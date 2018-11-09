E-Mini S&P: A Correction Near Term Or New Highs?

Unless we get a close above 2751/2753, we’re building a short-term bearish formation increasing the probability that a reversion will occur back down around 2700.

If we get a weekly E-mini S&P close below 2751, it’s going to activate the B1 and B2 levels at 2720 and 2701, points to re-enter the market long.

I want to do a follow-up of the report we sent our subscriber's on October 26, 2018 for the E-mini S&P, a summary of which I published on Seeking Alpha on November 4, 2018.

E-Mini S&P: Looking Back

The E-mini S&P contract closed at 2849. We were able to identify the average price for the week, which we call the price momentum indicator, to be at 2753. Since the market closed at 2849 on October 26, the E-mini closed with a bullish trend.

However, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) also tells you that if the price closes below the average price, it would negate this bullish signal and that a second close below 2753 would activate the buy 1 (B1) level of 2724 to the buy 2 (B2) level of 2598.

The market on the 29th made a low of 2603, stabbing right into the levels of demand between the B1 and B2, as indicated in my report. With the price stabbing right into this level of support and closing above it, I indicated that this would activate a buy signal using the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator’s (VC PMI) artificial intelligence (AI).

“You can look at our report published on November 4 on Seeking Alpha,” Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said, “from which our subscribers were able to receive this intelligence and act upon it.”

In the November 4 report, I wrote that a second close below the average price of 2753 would activate the B1 level below the mean of 2724 and the B2 level of 2598. The market rallied from this low to make a high of 2766.25 as of November 2. This completed the target that we were able to identify on a close above 2724.

I wrote in the report, “The E-Mini S&P has activated a buy signal of 2724, which is your first protective level with a first target of 2753. A close above 2753 will activate 2878 to 2907 as targets.”

So one of the reasons I am writing this report is to do a follow-up on that signal and to say that we have completed that target on November 2. Today’s high was 2751.75, so this is the second time we are getting a chance to liquidate at the average price of 2751.

E-Mini S&P: Looking Forward

Courtesy: ema2tradelivesignals.com

We are in a neutral position right now, on the long side, and we are waiting for signals; if we get a weekly close below 2751, once again it is going to activate the lower levels of support, the B1, B2 levels that we are looking at, with targets at the B1 level of 2720 and B2 of 2701. The weekly B1 level using the report that was published on November 2 sets the weekly average at 2698, which would be your weekly average price below the daily levels of support at 2720 and 2701.

Below the weekly average price of 2698, we are looking at the levels of 2629 to 2534.

“Unless we get a close above 2751/2753,” MontesDeOca said, “we are building what appears to be a short-term bearish formation increasing the probability that the reversion will occur back down to the weekly average price, which is in the 2700 area.”

The first target is at 2732, near term, using the daily VC PMI.

Courtesy: TDAmeritrade TOS

I will continue to update you on a more frequent basis on the E-Mini S&P and how we use the VC PMI to identify the extreme implied volatility and use the reversion to the mean to find probabilities that are between 90% to 95% for trading the E-Mini S&P.

Disclaimer

The information in the above report was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed herein constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. It is for educational purposes only.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.