Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) CEO Tracy Pagliara on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Deborah Pawlowski - IR

Tracy Pagliara - President and CEO

Tim Howsman - CFO

Analysts

John Walthausen - Walthausen & Co.

Matt Reiner - Adirondack Funds

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Williams Industrial Services Group Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for Williams Industrial. Please go ahead.

Deborah Pawlowski

Thanks Rob and good morning everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Williams Industrial Services Group. I have here with me our President and CEO, Tracy Pagliara and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Howsman. Tracy and Tim will provide their prepared remarks and then we will open the call for questions.

You should have a copy of the News Release reporting our third quarter results that were across the wire earlier this morning. You can find these documents in the slides that will accompany today's conversation on our website at www.wisgrp.com.

So, if you look at slide 2 on the deck, I will review the Safe Harbor regarding forward-looking statements. As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussions, as well as during the Q&A session. These statements apply to future events which are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release, as well as with other documents filed with SEC. You can find these documents on our website or at sec.gov.

During today's call, we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When applicable, we have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures in the tables that accompany today's release and slides for your information.

So, with that, let me turn it over to Tracy to begin. Tracy.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks Deb and good morning everyone. I am pleased to report that we had a positive third quarter and are continuing to build momentum in our business.

Revenue was up 37% versus the third quarter 2017 and 11% compared with the second quarter 2018. Revenue in the quarter was driven by the expanded scope we had at Plant Vogtle 3 and 4, the only new nuclear reactors being built in the U.S. and additional work on nuclear decommissioning projects.

Gross margin for the quarter was solid at a normalized 13.6%. The reported 19.1% gross margin benefited from $3.3 million associated with the early termination of a contract that I will let Tim explain in more detail.

Excluding restructuring costs of $1.4 million that were related to the closure of our Dallas operations and consolidation into our Tucker Georgia office, we reduced operating expenses by $2.5 million or 23%. We achieved GAAP operating income of $700,000 in the quarter. This is the first time we had operating income since the first quarter of 2014. We also had adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million, an improvement of $5.5 million over last year's third quarter.

Of-note, our backlog was up 59% over the prior year and increased 7.6% sequentially. I will speak about this more after Tim reviews the quarter.

Turning to slide four, let's review the progress we have made since we last reported. As you likely know we were able to complete the recapitalization of our balance sheet, with a new term loan and revolving credit facility. I want to thank Tim and many others on the team for the completion of this financing effort and their persistence in making it happen.

We shut down our Dallas headquarter in the quarter which enabled us to make progress on the reduction of operating expenses. General and administrative expenses which is the largest component of operating expenses were down 22% to $7.5 million and were 14% of revenue compared with 25% last year. We still plan to achieve our goal for general administrative expenses to be 7% to 9% of revenue in 2019.

I am excited to report that we've received our first contract award to begin work in Canada on the Ontario Nuclear facility refurbishment and upgrade project. We also won two new contracts with two major oil and gas customers for work on midstream pipeline related projects. And I am excited to speak briefly about the new management structure we announced earlier this week.

We have refocused roles and enhanced our leadership team to be better aligned with our strategy to further develop our core business and to expand into new markets and services. We expect the new structure to facilitate better execution of our growth plans.

Warren Monti, who is our most senior operations leader will focus directly on day-to-day responsibility for the Plant Vogtle Unit 3 and four nuclear construction projects and will continue to work to strengthen other long-term key customer relationships.

Kelly Powers has shown consistent commitment and passion to win business lead projects and surpass customer requirements. He will now focus on growing new customers in our power business. Matt Patricia brings to us excellent experience and breadth in industrial and energy markets. He will be responsible for developing further growth and diversification into those markets.

Please turn to slide five. Here we show the types of contracts we operate under with our customers and the mix of the end markets. Our cost-plus contracts are the lowest risk revenue we have but our margins also reflect the low risk nature of this business. Margins in this category can range from less than 5% to the mid-double digit range. Fixed price contract margins can vary based on the project and efficiency and execution. While early entry projects may have lower margin and more established contracts should garner low to mid double-digit margins.

As you look at our end market diversification, we are still largely in nuclear services company with nearly two-thirds of our revenue coming from this market. We are involved in all aspects of the lifecycle of nuclear facilities, new construction, maintenance and decommissioning. Nearly 45% of revenue is directly attributable to the new board work at Vogtle 3 and 4. At the same time 7% is associated with decommissioning, an area I will remind you that we only started working and at the end of last year.

