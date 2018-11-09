Royal Caribbean: Best Buy In The Cruise Industry

The company is "Royal" in the industry and appears the best buy among cruise companies worldwide.

The Opportunity

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a cruise company established in Norway with headquarters in Miami, FL. After Carnival Corporation & plc. (CCL/CUK) Royal Caribbean is the second biggest cruise operator in the world.

The company's business model is based on convincing the consumer that cruises are a better holiday option than traditional resort vacations destinations. The company has been executing on this value add and is making cruises a popular vacation choice among families, couples and single travelers.

Based on guidance that the company has made for the second half of 2018, the stock price has room to run heading into 2019. Royal Caribbean is the best buy in the cruise industry and I derive a fair value for the stock of $139, which is based on a 14 times 2019 earnings multiple. I anticipate a high teens earnings growth rate and high single digits sales growth rate heading into 2019, as the company captures strong consumer spending trends.

Business Overview

Royal Caribbean owns three subsidiaries: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. The company also owns 50% of TUI Cruises, 49% of Pullmantur and 36% of SkySea. Royal operates 49 ships with a total of 124,070 berths. The destinations are roughly 540 ports around the 7 continents.

Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club are part of the company's Global Brands segment. The three brands are part of the company's strategy to improve its flexibility in the offer of vacation packages.

Royal Caribbean International: It has a fleet of 24 ships that travel to popular destinations around the world such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe and New Zealand. Currently, they have 6 ships under construction that will add a capacity of 30,500 berths to the fleet. The first ship of the new fleet is scheduled to go into operation in the second quarter of 2019.

Celebrity Cruises: They are the premium cruise fleet of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. This segment of the company is responsible for offering luxury cruises and exotic destinations for customers with greater economic capacity. It has a fleet of 12 ships with a capacity of 23,170 berths. The brand is waiting for the completion of 5 additional ships that will add a capacity of 11,700 cabins. The first will come into operation in the last quarter of 2018.

Azamara Club Cruises: Azamara is responsible for offering smaller but more luxurious cruises in the area of ​​North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. This segment offers a much more personalized service and only has 2 boats with a capacity of 1,400 berths.

Royal within the industry

2018 has been a record year for the cruise industry, which has been growing in the high single digits ~7 - 10% annually. Royal Caribbean has captured this growth and is attracting new customers. These new customers are also known as "first time cruisers" and they are critical to industry success. The new cruisers are mainly concentrated in North America. For 2017, it represented 50% of the cruise clients in the world.

For Royal Caribbean, North America represents 59% of the total passengers and is strategically important to their operations. The company has developed an effective customer engagement strategy around the world too. International customers accounted for 42% of the company's revenues in 2017.

The company has been at the technological forefront of the cruise market by making investments towards ship WiFi. With consumers requiring constant connectivity, the company has been increasing their offerings in high speed WiFi and it has updated its digital content by making it accessible for any platform. It has also improved the capacity of internet installed on ships by increasing bandwidth for cruisers. The company monetizes WiFi by offering daily internet packages ranging from $16 to $30 per day. Internet is costly because the ship must use satellites to acquire the signal and there is a bit of latency slowing the internet browsing experience. This service is critical for how the consumer rates the overall cruise experience and is at the forefront of the company's capital expenditure plans.

The company's revenue model is based largely on the sale of tickets and 72% of the revenue for the last year was from ticket. Most cruise packages are available for sale up to a year before the cruise departs. The rest of the company's revenue is concentrated in on-board Activities with 28% of the total.

Among the activities, there are sales of drinks and alcohol, communication and internet services, gift shop, photography, spa and extra boarding services.

Inside the cruise industry, Royal has the best stock performance in the market. When comparing Royal Caribbean (RCL) with Carnival (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise (NCLH), the company has better profit margins despite not being the largest among the three. The company is characterized by its aggressive growth and the sustained operational success of its business.

Is it the best buy?

The main competitor of Royal is Carnival Corp. (CCL) and I believe that Royal Caribbean Cruises is a better buy and the reasons are:

It has the highest net income margin of the peers at 19.5%. Neither Carnival nor Norwegian manage to reach the levels that Royal achieves every year with net income margins at 17.2% and 14.5% respectively.

