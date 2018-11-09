Eni: Solid Quarter, Potential For Forward Growth

On Friday, October 26, 2018, Italian oil and gas giant Eni S.p.A. (E) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers here were fairly good as Eni showed relatively strong growth versus the prior year quarter. A closer look at the company's results does indeed show that the company delivered quite a solid performance as it benefited from many of the same positive trends that other oil companies have seen recently.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Eni's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Eni reported total revenues of €19.908 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 26.14% increase over the €15.783 billion that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating income of €3.449 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very well to the €998 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Eni produced an average of 1.803 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the quarter. This is in-line with what the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of €4.102 billion in the quarter. This represents an 89.82% increase over the €2.161 billion that it had a year ago.

Eni reported a net profit of €1.529 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 344.48% increase over the €344 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2017.

As was the case with most of the other major oil companies, Eni saw its revenues increase year over year, which then resulted in growth in essentially every other measure of financial performance. Perhaps the biggest reason for this was an increase in the price of both oil and natural gas over the course of the year. This can be quite clearly seen here:

Source: Eni S.p.A.

As we can see here, Eni realized prices for oil that were 46% and for gas that were 51% higher than in the prior year quarter. As a result of this, Eni received a much larger amount of money for each unit of oil or gas that it sold during the quarter than it did a year ago. It should be obvious why this would boost the company's revenue in the quarter.

Of course, this might not be the case if the company's production had gone down during the quarter. Fortunately, this was not the case. As shown in the table above as well as mentioned in the highlights, Eni produced an average of 1,803 mboe/day in the third quarter of 2018, which was the same as it had in the year-ago quarter. Thus, what we see is a case where the company produced and sold the same quantity of resources but got a higher price for them. This naturally boosted the firm's revenues, which would ordinarily result in higher profits as long as the costs do not increase by too much. That was the case here.

The fact that the company's production remained static year over year would seem to go against the growth story for the company that I have repeatedly discussed on this site. However, we do see production growth when we look at the production levels from the first nine months of the year. In the first nine months of 2018, Eni produced an average of 1,844 mboe/day, which was a 3% increase over the corresponding period of 2017.

The company credits this to various fields that started up in 2017, mainly in Egypt, Indonesia, Congo, and Ghana along with higher production in the massive Kashagan field in Kazakhstan. These positive effects were offset by negative price effects from PSAs, which directly caused the lack of production growth in the third quarter year over year. If we exclude the negative impact from these PSAs then production would have increased by 1.2% in the quarter.

In a few previous articles, such as this one, I discussed how Eni is fairly well positioned to become a major supplier of liquefied natural gas to the markets of Southeast Asia. We saw that thesis play out somewhat during the quarter as LNG shipments in the first nine months of 2018 were a total of 7.9 bcm, which was a 34% increase over the prior year period. Approximately half of these shipments were bound for and sold in various Asian markets.

Contrary to my thesis though, the majority of this gas came not from the massive Mamba and Zohr fields but from the various fields that the company has in Indonesia. Perhaps this should not really be a surprise though as the Mamba field and the Mozambique LNG plant that is being constructed to accompany it is not online yet. It does seem likely that these LNG shipments will increase further once it is.

Speaking of Eni's Zohr field, we also saw some positive developments out of this during the quarter. As I mentioned in a recent article, the Zohr field ramp up was completed in September, bringing the field's total production up to 2 billion cubic feet per day. The ramp-up of production at this field was one of the items that contributed to the year-over-year production increase that Eni saw over the first nine months of 2018. It will likely contribute a bit more over the remainder of the year as the fourth quarter will be the first one in which the field contributes its full quantity of production to Eni's total for the entire quarter.

Overall, the company expects that its production level in 2018 for the full year will be about 3% higher than 2017's total production. Ultimately, this should bode well for Eni's growth as we head into next year, barring a sharp decline in Brent crude prices, which seems rather unlikely.

One oftentimes overlooked factor regarding Eni is the high amount of free cash flow that the firm throws off. Free cash flow is essentially the money left over from its ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that the company can use for purposes such as paying dividends, paying off debt, making acquisitions, and so on. It is normally calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow.

In the third quarter of 2018, Eni reported an operating cash flow of €4.102 billion and had capital expenditures of €1.820 billion, which gives the company a free cash flow of €2.282 billion. This represents an increase over the €591 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter. In the third quarter, Eni paid out a total of €1.510 billion in dividends, which was easily covered by its free cash flow with money left over. This is a good sign as it indicates that the company's dividend is reasonably secure. Historically, Eni is a fairly high-yielding energy major and currently yields 3.92% so income investors should appreciate this situation.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Eni as higher oil prices resulted in greatly improved financial metrics compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, we are seeing signs of the company's production growth narrative playing out, although it was static over the prior year. We should see this improve steadily going forward as the Zohr field and a few other major projects come online and contribute their full production to the firm's total. Overall, I am quite satisfied with these results.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.