factors going for it that FIGR doesn't, however, as I described on The Growth Operation in "Delta 9 Cannabis: A Father-Son Team In Manitoba". Delta 9 runs their own retail stores in Manitoba and is expanding into Alberta. They also have a deal to supply Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) with up to 1,000 kg/year of cannabis and some cannabis trim. Despite these differences, Delta 9 is still a relatively close comparable.

Growing Space: As shown above, today FIGR operates 44,000 ft2 with 10,600 ft2 of flowering space. FIGR is also constructing an additional 310,000 ft2 of greenhouse and warehouse, which would bring their total footprint past 350,000 ft2. FIGR also has long-term plans to expand this footprint past 1,000,000 ft2, but it would be too optimistic, in my view, to value them based on potential 2023 production - and each of their competitors is also likely to expand production before 2023 as well.

At this planned footprint, FIGR's closest comparable competitors are Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF), Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF), and Newstrike Brands (OTCPK:NWKRF). Each of those three has planned footprints in the range of 300-400,000 square feet although there are relevant differences between all three companies.

For example, as I wrote about in "Aleafia: 3x Gains In 3 Weeks On Upstart Canadian Cannabis Producer", Aleafia has no current production capacity and no deals to supply provinces directly. Instead, they have a deal with CannTrust to supply up to 15,000 kg of cannabis in 2019. Aleafia might be the most comparable of the three to FIGR, given FIGR's current tiny capacity and FIGR's lack of supply deals covering most Canadians.

In contrast, Supreme Cannabis and Newstrike Brands both have supply deals that cover more than two-thirds of Canadians. Although both companies plan similar capacity to FIGR, they have a big head-start in cannabis distribution since they have these deals in place. Those deals could justify a premium valuation over FIGR. I have written about both Supreme Cannabis and Newstrike Brands in more depth on The Growth Operation.

Planned Footprint Enterprise Value ($USD) EV/ft2 Canadians Covered Aleafia 310,000 ft2 $277 million $894 0% Supreme 342,000 ft2 $404 million $1,180 70% Newstrike 374,000 ft2 $172 million $460 69% Delta 9 180,000 ft2 $90 million $498 4% Average 301,500 sq. ft. $236 million $782 FIGR* 354,000 sq. ft. ~$280 million $782 3%

(Author's estimates based on company filings; FIGR* refers to the value of the two businesses FIGR owns - but FIGR only has partial ownership)

Without assigning a premium valuation to supply deals, FIGR's footprint might indicate an enterprise value of ~$280 million USD for the combination of Canada's Island Garden and Goldleaf. This is a combined enterprise value for these two businesses, but note that FIGR owns only 75% of Canada's Island Garden and 80% of Goldleaf.

This valuation is an estimate based on the average EV/ft2 of these four peers. As shown above, the prices of these four companies varies considerably on this metric, with Newstrike trading at a relatively inexpensive $460/ft2 and Supreme trading at a relatively costly $1,180/ft2.

We can use those values to calculate a potential range for FIGR's holdings as well:

Low Medium High EV/ft2 $460/ft2 $782/ft2 $1,180/ft2 Total Footprint 354,000 ft2 Est. EV of Businesses $163 million $277 million $418 million Percent Ownership ~80% (optimistic: it is between 75% and 80%) FIGR EV (in $USD) $130 million $222 million $334 million

(Author's estimates)

Overall, I estimate the value of FIGR to be ~$130 to $334 million, with a midpoint at $222 million.

Putting it Together

Sum of the Parts Low Medium High Core Tobacco $508 million $688 million $1,110 million Hemp $35 million Canadian Cannabis $130 million $221 million $334 million Est. Enterprise Value $673 million $945 million $1,480 million Cash, Sep 30, 2018 $117 million Debt, Sep 30, 2018 $1,519 million Est. Market Cap $0 million* $0 million* $77 million Shares Outstanding 9,069,034 Est. Share Value $0 $0 $9

(Author's estimates based on company filings and other material; market caps can't fall below $0)

Putting this together, my low and medium estimates both result in Pyxus being worth less than its debt - meaning that equity in the company.

