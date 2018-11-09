Tribune Media Company (TRCO) CEO Peter Kern on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Gary Weitman - SVP, Corporate Relations, Tribune Media Company

Peter Kern - CEO & Director

Chandler Bigelow - EVP & CFO

Eddie Lazarus - Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Brian Litman - Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

David Joyce - Evercore ISI

Kyle Evans - Stephens

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Marci Ryvicker - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Tribune Media Co Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gary Weitman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations. Please go ahead.

Gary Weitman

Thank you, Andrew and good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us on our call to discuss Tribune Media's third quarter 2018 results. With me on the call today are Peter Kern, Tribune Media's Chief Executive Officer; Chandler Bigelow, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Lazarus, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer; and Brian Litman, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Let me begin today by reminding us all that this call may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the company's expected future financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may be affected by many factors, including those listed in the special note regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors contained in the company's Form 10-Q filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2018, and in today's earnings release.

The company's actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call speaks only as of today, November 9, 2018, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Any rebroadcast or distribution of information presented on today's call after such date is not intended and will not be construed as updating or confirming such information.

We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures today. We reconcile each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure in an exhibit to today's earnings release. A copy of our press release and conference call presentation as well as the Form 10-Q have been posted to the company's corporate website, tribunemedia.com and on the company's Investor Relations mobile app. And with that, I will turn the call over to Peter. Peter?

Peter Kern

Thank you, Gary. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. As you can see from our press release and 10-Q, Tribune Media had a strong third quarter highlighted by record political revenues, solid core advertising and continued diligence around expenses.

As you would expect, we are very pleased with our results and with the continued progress we have made in broadcast share gains, WGNA profitability and monetization of non-core assets. These results reflect the strength of our portfolio of businesses and the superior execution of our team and position us well to drive shareholder value going forward.

At our television and entertainment business, we saw robust year-over-year growth with total advertising up 11% powered by very strong political advertising and firming up of core. I like to spend a minute discussing both of those areas. First on political, Q3 political revenues were the strongest they have ever been for Tribune Media Co, up 90% from the last mid-terms in 2014, and up 36% from the presidential cycle in 2016.

As I mentioned on our last call, this growth reflects not only unprecedented amount of political spending in our country, but also significant share gains driven by our strategy and execution. Since 2013, we have expanded local news across our station group by 300 hours per week, and we have focused on news performance ranking number one or number two in 21 of the 27 markets where we produce local news.

These factors along with the determined and focused effort by our sales team enabled us to grow our share of political revenue by an estimated 240 basis points in Q3 2018 compared to Q3 2014. And now with the election behind us I can tell you that the numbers for Q4 and full year are even stronger. Net political ad revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to be roughly $99 million, up 80% over 2014 and 29% over 2016. full year gross political advertising is expected to be approximately $202 million with net political of approximately $172 million, both record numbers for Tribune Media Co.

These unprecedented numbers suggest we may be seeing a fundamental shift in spending patterns in this category. Not only have the numbers grown significantly, but we may be seeing the start of an always on political cycle. Even in off cycle years it is quite possible we will see meaningful increases in political advertising.

Perhaps most important though is massive political spending on local broadcast TV is a clear demonstration of the continuing power and relevance of the medium. There really is nothing like it when it comes to reaching large engaged audiences and building a brand. Now with all that political advertising we did see some displacement of core advertising in Q3. Still core was so strong it held up well and was down just 2%, which was a significant improvement over the first half of the year. This upward trend is primarily due to better performance in our larger markets and national advertising and in the automotive category.

Importantly, but for the displacement caused by political, we estimate that core advertising would have been in positive territory in Q3. We believe that this will be the case in the fourth quarter as well. While core advertising is currently pacing down mid-single digits for Q4, we estimate that it would be up absent this significant displacement caused by record political advertising in October and November.

our TV&E segment also benefited from strong growth in retransmission and carriage fees, which were up again substantially this quarter thanks to the strength of our station group and WGN America. Solidifying this upward trend for the long-term are new agreements we recently reached with several MVPDs, including Verizon. As I mentioned on our last call, MVPD agreements covering roughly 50% of our footprint will be up for renewal over the next 14 months, and we expect to continue generating significant increases in rates from these renewals.