With that, let me turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Howsman

Thank you, Tracy and good morning, everyone.

If you turn to slide six, I'll begin my review of our third quarter performance and we'll be focusing my comments on our continuing operations.

Revenue for the quarter was just over $53 million up $14 million or 37% from the prior year period and improving 11% or $5.5 million over the sequential second quarter. As you can see in the revenue bridge, the scope of work we are performing at Vogtle Units 3 and 4 continues to build, which accounted for $9.6 million of the revenue growth. We also had new decommissioning work which contributed $4 million to the growth.

As Tracy mentioned, we have only been providing services in the decommissioning space since Q4 of last year and year-to-date have done $10.6 million in revenue. While we expect this to continue to build, we do not expect to due to the timing of projects to generate much decommissioning related revenue in the fourth quarter.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was up $1.9 million over the prior year period. The primary drivers of the increase were at $29.7 million increase from construction activity at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 and $10.4 million increase from decommissioning project.

Those increases were substantially offset by the $20 million decrease related to the timing of customers' nuclear outage. We also had $14.6 million less revenue as we substantially completed four non-recurring fixed price contracts in 2017 and last year had the benefit of the release to revenue of $4.4 million liquidated damages contingent liability.

If you look at slide seven, you can see reported a gross margin of about 19%. However, $3.4 million of revenue was related to the early termination of the contract, which effectively filled directly through the gross profit without any additional related cost.

At the timing of termination, the difference between the contractually earned billings and the amount of revenue recognized under our cost-to-cost methodology of percentage of completion accounting was recognized.

To complicate matters, in the prior year quarter and there was $5.1 million of revenue recognized related to three lost contracts with no associated gross profit. The cumulative impact of the estimated losses on those 2017 contracts was actually recognized in the first quarter of 2017.

So, just looking at this year's quarter as a percentage of revenue and excluding the benefit of the early termination, gross margin was 13.6% which is in line with our mid-teen's expectation. The normalized margin of 13.6% was down 50 basis points in the trailing second quarter as the result of project mix.

Gross profit in our business would always be related to the project mix and execution but we expect we can overall gross margin in the 12% to 15% range with opportunities to peak if we execute well on fixed price contracts.

For the first nine months of 2018, gross profit increased $13.4 million over the prior year primarily due to last year's recognition of $12.1 million in losses associated with three non-recurring fixed price contracts which were substantially completed in 2017. As a result. Gross margin improved to 16.2% for the first nine months of 2018 compared with 7% in the same period last year as a result of better execution and improved project mix. On a normalized basis, the year-to-date margin would be 14.2%

If you would now turn to slide eight, let's look at our operating expenses. Our core operating expenses exclude the $1.4 million of restructuring charges that Tracy had mentioned. Excluding those costs, operating expenses for the quarter were down $2.5 million from the prior year quarter.

General and administrative expenses decreased $2.1 million to $7.5 million or 14.1% of revenue down from 24.7% of revenue in the prior year period. As Tracy mentioned, our goal is to get G&A expenses down to 7% to 9% of revenue.

Moving to slide nine, included in restructuring charges are the severance cost associated with our closure of our Dallas operations and restructuring into a single operating business.

Through the end of September, we have eliminated $4.3 million in annual overhead cost directly associated with staffing at a cost of $3.2 million in severance. We expect to incur another $700,000 of severance cost in the last quarter of the year, which will extract an additional $1.3 million in annual overhead savings. We have not yet seen the full impact of those cost reductions in G&A, but we'll begin to see them in 2019.

For the year, we expect total restructuring cost in the range of $17 million to $19 million, including those related to discontinue operation.

Slide 10 shows are operating losses for the quarter and nine-month periods. Operating income for the quarter was $700,000. As Tracy mentioned, this is the first quarter in years that we have reported GAAP operating income.

Further, if you exclude the restructuring costs of $1.4 million, operating income in the 2018 third quarter would have been $2.1 million, a significant improvement over the last several quarters.

Year-to-date operating loss decreased $16.9 million compared with the prior year period as a result of the $13.4 million increase in gross profit along with the $3.5 million decrease in current year operating expenses.

On slide 11, we show net loss from continuing operations for the quarter and year-to-date period. As you can see, we are making progress in our journey towards being able to report net income. Adjusted EBITDA turned into positive territory on both a quarterly and year-to-date basis. Our financial performance still not acceptable is trending in the right direction.