The brand recognition is renowned worldwide. It is a brand that boasts great recognition for the cost-benefit of its packages and quality of service.

The move to be environmentally friendly is increasing the brand awareness and the company is improving its safety on board for passengers and employees.

The expansion of the fleet is critically important and the new ships will add a capacity of roughly 43,000 berths by the end of 2024.

The company employs industry leading strategy to engage to the first time cruisers market segment. This strategy allows high retention of customers, who usually, after traveling for the first time with Royal, do it again in the following trips.

Financial efficiency and successful investment strategies to reward shareholders with buybacks and dividends. The company's annual yield is around 2.44%, which shows management's awareness of returning capital to shareholders.

Royal has the best commercial relationship with travel agencies around the world and they leverage this relationship to drive sales growth rates in the high single digits annually.

Valuation

I derive a fair value for the stock of $139, which is based on a 14 times 2019 earnings multiple. When you look at the historical valuation multiples in the industry, the current valuation levels are the lowest seen in the last 5 years. Two reasons the industry is trading to a discount is the risk off mood in the market and increasing earnings per share which lowers the overall price to earnings ratios. It is a company that has always managed to maintain high levels of growth and efficient use of shareholder capital. The ROIC grew 18% in the last year and the adjusted EPS grew by 24%. The high levels of return coupled with increasing profitability is a sign of operational excellence to add value to its stockholders. The company also increases total shareholder return through a share repurchase program of $500 million dollars and annual dividend payout of $2.80.

A big operational risk is fuel prices and foreign exchange fluctuations. Royal Caribbean has implemented a currency and fuel hedging policy to reduce this risk. The company has been effective is reducing fuel expenses during last 3 years from 10% in 2015 to 6.5% in 2018 because of effective hedging strategies. It has been effective when reducing the impact of interest rate and volatility on the price of oil. The total of derivative instruments used by the company for the last year was $320 million dollars. The most used instrument by the company is forward contracts of foreign currency, which accounted for almost $160 million dollars.

The company is sometimes affected by natural events that are not controllable, such as hurricanes or typhoons. In 2017, the negative impact of these disasters was $0.26 per share. However, it has managed to reduce expenses by $119 million and increase revenues by $281.4 million with the intention of mitigating the impact of unexpected natural events.

For the last quarter the company's cost of goods accounted for $1.4 billion over a total revenue of $2.04 billion. Most of Royal's expenses are concentrated in transportation and commissions with 15.5% out of the total passenger ticket revenues, but marketing and advertising also represent a significant amount of expenses with 13.5%.

The company is expected to close this year with an adjusted EPS between $8.90 and $9.00, which represents a significant increase over 2017 levels. There are very good expectations for Royal Caribbean because of the expansion of their fleet with new ships and a strong management team to employ a successful business strategy.

Management is enacting efforts to save fuel and the environment

The CEO on last quarters conference call mentioned the management efforts to reduce the adverse environment impacts of cruising, specially with their Advanced Emissions Purification "AEP" systems, which are implemented on 19 of their ships. It is a high investment that pays off with less fuel costs and less environmental impact.

Richard D. Fain, Royal's CEO and the whole board have been very proactive in the management of the company. The board has been a pioneer in the new environmental trends, in the conservation of the environment and the reduction of the consumption of fossil fuels. It has also managed to surpass the headwinds confronted by the company due to the recent hurricane season impact. The company's international image has improved thanks to the good performance of the board and investors are increasingly positive on their brand.

The CEO on last quarters conference call stated the importance of aligning the company with conservationism efforts and illustrates the company's commitment to lowering the environmental impact of their fleet.

Richard D. Fain , CEO

I shouldn't leave this topic of fuel without mentioning our energy conservation efforts because we are enormously proud of the work our teams have done and continue to do to find ways to reduce our energy consumption. We already have the lowest levels in our industry and have partnered with the World Wildlife Fund to improve it even further. While AEP systems and other such measures are good, the best way to reduce our environmental footprint is to use less energy in the first place. We'll continue to work towards lower use of energy and lower emissions to generate our remaining energy needs.