At WGN America, our shift in programming strategy continues delivering positive results and the network was once again a strong and growing contributor to the bottom line this quarter.

Now turning to Q3 expenses, while there was a lot of noise in the expense line, the main takeaway is that expenses were in line with our expectations, and we continue to focus on efficiency throughout the organization. This quarter, freed from any pending transaction we took several long-term steps that we believe will improve efficiency and increase ROI at our TV station group and at WGN America in 2019.

We believe there is still more we can do and will continue being aggressive on this front. That said, we did experience a significant increase in reverse comp this quarter for a one-time reset of our network affiliation agreements with TV stations with eight of our FOX markets. This was a legacy of our acquisition of local TV back in 2013 the terms of which allowed us to pay heavily discounted affiliate fees on these stations up until this past summer. With the expiration of that deal we reset our affiliation fees at anticipated levels and we continue to have a very productive relationship with FOX.

And before I turn it over to Chandler, I want to quickly cover a couple of other important topics. But first the TV Food Network, we are extremely pleased with the operational performance of the network and the steps being taken by discovery to grow revenues and EBITDA. While there were some timing issues in cash distributions as a result of the new tax regime, which Chandler will cover in a moment, in the long run we expect improving performance and the new tax [cut] will help drive increasing cash flows for Tribune.

I also want to touch on the continued monetization of our real estate portfolio. As you may have seen, we recently sold two more properties for net proceeds of $59 million. In addition, we just received approval from the Chicago City Council for the zoning changes and entitlements we need to go to market on our largest remaining piece of real estate, 37 acres in downtown Chicago.

Finally as the year comes to a close we intend to continue our focus on driving efficiency across our company and leaning into areas of strategic advantage. We believe our strong balance sheet and strong operating performance will offer us many ways to continue to drive shareholder value.

And with that, I will turn it over to Chandler.

Chandler Bigelow

Thank you, Peter. And good morning everyone. As a reminder, we filed our 10-Q this morning. A link to the document is available on our website. And as Peter noted, we are extremely pleased with our performance in the third quarter and the first nine months in 2018. On a consolidated basis, our reported third quarter revenue of $498 million was up 11%, or $47.5 million, as compared to last year. And as we noted in our press release, revenue was up 12% when you exclude barter revenue recorded in 2017.

As a reminder, we no longer recognize barter revenue and expense under the new revenue accounting guidance we adopted in the first quarter of this year. Reported consolidated operating expenses of $461 million were down 4%, or $19 million, in the quarter, but did include a number of significant items that I will discuss in more detail in a moment.

Consolidated operating profit for the quarter was $37 million, which was up $67 million versus last year's operating loss of $29 million. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.63 as compared to $0.31 in the third quarter of 2017.

And a conciliation of our reported diluted EPS to our adjusted EPS is included in the financial tables of our earnings release.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter increased approximately $17 million, or 14%, to $137 million. For the first nine months of the year, reported consolidated revenues of $1.43 billion were up $71 million or 5%, and up 7% when adjusted for the barter revenue impact. Reported consolidated operating expenses, excluding the $133 million gain from the sale of our spectrum, were $1.24 billion, down $156 million or 11%.

Operating profit, excluding the gain from our spectrum sales, was $189 million for the first nine months of the year, which is up $227 million as compared to the $38 million operating loss in 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, adjusted EPS is $2.13 versus $0.60 last year.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2018 is $418 million, an increase of approximately $145 million, or 53%. In terms of our equity investment, in TV Food Network, as Peter noted, we are very pleased with the recent financial performance at the network, which resulted in an 11% increase in our income from TV Food for the first nine months ended September 30, 2018.

With respect to the third quarter, we received no cash distribution from TV Food Network as TV Food adjusted its year-to-date quarterly tax distributions to reflect the lower tax rates enacted as part of the tax reform legislation passed last year. This is purely a matter of timing and we will receive our cash for the 2018 income in the first quarter of 2019, and as a reminder we estimate that last year’s tax reform legislation will result in a 2018 cash tax savings of approximately $25 million on our TV Food income for the year. Our year-to-date distributions from TV Food are approximately $153 million.

