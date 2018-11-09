Wells Fargo Preferred Stock Went On Sale

Despite the flat yield curve and aging economic cycle, the bank has been profitable and should be largely insulated from credit losses in the event of a recession.

Main Thesis

In this article we take a look at Wells Fargo's (WFC) perpetual preferred stock (WFC-O). The shares are trading at an inexplicable discount to par value and the fundamentals are strong. With very conservative underwriting standards and a wide margin of preferred dividend safety, buy and hold investors should take advantage.

A 5.5% Yield and 8% Capital Growth Potential

(Source: NYSE)

An intriguing buying opportunity has opened up to pick up the preferred shares of one the largest U.S. banks. With an investment grade credit rating, preferential tax treatment, and a solid quarterly dividend, WFC.O has the potential to deliver tax-efficient income and capital gains. It should be noted, however, that while the shares are trading below par value and are callable at any time, there is no stated maturity. As such, there is no assurance of a positive total return because investors cannot rely on a maturity date to receive par value.

Corporate Strategy

(Source: Latest Annual Report)

Looking at WFC's financial statements, you can see that the bank has a diversified revenue stream but their earnings are primarily generated from the loan portfolio. Indeed, with tightened lending standards in the wake of the financial crisis, a well-established bank should make for a conservative investment due to their predictable cash flows. This is, of course, if the bank is underwriting solid loans and credit quality is maintained for the foreseeable future.

As such, let's analyze WFC's banking operations, underwriting standards, and loan performance to determine the investment merit of its preferred stock.

Fundamental Factors

(Source: 2017 Annual Report)

In line with the bank's proclamation of being a conservative lender, a breakdown of their loans by FICO score indicates that they have focused their efforts on underwriting prime loans. The vast majority of loans were extended to borrowers with FICOs between 700-800+. There is also limited exposure to typically high-risk loans such as construction, business startup, and fix & flip. Perhaps in an effort to enhance loan yields, there is a noticeable allocation to non-prime borrowers as well.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest investor presentation)

In light of the bank's conservative lending standards, it is unsurprising that they have maintained a low default rate and decreasing non-performing assets. Furthermore, provisions have for the most part matched eventual charge-offs well. Based on this metric, the bank's earnings figures become more reliable in that they provision enough to offset eventual losses.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest investor presentation)

Perhaps because of rising borrowing costs for consumers and competition from P2P lenders, loan volume has decline in some segments like automobile, commercial real estate, and revolving lines of credit. Despite the apparent falling demand for credit, WFC's total loan portfolio has only seen a very modest decline over the past several quarters. Additionally, the total yield on loans has actually increased and offset the declining loan volume. Given the Fed's plan to continually raise short-term rates, it seems reasonable to assume that demand for credit will fall as we move farther along the economic cycle but the bank's earnings shouldn't be drastically affected due to their conservative lending standards.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest investor presentation)

Indeed, WFC has maintained strong Net Interest Income performance and loan profitability has actually increased. This is in spite of of the aforementioned rising deposit costs. Looking at the statistics above, it is because they have been able to maintain a consistent level of customer deposits which is key to a bank's profitability because it is such cheap lending capital.

Sustainability of Preferred Dividends

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest quarterly report and 2017 annual report)

Considering the limited high-risk loan exposure and strong likelihood of only modest credit losses in the event of a recession, our buy rating is confirmed. An analysis of WFC's financial statements indicates that the preferred dividends are very well covered. Furthermore, they have maintained a very wide margin of preferred dividend safety with a leverage ratio that's in line with their peer banks.

Conclusion

All things considered, WFC.O looks like a potentially great buying opportunity for buy and hold income investors. With solid underwriting standards, stellar dividend coverage, and insulation from rising borrowing costs, these shares are appropriate for even investors with a moderate risk tolerance. It should be reiterated, however, that because there is no stated maturity, investors should be willing to tie up their money for enough time for either the shares to be called away or reach a price in which you're comfortable closing your position.