At the high end of my estimates, Pyxus equity is worth something - but still far less than its share price even after a 29% decline on November 8.

Risks

Pyxus is heavily leveraged. They have $1.5 billion in debt offset by only $117 million in cash. Their current market cap is ~$165 million while their enterprise value is $1.6 billion.

This means that Pyxus is high risk/high reward. If an unleveraged company hits a "home run" - and say their value doubles - investors would gain 100%. However, if Pyxus' enterprise value doubles (from $1.6 billion to $3.2 billion), leverage would mean that the market cap would increase almost 1,000%. A Pyxus whose value doubles would cause share prices to go from ~$18 to ~$190, all else equal. Personally, I don't think this is a company whose value is likely to double - but if it does, it would be amazing for investors.

On the other hand, interest coverage ratios of less than 1.0 for nearly five years suggest there is also a chance that Pyxus could default on its debt. In that scenario, equity holders could lose most or all of their investment.

Investors who are interested in Pyxus for its cannabis and hemp ties should also look closed at what makes up the value of Pyxus. Under my "high" estimates above, most of Pyxus' value comes from their tobacco business:

(Based on high estimates above)

Pyxus' value is ~75% derived from its tobacco business. An investment of $100 in Pyxus is an investment of $75 into tobacco, $23 into Canadian cannabis, and $2 into hemp. Investments in Pyxus are primarily investments in its core tobacco business. If investors like that core business, they should invest in Pyxus. However, if investors are neutral-or-worse on the tobacco business but like the cannabis or hemp businesses, there are better options such as companies with 100% exposure to either cannabis or hemp. For example, if an investor wants to invest in hemp/CBD, an investment in Charlotte's Web offers 100% exposure to that market, rather than 2% exposure. Similarly, an investment in Supreme Cannabis offers 100% exposure to Canadian cannabis, rather than 23% exposure.

Pyxus shares - because of their leverage - may be extremely volatile over the short and long term. Given their debt levels and their operating income, Pyxus may struggle to make debt payments and could default if they are unable to refinance their debt in the future. Investors in Pyxus should be aware of these risks.

While nearly all the cannabis stocks I cover are risky, few are as over-leveraged as Pyxus. Please invest responsibly and know exactly what you are purchasing - and why - when you invest in shares of Pyxus.

Takeaways

I do not recommend an investment in Pyxus.

Pyxus operates a slowly-declining tobacco business which has seen its revenues decline over the past ten and twenty years. Pyxus' core business is profitable but may not be profitable enough to cover its debt.

Pyxus' interest expenses have exceeded their operating income (on a trailing basis) for 19 consecutive quarters. Rather than making improvements to its underlying businesses - perhaps by selling off assets to repay some of this oppressive debt load - Pyxus has decided to branch into two risky, speculative businesses - cannabis and hemp.

I am bullish on the future of both the cannabis and hemp. Both offer tremendous growth potential. Thus far, however, there's little to differentiate the efforts of FIGR from other Canadian cannabis producers and Criticality has hardly gotten off the ground. Even if both FIGR and Criticality succeed, that may not be enough for Pyxus - their core tobacco business must also succeed for Pyxus investors to do well.

Perhaps Pyxus can hit a home run and succeed in all three businesses. If they do, the highly-leveraged nature of Pyxus means that its equityholders could see tremendous gains.

I will not be one of those equityholders.

Members of The Growth Operation, my cannabis newsletter community, receive: Daily run-downs of breaking cannabis news - including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers.

- including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers. Exclusive access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies.

access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies. Access to my Model Cannabis Portfolio .

. Access to my full, live portfolio. Free trials are available this month and if prices rise later, early members get grandfathered prices, forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHA, CGC, TRST.TO, OGI.WT.TO, NINE.V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.