Now turning to the results of our Television and Entertainment segment. Reported third quarter revenue was up 11% to $495 million and up 12% when adjusted to exclude barter. Driving this record level of third-quarter revenue was a significant increase in total advertising, which was up 11% in the quarter to $327 million. As Peter mentioned, this growth is due in large part to record political spending in the quarter, as well as solid core advertising results.

Our TV&E revenues also benefited from a 12% increase in retransmission revenues and a 30% increase in carriage fee revenue. On a combined basis, total retrans and carriage fee revenues in the quarter were $157 million and up 16% as compared to the third quarter of last year.

TV&E reported operating expenses were down $21 million or 5% in the third quarter, primarily due to lower programming expenses, which benefited from lower programming impairment charges and the absence of barter expense. As noted in our press release, and 10-Q this quarter we reported a $28 million programming impairment for the syndicated program Elementary at WGN America, compared to an $80 million program impairment for the programs Elementary and Person of Interest in the third quarter of 2017.

This reduction in programming expense was partially offset by a $24 million increase in network affiliation fees in the quarter, primarily as a result of the renewal of the FOX affiliation agreement for stations in eight of our FOX markets that Peter noted earlier.

Television and Entertainment adjusted EBITDA was a record $153 million in the third quarter, a 13% increase over last year. Importantly, the company continues getting a meaningful contribution from the shift in programming strategy at WGN America. Also the third quarter TV&E broadcast cash flow was up $41 million or 32% compared to last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 TV&E revenue totaled $1.42 billion, which is up $72 million or 5%. Total advertising revenue, including political and digital, was up 1% led by year-to-date political revenue, which was up $61 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

TV&E programming expenses were down $124 million or 25% for the nine-month period ended September 30. Television and entertainment adjusted EBITDA was $462 million for the first nine months, an increase of 43% or $140 million over last year. And year-to-date broadcast cash flow was up $126 million or 39% as compared to the first nine months of 2017.

Turning to Corporate and Other. I would say that while we continue to aggressively manage our expenses, we did see a modest uptick in the third quarter reported expenses following the termination of the Sinclair transaction, including expenses related to the retention incentive program.

Now before opening things up for questions, I want to review a few other important financial highlights of the company. With respect to the balance sheet, Tribune ended the quarter with cash of $888 million. I'm pleased to say that this balance is now over $1 billion of cash thanks to strong political advertising receipts and the proceeds from the real estate sales that Peter mentioned.

We had total debt outstanding of approximately $3 billion. Our net debt leverage, net of our cash in the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2018 is about 2.7x our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA plus the cash we received from TV Food.

Interest expense in the quarter was $43 million and $125 million for the first 9 months of 2018. And the current weighted average interest cost of our debt is approximately 5.5%. Interest income in the quarter was approximately $3 million.

As I mentioned last quarter, due to tax reform Tribune realized about 14 percentage point improvement in our tax rate. Our current effective tax rate is now approximately 26%, including both federal and state. So to recap, this is Tribune Media Co.’s strongest third quarter revenue and EBITDA from our continuing operation. Political advertising came in at record levels and core advertising trends have improved significantly during the year.

WGN America and TV Food are performing very well. Our balance sheet is strong. We are making meaningful strides in the continuous monetization of our real estate portfolio, and the fourth quarter is shaping up for a great finish to the year.

And with that, we'll open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from David Joyce of Evercore. Please go ahead.

David Joyce

Thank you. I'm just wondering if you could provide some highlights on ratings data points for your newscast in certain markets that are maybe helping to move the needle on the advertising front, and also how the prime time programming is helping the lead ins there? Thank you.

Peter Kern

Okay. Interesting question David. Good morning. I would say, as I mentioned we are always striving to be number one and number two in all of our markets. Certain of those markets obviously we have historic advantage and dominance of a big station and we are driving those. We have added a lot of news hours, which is helped us get political money. And then I would say the places where we are driving the most news performance we are not necessarily number one in news, but we are maybe number one in news hours, places like LA and Chicago, where we have independent stations with very large news footprints that proved very renumerative in the political cycle.

