Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (MPO) CEO David Sambrooks on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE:MPO) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jason McGlynn - Investor Relations

David Sambrooks - President and Chief Executive Officer and Director

Analysts

Amer Tiwana - Cowen and Company

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jason McGlynn. Sir, the floor is yours.

Jason McGlynn

Thank you, Grace. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Midstates Petroleum's third quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is David Sambrooks, our President and Chief Executive Officer. On today's call, David will begin with an overview of our operational and financial highlights. I will then provide additional details on our operations and financials. And finally, David will make some closing comments, and we will take your questions.

This conference call contains forward-looking statements and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to Midstates' Form 10-Q that will be filed on Monday with the SEC for a discussion of these risks. Also, please note that any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the table in yesterday's earnings release.

Now I'll turn the call over to David for his comments.

David Sambrooks

Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, and thank you for your interest in Midstates.

We have great third quarter one that demonstrated fulfillment of the strategy we put in place a year ago aimed at focusing activity, reducing costs, generating substantial free cash flow and improving liquidity to create maximum optionality. I'll go into details on the quarter shortly but first some comments on the Board changes that we announced yesterday.

I would like to thank our outgoing Board members Jake Brace, Michael Reddin, and Bruce Vincent. I appreciate the input and guidance provided by Jake, Mike and Bruce, I would like to thank them for their contributions. I would also like to welcome incoming directors Randal Klein, Evan Lederman, and David Proman. The firms these gentlemen represent own 40% of the outstanding shares a big states, so we look forward to their insights and contributions.

The new Board expects to focus on returning a significant amount of capital to shareholders from forecasted free cash flow generation, will also pursuing strategic and opportunistic mergers and acquisitions. We believe there's a great value in our Miss Lime asset, our strong financial position and our clean balance sheet and we're excited about the future possibilities for Midstates.

Now to the quarter. We performed very well in the third quarter and posted strong results. Importantly as has been our strategy since late 2017, we generated significant operating cash flow of approximately $10 million during the quarter with adjusted EBITDA of approximately $32 million and our total capital came in at $22 million.

We continue to execute on our market focus strategy laid out late last year, we have enhanced the value of our Miss Lime assets through our substantial workover program, the optimization of our drilling and completion program and improving efficiencies throughout the company. We closed the sale of our Anadarko Basin producing properties earlier this year with that proceeds of approximately $54 million, while retaining our Northwest STACK position to explode later.

We have pay down $100 million of our RBL so far this year, leaving us at a low net debt at the end of the third quarter of $22 million, which is $10 million less than our third quarter EBITDA. I am very pleased with our efforts today to reduce costs and further enhance our competitive margins.

Moving to our operational performance during the quarter, we continue to reap the rewards from our substantial workover program, which we kicked off early this year. Third quarter production came in and approximately 18,000 BOE per day, an increase of 5% from the second quarter of this year and 16% higher than our first quarter.

A quick recap of the workover program. The workover program consisted of the two main components: one, focused on extending downhole pump run life; and the second to increase well productivity through wellbore clean outs and restimulations. On the extended run life effort, our target is to double the average run life of our downhole pumps. Success on this front will lead to less wells going down per year and thus lowered average yearly workover expenses. Secondly, less downhole failures will lead to reduced well down time increasing average yearly production. Early results have been extremely positive on this front and these efforts will continue to read benefits going forward. In total, this enhanced workover program has been highly economic with very short payback period so a great use of capital.

As we noted last quarter, the enhanced workover program is largely complete and currently we're down to only needing to run one workover rig in the field. We saw capital and expense items come down in the third quarter of this year and anticipate these items coming down a bit more in the fourth quarter.

On to our development program. It's still early time but are two mile lateral wells continue to track well economically. The first two mile wells brought online in the second quarter continue performing as expected. Additionally, we brought online two more 2-mile wells during the third quarter in Quinn, our Western expansion area we have not drilled in for some time. The first of these two wells achieved our best to date initial 2-mile well production rate with a peak 30 day IP rate of 700 barrels of oil equivalent per day with or oil at a strong 65%. Further, we drilled and completed this well for an attractive $3.5 million or only $1.75 million per one mile of lateral.

Thus we continue to be encouraged by the early success of our 2-mile program, the combination of significantly lower per mile costs and from our early analysis, productivity multiples of 1.5x IP and 2x EUR are leaning to economic improvements over 1-mile well results within the play.

As we discussed in our release, early in the fourth quarter, we had the opportunity format our drilling rig for period of time which allows us to further evaluate the results of our 2-mile lateral tests, generate additional free cash flow and give us time to evaluate reformatting a potential go forward drilling plan around 2-mile laterals as opposed to our 1-mile lateral schedule that we have in place for our 2018 budget.

