Brookfield Renewable Partners Is One Of The Best Dividend Growth Stocks Available

The dividend yield hovers around 7%, and coverage looks weaker than it actually is.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) is at its most attractive buy point in a long time, making it one of the best dividend growth stocks available today.

Improving An Already Industry Leading Balance Sheet

BEP's BBB+ rated balance sheet only got stronger during Q3. Management projects to have raised ~$850 million by the end of the year primarily through strategically executed dispositions. With liquidity over $2.3 billion by year-end and no material debt maturities for five years (weighted average debt term over 10 years!), BEP is coiled like a spring, ready to move quickly and decisively at any attractive opportunities that come its way.

Management also reduced interest rate expense during the quarter by issuing a green bond at 100 basis points below the corresponding maturing debt. This is highly impressive given that interest rates have risen sharply over the past year and reflects the strong perception of their business stability in the debt markets.

Numerous Levers For Driving Growth

Management once again pointed out in its quarterly unitholder letter that there exists a significant disconnect in price between public and private renewable power equity. While BEP currently trades at ~14x this year's FFO/12.8x historically normalized FFO (in addition to the scale, network, management, operational skill, investment pipeline, and liquidity that come with it), it was selling assets well in excess of 20x EBITDA at current spot energy and capacity prices. As a result, management plans to continue selling off richly valued assets and recycle the earnings into public market investments like its recent investments in TerraForm Power (TERP) or even its own stock in order to create significant value for investors and unlock the value embedded in its units.

Operational expertise combined with global economies of scale is another lever for driving growth. While management continues to drive strong operational efficiency improvements in its assets, it is also pursuing deals where it is selling partial equity interests in its hydro assets while remaining as the operator. Given their unique expertise in this space, offering buyers this attractive proposition enables them to generate stronger returns on capital while also freeing up additional liquidity to reinvest in other attractive investment opportunities as they present themselves.

Finally, BEP is advancing an aggressive development pipeline in countries like Brazil, Scotland, and the U.S., where it projects achieving returns on investment of ~20% and has numerous other projects in the advanced stages of its pipeline nearing commencement. Management points to "a very, very strong investment pipeline" that it thinks will become even stronger when volatility picks up, especially considering that they have a far stronger balance sheet than their public peers. They also are excited about additional opportunities popping up in Brazil, viewing it as a "really positive market to invest in" after the election of a new leader with a strong pro-business focus.

Combined, these factors enabled BEP to report 18% FFO growth and 18% adjusted FFO growth from operations on a per unit basis. This is especially impressive considering that the hydroelectric business slumped 21% year-over-year, and is in large part thanks to management's strategic sales of stored power at high prices and solid performance in the wind and solar segments.

Historically Cheap Valuation

Units just keep getting cheaper. The dividend yield hasn't been this high in three years and the unit price hasn't been this low in over a year and a half, despite the balance sheet and underlying business continuing to strengthen during that time span.

BEP data by YCharts

Thus far this year, despite aggressive dispositions and the hydro business under-performing historical averages, units have seen 4.2% FFO growth. Combined with the ~6.8% dividend yield, BEP offers an 11% total return at that pace, likely significantly outperforming the market. However, the total return potential is actually much higher considering that moving forward BEP will be looking to deploy its $2+ billion of liquidity (40% of current market cap!) and hydro asset production should revert to historical norms over time. This should produce growth rates in line with management's long-term distribution growth guidance of 5%-9%.

Why Are Shares So Cheap, Then?

Mr. Market is likely factoring in numerous things. First, yield-focused equities have taken a hit recently due to interest rate concerns. Second, BEP does have 30% emerging market exposure, giving it a considerable currency headwind against the strong U.S. dollar. Third, tight distribution coverage (98% payout ratio based on the past nine months of FFO and the current distribution rate) almost always unsettles the market.

Investor Takeaway

While each of these items should be considered before purchasing units in BEP, they are overblown. First, interest rate concerns are overblown in general since the huge amounts of sovereign, corporate, and private debt around the world will prevent central banks from allowing interest rates to rise too much. Furthermore, much of BEP's debt is fixed rate and its average maturity date is a decade from now with no significant amounts maturing over the next five years. In other words, it is very well insulated from interest rate risk.

Second, BEP does employ some currency hedging. Additionally, BEP's parent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) adopts a very long-term oriented viewpoint whereby currencies tend to revert to the mean over time, thereby considering short-term exchange rate volatility as mere noise that will average out over time.

Finally, the distribution coverage is far better than it appears. This is because (1) BEP has enormous liquidity from which to pay its distribution if necessary, (2) many assets are currently performing at the low end of historical norms and are conservatively financed and contracted, limiting further downside, (3) significant organic growth/margin expansion efforts are underway and yielding good results, meaning that the current asset base likely has upside ahead of it, and (4) the capital raised from aggressive dispositions will soon be redeployed while development projects will also come online over the coming quarters, significantly boosting FFO.

Therefore, I view BEP as a highly opportunistic buy for long-term oriented dividend growth investors at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP, BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a member of the High Yield Landlord research team