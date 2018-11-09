Amarin: New Vascepa Prescriptions Grow After REDUCE-IT's Topline Results

Amarin may need to raise additional money to support increased inventory levels, as well as marketing and sales force expansion before positive cash flow kicks in.

The impact of an expanded sales force, plus the ability to market Vascepa using detailed REDUCE-IT results should increase sales massively beyond that.

The presentation and discussion of Amarin's (AMRN) REDUCE-IT detailed results for Vascepa is scheduled for this weekend. If the detailed results match up with the promise of the topline results, it should confirm Amarin as a top acquisition target and drive rapid sales growth for Vascepa.

Early data already indicates a notable boost in new prescriptions for Vascepa, before Amarin's expanded sales force and the ability to use the detailed REDUCE-IT results kicks in.

Amarin may need to raise some additional funds for its sales and marketing expansion and inventory build though, as it may have some short-term cash flow issues if it is aiming for very aggressive sales growth.

New Prescription Growth

There has already been a noticeable boost in new Vascepa prescriptions since the announcement of the topline results in late September. The most recent data indicates that the weekly NRx numbers are up around 15% compared to pre-announcement.

This increase in NRx comes before Amarin gains the benefit of a larger sales team and the ability to use the detailed REDUCE-IT results to help promote Vascepa.

At the beginning of November Amarin noted that most physicians weren't familiar with the REDUCE-IT results yet and that it could only communicate the topline results until the detailed results were presented.

The 15% growth in new prescriptions has been driven by the small amount of physicians and/or new patients that have heard about the topline results so far, so there would appear to be a huge amount of potential sales growth once detailed REDUCE-IT results are communicated to all of Amarin's current targeted physicians, plus the expanded target group. The 400 sales representatives are expected to target around double the current number of targeted physicians.

As well, Amarin is aiming to get Vascepa's label expanded to reflect REDUCE-IT results before the end of 2019. That would provide an additional boost to sales efforts.

Funding Requirements

Although Amarin will save money on R&D expenses with REDUCE-IT wrapping up, it probably will still need to raise money to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the success of REDUCE-IT.

Amarin had approximately $82 million in cash on hand at the end of Q3 2018. The inventory levels required to support $1 billion in sales (its potential capacity for 2019) are probably around $80 million more than current levels. As well, it is paying for a much expanded sales team (from 150 before REDUCE-IT results to 400 at the end of 2018) and additional promotional efforts.

Consumer promotional efforts can be costly, as shown by Lipitor's direct-to-consumer advertising budget of close to $200 million in 2007, although it did become a blockbuster drug through marketing to doctors first.

Vascepa sales growth should be very strong going forward. However, I'm not sure if Amarin has enough cash on hand to cover the additional inventory requirements and sales/marketing ramp up costs before the positive cash flow kicks in. Thus Amarin may need to raise some additional funds (through a loan or small equity raise), although the cost of that should be pretty low now.

Conclusion

Vascepa has already seen a notable 15% increase in new prescriptions since the topline results for REDUCE-IT were released. This increase comes without the benefits of an expanded sales force and being able to market Vascepa using detailed REDUCE-IT results. As well, only a minority of currently targeted physicians are aware of the topline REDUCE-IT results so far. Thus it seems reasonable to expect new Vascepa prescriptions to multiply in 2019.

Amarin will incur a significant amount of upfront expenditures to increase inventory levels and expand its sales force and marketing efforts. This may result in short-term cash flow issues, so Amarin may need to bolster its cash balance from the $82 million it had at the end of Q3 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.