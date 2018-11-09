American Renal Associates (ARA) CEO, Joe Carlucci on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Joe Carlucci - Chief Executive Officer

Syed Kamal - President

Dr. Michael Anger - Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Don Williamson - Chief Operating Officer

Jason Boucher - Chief Financial Officer

Darren Lehrich - Senior Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Patrick Feeley - Barclays

Steve Tanal - Goldman Sachs

Ana Gupte - Leerink Partners

Thank you, Operator, and welcome everyone to ARA’s third quarter 2018 earnings call and webcast. On the call today are Joe Carlucci, our CEO; Syed Kamal, our President; Jason Boucher, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Don Williamson, our Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Michael Anger, our Chief Medical Officer.

I want to remind everyone that we may make certain remarks today that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The company’s actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, our earnings press release, and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

On today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in the earnings press release, which is available within the Investor Relations section of our website at americanrenal.com.

Finally as a reminder, we adopted ASC 606 effective January 1, 2018 and under this accounting standard for revenue, we are now reporting our revenue net of uncollectible accounts.

With that, I’m pleased to turn the call over to Joe Carlucci.

Thank you, Darren. We had a productive third quarter which was supported by solid revenue growth, sustained performance with labor productivity, positive business development activity, and continued stability with commercial payor mix in relation to the first half of the year. That said, our third quarter earnings performance was impacted by treatment growth that did not accelerate as expected and higher self-funded employee health insurance benefit costs. We believe there are plenty of encouraging signs to report to you which give us confidence in the strength of our operating model, although given our year to date performance it does look probable that we’ll end the year at the lower end of our 2018 adjusted EBITDA-NCI guidance range of $105 million to $111 million.

First, let me speak to our treatment volume performance. Our third quarter normalized treatment growth was 6.1%, and this was modestly below our expectations due in part to slower ramping of de novo clinics as well as more of our 2018 pipeline openings pushing into Q4. We expected a modest acceleration of volume growth in the second half, which has not materialized. As a result of our year to date performance and expectations for the fourth quarter, we now expect our full year 2018 normalized treatment growth to be between 6.0% and 6.5% as compared to our previous expectation for 6.5% and 7.5%.

Over the medium term, we believe this revised treatment growth outlook should be sustained due our healthy de novo pipeline, occasional acquisition opportunities, and the underlying growth of the SRD. We do not believe anything has changed in the environment, although we think it’s prudent to assume this more moderate rate of treatment growth as our facility base continues to get bigger and some newly opened clinics take longer to ramp, due in part to certification delays. We believe there could be some relief from the certification delays in 2019 due to our ability to contract with third party independent accreditation organizations who could expedite surveys in regions where CMS resources are constrained.

Second, we are encouraged that our commercial payor mix on a volume basis remains stable with the first and second quarters of 2018, thus making three consecutive quarters of stability in 2018. Our ACA mix also remains stable at approximately 1% of total treatments, and this has remained consistent since Q1 of 2017.

Third, we continue to maintain the more efficient cost structure we established as a result of our 2017 operating initiatives, leading to solid performance with labor productivity. Our patient care costs increased primarily as a result of the introduction of calcimimetics in 2018 and underlying wage cost growth trends that remained consistent with our expectations; however, our self-funded employee insurance cost trends are tracking higher than our expectations, and this resulted in approximately $2.50 per treatment of negative variance on a year-over-year basis during Q3. Historically, self-funded insurance costs have increased approximately $0.50 year over year, but year to date the trend is closer to $3.00 per treatment. Our outlook assumes the higher self-funded health insurance expense trend from Q3 will persist into Q4, and we’ll be watching this line item closely as we plan our 2019 outlook.

Fourth, we are encouraged by the level of interest from prospective new nephrology partners. We signed an additional six de novo clinics during Q3, bringing our signed pipeline to 30 deals. We expect to end the year within our guidance range of 15 to 20 new clinics added during 2018. This would mean that more than half of our 2018 clinic additions are expected to occur in the fourth quarter, and this is due primarily to timing delays of construction. High demand for contractors in the construction trades has impacted our ability to plan openings as accurately as we have in the past. Our project management teams will continue to work diligently to open clinics as efficiently as possible.

Now onto some numbers. Q3 revenue was $211 million as compared to $187.7 million in the third quarter last year, or an increase of 12.4%. Q3 treatment growth normalized for clinic sales over the past 12 months and fewer treatment days year over year was 6.1%, and normalized non-acquired treatment growth was 5.0%. Q3 adjusted EBITDA-NCI was $26.6 million as compared to $28.1 million in the third quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA-NCI was impacted year over year primarily as a result of lower mix and rate.

Our patient care costs per treatment in Q3 were $251, which increased $34 year over year primarily due to calcimimetics, higher employee health benefits costs, and normal wage growth offset somewhat by our progress with ESAs. We continue to make solid progress on the expense side with the adoption of the ESA alternative, Mircera. As of September 30, physicians have chosen to convert to Mircera as the primary ESA in nearly two-thirds of our clinics. Based on strong physician interest in this long-acting ESA, we still expect physicians to be in the 85 to 90% of our clinics to have converted to Mircera by year-end 2018. Our G&A cost per treatment in Q3 was approximately $42.50, which increased approximately $2.00 per treatment year over year. G&A was up primarily due to corporate investments we’ve been making to support our research and our integrated care initiatives, higher health benefit costs, and higher professional fees.