As you probably know, there was a big governance spat on Chicago and the fact that WGN 9 is essentially a news leader, maybe not number one in [late news], but in news hours and total news rating points the leader in the market and that paid great dividends. Likewise, LA not quite the same political market though. Had a lot of issues on the ballot and similarly the quantity of high-quality, highly rated news even if not number one or two, was extremely valuable.

So I think that has been more our strategy. We obviously have big four markets FOXs and otherwise where we are number one or two. We have duopoly markets, where we use news across the duopoly. So all of those pieces sort of lead into it. I wouldn't say there was any particular – anything particularly of note in terms of prime time. Somebody's prime time being better than others. Obviously we are hopeful on seeing performance from Thursday night NFL on FOX, which it didn’t use to be our NFL game, and now – or not in this size since we had much less exposure to CBS.

So, I think those things are helping around the edges but I think it's really kind of down and dirty local performance. Our team's just driving better performance where they can, better hours, more hours, and that's really been helpful in the political cycle and general and local advertising, so.

David Joyce

And just following on the advertising front, are you seeing any lift there from the new category coming from the legalized sports and the gambling. Is that assisting in some markets?

Peter Kern

Yes. It' still small but we are seeing in the markets where it's relevant or definitely noticing green shoots and I would say we are extremely optimistic about its future for us and for broadcasting generally across the U.S. is more states legalize it.

So, I think we expect it to be big and growing category, you're seeing that historic fantasy, some of the historic fantasy guys getting into legalized gaming and they were big and successful. Advertisers that as you know several years back drove enormous growth in that category.

So, I think we are highly optimistic but it is modest still and it will help but it's not big enough to sway our numbers one way or the other right now.

David Joyce

Okay, thank you very much.

Peter Kern

Yes, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Kyle Evans of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Kyle Evans

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Peter, you highlighted your opening comments is kind of large moving expense pieces in the quarter, Chandler you highlighted the new 24 million FOX reverse and programming was down 19% year-over-years despite that, can you help us think about those big moving pieces in the quarter, is the 24 million a good number kind of looking forward into ‘19 and when do the WGNA production and impairments kind of cycle off the model? And then I have a follow-up.

Peter Kern

Yes, sure Kyle. Thanks for the question. So, a couple of bits and unfortunately as I mentioned it's a little noisy. So, it's a little hard to follow but basically I think about it is two parts. One, we've had these impairment issues with some of the program that was bought a long time ago for WGNA. We had a much larger impairment last year as persons of interest sort of ended production and we could value kind of what was left in the cycle.

Elementary is continuing to be produced, so as we get it we revalue at each time and unfortunately we don’t know when the end is, although its performance on CBS has not been particularly strong. So, we would expect it to end fairly soon but it's not up to us. So, that impairment will likely continue for some time unless the show decides to perform better for us or something else changes.

So, the impairments went down year-over-year and that have the appearance of making program look like it got much cheaper. On the flip side, we had the incremental network comp from this legacy FOX deal. That is a good number, I think you can use it for the foreseeable future and so we're lapping essentially a year where we had much lower discounted network.

So, Asian's and now we're going to normalize at this new level. So, for the next several quarters until that's baked in, until we lap this quarter again next year, you won't have that normalized level of expense growth. You'll have that uptick each time. And then beyond that, basically expenses were essentially flat but for some expenses as Chandler alluded to around we had retention plans in place during this Sinclair deal and the board concluded it made sense to continue to pay those as we had kept people here for 15 months and needed them to stay and continue to drive our business.

So, we paid those in the third quarter which was a little bit of an anomaly in our corporate and broadcast expense. So, I would say, essentially expenses were flat but for that little uptick around that I just mentioned around retention or would have been flat. And then you got the network affiliation uptick from the local TV deal and you got the noise around right offs. So, that’s really the puzzle.

Kyle Evans

Great. On the core side, I think your release reference positive [adds] political crowd out effects that's markedly than peers. Can you help us understand what's driving that and maybe highlight if any WGNA's impact there?