In summary, for the quarter, we are on budget and guidance for the year and beginning to deliver the operations free cash flow we promised late last year.

With that I'll turn the call over to Jason to run through the quarterly financials.

Jason McGlynn

Thanks David. I'll begin with a discussion of our company's operations highlights and follow-up with earnings and costs for the third quarter. I'll then provide an update on our capital investments and finish up with the discussion our balance sheet and updated 2018 guidance numbers.

As David mentioned, we achieved average daily production of approximately 18,000 BOE per day from the Miss Lime asset during the third quarter, up from 17,200 BOE per day from these assets in the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter numbers do exclude roughly 3,400 BOE per day from our now divested Anadarko Basin assets. The production mix during the third quarter was 29% oil, 24% NGLs and 47% natural gas, roughly in line with previous quarters.

For the third quarter, we reported net income of $11.5 million or $0.44 per share, which did include an impact of a $6.6 million charge related to the company's commodity derivative contracts. We generated approximately $31.9 million in adjusted EBITDA during third quarter, up from $27 million in the second quarter. The increase from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher realized pricing for all three products and a reduction of workover expenses in the third quarter of 2018.

Turning to expenses. Third quarter adjusted cash operating expenses which include LOE production taxes cash G&A, but exclude restructuring advisory costs and employee severance costs totaled $18.6 million or $11.21 per BOE, down from $23.1 million or $13.05 per BOE in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was due to the sale of our Anadarko Basin producing properties in the second quarter and reduction of workover expenses in the third quarter as our base production optimization program was substantially completed in the second quarter of 2018.

Our lease operating and workover expenses for the third quarter combined totaled $11.9 or $7.16 per BOE, down from $17 million or $9.57 per BOE in the prior quarter. Again this decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to the sale of the Anadarko Basin properties in Q2 and a reduction of workover expenses in the third quarter. Our average expense workover cost in the third quarter was a $1.35 for BOE compared to $3.12 per BOE in the second quarter.

Severance and other taxes were up this quarter to $3.4 million or $2.03 per be BOE compared to $2.8 million or a $1.56 per BOE in the second quarter. As we noted many times previously, severance tax rates have increased from prior quarters due to new legislation being signed into law in Oklahoma during the past year.

With respect to adjusted cash G&A, which is a measure of cash G&A before any capitalization to oil and gas properties and excludes non-cash comp and certain non-occurring items. The third quarter told $3.9 or $2.33 per BOE compared to $4 million or $2.24 per BOE in the second quarter of 2018.

Operational capital expenditure for the third quarter were approximately $21.5, all of which was invested in our Miss Lime where we spud three development wells including two extended laterals and brought eight wells online including the same two extended laterals.

On to the balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter, we had approximately $6.2 million in cash and net debt of $21.9 million. Liquidity at the end of the third quarter was approximately $146.2 million consisting of $6.2 million in cash and $140 million availability on our RBL facility. In October of 2018, our borrowing base was reaffirmed by the lending group at $170 million. The next scheduled borrowing base for determination will be occur in the spring of 2019.

Finally, I'll finish up with our updated full year 2018 guidance, which excludes our Anadarko producing properties that were sold in May of 2018. We lowered our operational CapEx guidance to between $95 million and $100 million, while maintaining the midpoint of our yearly production guidance at $17,000 BOE per day. We increased our NGL price realization to approximately 44% of NYMEX WTI from 40% and are maintaining our own oil differentials at approximately $0.70 per barrel and gas at approximately $1.35 per Mcf.

On the per-BOE expense items, we have updated and tightened our ranges to the following. LOE to between $5.50 and $5.70 per BOE, expense workovers to between $1.90 and $2.10 per BOE, severance and other taxes to between $1.55 and a $1.75 per BOE, and adjusted cash G&A to between $2.50 and $2.70 per BOE.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to David for his closing comments.

David Sambrooks

Thanks, Jason. With our third quarter results, we feel that we have fully delivered on the strategy we set out in late 2018. We have a lean overall cost structure, we have optimized our drill bit efforts and even with a moderate capital program we have significantly grown production from the first quarter.

Significant workover program has optimized base production and reduced field downtime significantly. We are now able to generate substantial free cash flow and working on plans to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders in 2019.

In addition, we're excited to work with our Board of pursuing strategic opportunities. We feel that are clean balance sheet and strong financial position will lead to opportunities to enhance shareholder value in the near term. We anticipate sharing 2019 plans and projections with you in the near future.

So with that, I'll turn it over to the operator and open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Amer Tiwana from Cowen, Inc. Your line is open.

Amer Tiwana

Hi, guys. Good morning.

David Sambrooks

Good morning, Amer.