If you'll turn to slide 12, I'll update you on our cash position and the progress we've made on recapitalizing our balance sheet. In the first nine months of 2018 continuing operations broke even on the usage of cash. However, discontinued operations used $6.7 million of cash during the period.

At the end of September, cash and cash equivalents were $4.4 million down from $5 million at the end of June. Restricted cash was $5.9 million at the end of the quarter, also down from $6.6 million at the end of June as the result of the release of a portion of at growth planned.

After the execution of our revolver in October, and additional $5.3 million of restricted cash which had collateralized our letters of credit was released to us.

As Tracy noted, we successfully refinanced or previous $45 million senior secured loan maturing in April 2020 with a new $35 million term loan maturing in September 2022 at LIBOR plus 10% to the LIBOR floor of 2.5%. At the time of closing, this reduced our variable rate from 21.1% to 12.5%.

Now of particular significance, in October, we secured three-year $15 million revolver that LIBOR plus 6%, with LIBOR floor of 1%. This revolver provides us with borrowing ability against 85% of eligible accounts receivable and 80% of eligible costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, after certain customary exclusions and reserve. And allows were up to $6 million non-cash collateralized letters of credit. With the refinanced term loan and the revolver now in place in combined with our significantly reduced corporate cost structure. We can now more fully focus on our growth initiatives.

Tracy, back to you.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, Tim. Let's talk about what we're doing to drive our growth. As you look at our backlog, you can see now it has been building overtime. Included in the current backlog is the $20 million associated with the 2019 spring nuclear outage for the energy Northwest plant in Washington. In addition, approximately 60% of our backlog is related to the work at Vogtle. That concentration in our backlog and the recognition that the Vogtle project scheduled to conclusion by 2022 is why we are focused on diversifying our sources of revenue.

However, we also remain proud of our nuclear projects, skills and experience and expect for that to remain a significant portion of our business, even after the Vogtle 3 and 4 facilities were completed. We're pursuing new opportunities in Canada, oil and gas decommissioning and industrial markets, while also aggressively attempting to develop more business opportunities with our historic core customers.

As noted on slide 15, we have a number of opportunities within our existing customer base but are also working to build new relationships and increase the number of our long-term services agreements. In fact, to address opportunities in the fossil market we recently added more sales talent in the Midwest.

We have four major initial focus areas for growth that our new management structure aligns with.

First, we're trying to build our core business by strengthening our relationships with long-term customers to capture more scope on projects and expand our long-term maintenance agreement capacity. We believe that our experience and skills with nuclear and fossil power facilities provides us a competitive advantage in this space. But in addition, we have many relationships that span decades and other industries including pulp and paper operations and wastewater.

We also have extensive Watch reports expertise that positions us well as other more plants in operations convert from analog to digital technologies to drive efficiencies. Second, we are working with Holtec in the decommissioning market. They are the leading engineering contractor in this space and we believe we can provide them the quality service support they require to succeed in this expanding arena.

Third, we moved into Canada because of the significant amount of nuclear work related to the innovative and collaborative initiatives of Bruce Power and Ontario Power Generation to support Ontario's long-term energy plan. We are legally and physically located there so that we can participate in this significant opportunity. We have won an initial opportunity that if we perform well should lead to significant work over several years as they upgrade their nuclear facilities under their plan.

Finally, we are also attempting to aggressively grow our energy and industrial business. We are pursuing midstream oil and gas opportunities including the expansion of pipeline infrastructure. As noted earlier we have one initial projects for midstream oil and gas pipeline related projects.

We expect with successful execution to gain additional scope on these projects as well. We also have significant opportunities in wastewater projects where we have prior experience. Water both generation and waste management as you know is a critical issue for our country.

Looking forward, we expect to build a solid base of revenue, establish a reasonable cost structure that provides leverage as we scale our business, develop a team that can execute well and ultimately generate more cash and deliver greater shareholder value. 2019 should be just the beginning of that process. We will have the advantage of the base of business represented our backlog the new customer relationships we are establishing, and the tailwinds associated with the industries we serve.

With that operator, we can open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Tracy Pagliara

Thank you, everyone for participating today. We appreciate your time and interest in Williams. We have completed the actions required to transform our company to a Williams only operating business and are focused on our future growth and earnings power. Thank you and have a great day and Happy Thanksgiving

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.