Peter Kern

Well, I'd say WGNA's impact was positive but small, not enough to make it positive or negative, as far as our station group goes, I think with the second half has been markedly better in terms of core. Auto is considerably better than it has been. Other categories have improved. I think by our reading of the peer group, they may have somewhat more crowding effect in certain markets than we had.

And may have had something like what we're seeing in core but for more crowding out. So, we're not exactly sure it's not perfect science the crowding out math. So, but I think we're seeing a quite solid core in the third quarter. And I will say we were, we did see a particularly tough first half for our large markets where our peers are not exposed.

And those markets have come back considerably. So, our swings may be slightly different than our peers who are more exposed to small markets. So, the delta may seem bigger. I think in general everybody seeing a much firmer core, both national and local in the back half. And hopefully our share gains and other things are helping us do a little better.

But we're not declaring world dominance or anything. We had a nice quarter and we're pleased with that. I think we're pretty reflective and maybe slightly better in core just because how our markets are arranged and some share gains.

Kyle Evans

As a follow-on, can you maybe brief comment on for key pacing on core? Thank you.

Peter Kern

Yes Kyle, fourth quarters pacing down mid-single digits which I would know is a much better pace in the fourth quarter 2016 and we have more political spend in the fourth quarter of '18 versus '16. And as we mentioned, when we adjust for our estimated displacement, we think it's like where core is actually up. And I tell you that November and December are pacing pretty well.

So, like Peter said, we're very encouraged by the pace of core in the second half of the year, especially versus the first half.

Kyle Evans

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Craig Huber of Huber Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Craig Huber

Yes hi, good morning. Thanks. A few questions. My first one is what's your best sense with the FCC when or if they may address the 39% ownership cap and the 50% UHF discount? If sort of time, is sort of best sense in the timing this on that?

Chandler Bigelow

I don’t think we have any special insight into it. We certainly don’t anticipate being this year, but we're comfortable that whatever decision FCC chair makes, will allow for nice consolidation within the industry and that's a welcome.

Craig Huber

And also, given the cash balance on your balance sheet, you're also under levered relative your peers certainly, your public peers and stuff. What's your appetite right now for acquisitions?

Chandler Bigelow

Yes. Well, I would say that we like where our balance sheet sits. We are certainly thinking about a lot of options about how we use our capital, whether it's returning capital shareholders and other things which we have done historically. But right now we think the industry is poised as that it just said for further consolidation, we certainly that we should either be a consolidator or [consolidate].

And we are looking at all those options all the time. So, I think we certainly do have an appetite and have been looking on our interests and what's available on the market and I think is some of our peers said on their calls, there is a pipeline of things small and large coming down the path and you can assume we look at all of that.

Craig Huber

Then I'm also curious, you given the cash balance again on the balance sheet. You guys did not buyback any stock this last quarter despite your stock [claps enough] to the deal, which's included not go through. It means, lightness, why you guys not buyback any stock?

Peter Kern

Yes. I think we perhaps take a more holistic view of long-term shareholder value, which is to say we didn’t feel compelled to try to prop the stock up in the short-term as stocks performed quite nicely based on our results. And we're pleased with that. But we did not want to have sort of a major response to all the deals that allow, what do we think, what do we know. We wanted to evaluate the landscape, decide what to do with our capital, if it would be better spent on acquisitions or larger returns of capital et cetera which we are still evaluating closely with our board.

That was our approach. So, we have lessened the deal sell out that means our stock is too cheap. Whatever our stock found this level pretty quickly. And our performance is obviously helping with that. And we don’t want to sort of have that major reactions, let’s buyback or try to keep the price up. We want to keep our capital available to do the most strategic things to add value to the share price long-term, essentially.

Craig Huber

And then my one fundamental question if I could. Can you just give us the breakdown by year of the percent of your re-trans subs up for renewal in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and are they all back and waited for each of those years?

Peter Kern

We don’t get into the details of our re-trans agreement to that level. I think what we've said indeed on this call over the next 14 months, we have more than 50% of our footprint out.

Craig Huber

Can you may be at least tell us what percentage in 2018 out of that, or 2019?