Amer Tiwana

First of all, a good quarter. My question - I have a few questions. First, do you have any more workovers plan for 4Q?

David Sambrooks

We'll do some more workovers in the fourth quarter but basically what we're doing now is just triaging the well - well, there's two things we're doing, we're triaging the minimum number of wells that go down, so we have a short list of those. So the one rig has been getting those back on production rapidly. And we had done a series of preemptive workovers where the wells are not down yet, but in our view, underperforming. We've done a handful of those and that's really good results on those so far. So I think those two buckets are kind of what the continuing workover program looks like. But kind of going back to what we were saying, the vast majority of the significant workover effort was finished in the second quarter and now we're - the workovers are focused on just keeping the wells back on, getting wells back on line, they go down and selective preemptive workovers on wells that are still producing.

Amer Tiwana

Got it. Just to focus a little bit on your capital expenditures. You have obviously outperformed on - you've reduced the CapEx guidance yet, productions starting to grow and I'm just trying to get a better sense of what is your production trajectory going forward, is a $100 million type of CapEx enough for you to sustain or grow productions? If you can just talk broadly about without I know you haven't given guidance for 2019 for CapEx, but if we can get a sense of where you –what's the number of you need to have to keep production flat and maybe we can get a better sense of when you announce the numbers if you're going to grow in 2019?

David Sambrooks

Yeah, I don't know if we can be too specific on that right now. In terms of 2019, we're going to have, I mean we're in a lot of discussions, we'll have further discussions about what that plan lays out to be. If you think about 2018, productions been great with the work that we've done year-to-day let's say we're ahead of schedule. Keep in mind what we've announced is that we - out the rig early in the fourth quarter. So we're really not anticipating any new wells coming on for the rest of the year. And all the workover front, like we were just discussing, we're definitely tailing down and which is a good thing because we don't have as many wells down anymore. So we hit 2018, we are right at 18,000 BOE per day for the third quarter, which is really good number. But we'll have pretty limited new production coming online in the fourth quarter. So you got to kind of put those guidance together to think about where we will be at exit and then 2019, we just have to work to do to figure out what the capital program is going to be and what projections are going to look like. So we'll have to get back with you later on that piece.

Amer Tiwana

Understood. One of the things you talked about was a potential share buyback program and/or a cash dividend. So when you think about your free cash flow profile, if there an ability in addition to that to return capital to shareholders meaning do you have a revolver, can you draw down upon that for that purpose or what's your ability there?

David Sambrooks

Some of those - some of those specifics we probably can't answer for you right now. But I think the fundamentals that we're kind of laying out the groundwork for here, the value that we're at right now it's really hard for us to see a better investment than buying back our shares or returning capital to the shareholders. And we've been moving the company to where it's - finally to where we can generate substantial free cash flow. So those two things are coming together. And what we can be very firm about is that we're going to have the opportunity substantial opportunity to return capital to shareholders in 2019. The format for that and how quick and what are different levers are for that are all TBD right now. We will be talking with our Board very quickly on just those subjects. And so we think that the fairly near future, we'll be able to lay out a lot more detail and quantification of that. But we're poised to be able to make substantial capital returns.

Amer Tiwana

Excellent. Last question on, you talked about the strategic opportunities that you may have, any update, are we done with the process but Sandridge for now, what other things are you looking at, are there potentially big, small, any color there would be helpful?

David Sambrooks

Yeah, just generalities right. So in terms of Sandridge, I mean they had their call yesterday, you probably heard from that, I'm just paraphrasing that, they're kind of moving forward at this point. I can't - you never know I mean we obviously were very interested in that deal, thought to make a lot - thought it made a lot of sense and continue to. But we're moving on too and looking at what other options that we have. I think the market is starting to I think turn in our favor. I think the consolidation story is gaining some momentum which is basically what the premise of that the Mid-State Sandridge effort was. Certainly think there's other opportunities out there, big and small that are either kind of like kind to the strategy we're pursuing with Sandridge or very incremental. There's not a lot of players in our basin and so there's kind of smaller deals that may be attractive.

But I just leave it with a company that has very, very low net debt, high liquidity, good cash flow, public listing and all those things they put us in a very favored position to see if we can make something happen. And we can't really say much more about it until we do the work and see what all the opportunities are.

Amer Tiwana

Well, that's all I have, sir. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

David Sambrooks

Okay, thank you, Amer.

Jason McGlynn

Thanks Amer.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We don't have any questions at this time. I will now turn the call over back to the company for any closing remarks.

Jason McGlynn

Thanks Grace. Well, thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. We appreciate the interest in Midstates and all the support we've gotten for the last year. We look forward to talking to all here in the near future. Thanks very much.

David Sambrooks

Thank you.

Operator