Peter Kern

Well, none of them will effect, this year's numbers. It's all later this year or next year and obviously the further into next year it goes the less impact that has on next year's numbers. But I think it's safe to assume as I alluded to that we believe we have ample room for growth and continued growth. And that these deals will continue and prolong that. And I think we feel quite good about that.

Craig Huber

I'm so sorry to push on this but I mean, can you just maybe help us a little bit just for modeling purposes like what percentage is up in calendar 2019 for example, please.

Peter Kern

Yes. We haven’t really given that out. I apologize for being elusive but we haven’t gone down to that granularity and I think as Eddie says have our footprints up or as we said in our comments, have our footprints up in the next 14 months you can easily figure out in the next 14 months around that.

And these deals tend to be at specific dates not random dates throughout the year. So, I think half our re-trans has a chance to reset upwards and we say growth trajectory is upwards over the next 14 months. So, into 2020 you can assume that whatever you believe our potential uptick is related to half our base, that's fairly significant.

Craig Huber

Okay, thanks guys.

Peter Kern

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Marci Ryvicker of Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Marci Ryvicker

Thanks. I want to start with expenses first. You've done a phenomenal job of taking all the excess cost out of the business and I guess going forward into 2019 is it safe to assume that your non-programming cost bases is probably as lean as it's going to get. So, we should just grow a low-single digits off of the 2018 cost bases.

And then on the programming side, is there anything we need to think about from a seasonality perspective as it relates to WGN I America?

Peter Kern

So, hi Marci. Thanks for the question. So, two things I would say. One, know it's a question one. There is certainly more efficiency to be found in the business. I think as we continue to simplify the business, as we continue to become a pure broadcaster with less ancillary things going on. And as we continue to sort of combine corporate and look at corporate and broadcast overhead et cetera together and find new efficiencies in broadcast and there is still room not, I believe not a significant room to keep going using best practices across all of those categories.

So, we will continue to drive that in a thoughtful way that's not overly debilitating or anything but we think there's going to keep going there for sure. And as far as WGNA goes, there's nothing really seasonal anymore, we don’t have the super expensive hitting the quarter kind of things. We got a regular sort of rhythm of original programming is coming throughout the year.

And we got acquired program and other things. We do think there is opportunity in the future as more of these lesser performing shows that we've owned for a while, start to roll out to use the same money to perform even better. But and we're not looking at peel more cost necessarily at programming anywhere but we don’t expect any seasonality or spice that you would notice.

Marci Ryvicker

Okay. And then on monetization of the real-estate. It sounds like Chicago's the very last big piece. Can you just tell us where you are today versus the $1 billion that was talked about at the beginning of your real-estate monetization plans.

Peter Kern

So, I'll do the first bit and Chandler or I can do the second bit. On the first bit, yes, Chicago is our biggest and most glorious remaining real-estate property and makes up the lines the largest chunk of what remains. But it is not our only property. We're retaining a significant property in down town Los Angeles and some participation and certain other smaller real-estate deals we're done in the past.

So, there is more real-estate money besides Chicago. And I'll let Chandler will look on the $1 billion.

Chandler Bigelow

Yes, Marci. Since we started monetizing the real-estate about four years ago, we've grossed about $775 million of gross proceeds and we think the remaining portfolio is in the $450 million of gross proceeds range.

Marci Ryvicker

Well, okay. And then, my very last question. Any update on timing of the Sinclair lawsuit and I don’t know if you can comment but any conversation about the potential settlement?

Peter Kern

But we feel really strongly about our breach case against Sinclair, we're going to pursue it aggressively. It's going to move into the discovery phase now, there's no update on timing that it's going to run, like probably another 18 months or something like that.

And so, other than that there's nothing new to say.

Marci Ryvicker

Great, thank you so much.

Peter Kern

Thank you, Marci.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

Peter Kern

Okay. Thank you, everybody. I appreciate it. It sounds like we ran out of questions.

Have a good day! We'll talk to you all, soon. Thanks.

Operator

Again, this concludes today's Q&A session and the Tribune Media Company third quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Thank you, for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.