Finally, let me close with a comment about the recent election in California. We are pleased that voters in the State of California resoundingly defeated Proposition 8. This ill-conceived ballot initiative would have been very bad for patients and would have resulted in reduced access to care given the negative impact it would have had on dialysis clinics across the state. Tuesday’s election result is a win for patients. We appreciate the hard work that went into the effort to defeat Prop 8 and are encouraged that more than 4 million voters understood the issue well enough to reject it. Although we have a small presence in California, we participated in funding the industry-wide effort to defeat Prop 8 and we expect our total 2018 expenses related to ballot initiatives in California and in Ohio could approach approximately $1 million, the bulk of which will be in Q4.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Syed Kamal, our President, to give you an update on our business development during the quarter. Syed?

Thank you, Joe. We ended the third quarter with 235 clinics in operation, up two clinics from the second quarter due to de novo openings. Over the last 12 months, we have added 20 clinics, including 17 de novo that were opened and three acquisitions. Year to date through September 30, 2018, we have added eight clinics. We have also sold or merged a total of two clinics over the last 12 months as part of our operating initiative to rationalize our footprint with as little disruption as possible to patients and staff.

We continue to have good visibility into future openings due to a healthy current pipeline which stood at 35 clinics as of September 30, 2018. This is up from 26 clinics at June 30, 2018. As Joe indicated, our clinic additions are weighted more to the fourth quarter, but we still plan to add 15 to 20 new clinics during calendar year 2018, including one acquisition we have completed subsequent to the end of third quarter.

We remain very encouraged about the de novo pipeline given the increasing number of discussions we are having with both new and existing nephrology groups, and we look forward to continuing to affiliate with high quality nephrology groups in other new markets during 2018 and beyond.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Mike Anger, our national Chief Medical Officer, for the third quarter clinical update.

Dr. Michael Anger

Thanks Syed. I’m pleased to join everyone today to provide the third quarter clinical update. As you know, ARA’s business model allows its physician partners to take the lead in the care of their patients. In this physician-driven model, our goal is to provide the highest quality of care. I’m going to review just a couple of important clinical metrics and update you on recent developments related to calcimimetics.

The first clinical metric I’d like to discuss is Kt/V, a marker of adequacy of the dialysis treatment. During the third quarter of 2018, 98% of ARA’s hemodialysis patients had a Kt/V greater than or equal to 1.2, the value at or above which is considered adequate dialysis. This measure has remained stable over the past year and demonstrates that we are providing adequate dialysis therapy to the overwhelming majority of our patients and we are doing so on a consistent basis.

The next clinical metric I’d like to discuss is the vascular access of our dialysis patients. As has been discussed before on these calls, one of the focus areas for quality is the percentage of patients receiving dialysis through a venous catheter for greater than 90 days. A lower percentage is better because prolonged venous catheter use in dialysis patients may be associated with a higher risk of infection or hospitalization. In the third quarter of 2018, the percentage of patients who utilized catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater averaged 12% for ARA. This indicates that a meaningful percentage of ARA patients are receiving dialysis through a safer permanent access such as an AV fistula or an AV graft.

We constantly monitor numerous clinical parameters on all of our patients such as Kt/V and vascular access as they all serve as components of the ultimate goal of care - keeping patients healthy, out of the hospital, and able to continue to dialyze in our clinics.

I’d like to close the clinical section with an update related to our recent progress with the calcimimetic transition. Starting on January 1, 2018, CMS implemented Medicare reimbursement for oral Sensipar and a new IV calcimimetic called Parsabiv under the transitional drug add-on payment adjustment, or TDAPA. Calcimimetics are prescribed to dialysis patients to control secondary hyperparathyroidism, and these drugs are an important therapy in the management of bone mineral health. The transition continues to be managed well clinically and operationally. It is always the physician’s choice to write the prescriptions or order the supply items that from the physician’s perspective works best for their patients.

In closing, on behalf of ARA’s clinical team, I look forward to participating in these calls periodically and updating you on these metrics and other important clinical measures that will help you understand our focus on high quality patient care.

This concludes my remarks on the clinical side, so let me turn it over to Jason Boucher.

Thank you, Dr. Anger. Third quarter revenue increased 12.4% compared to Q3 2017, driven by a 7% increase in revenue per treatment and total treatment growth of 5%. Treatment growth continues to be driven primarily by the ramping of our de novo clinics and the underlying growth in the dialysis patient population. Revenue per treatment increased primarily due to the introduction of calcimimetic reimbursements in the dialysis setting, offset primarily by lower commercial mix on a year-over-year basis. Sequentially, payor mix was stable.

Adjusted for clinics that were sold over the past year and one fewer treatment day in the quarter compared to last year, our normalized treatment growth in the third quarter was 6.1% and our normalized non-acquired treatment growth was 5%. Over the past year, we have sold a total of two clinics.

Our normalized treatment growth for the first nine months of 2018 trended below our previously established full year guidance range of 6.5 to 7.5%, and given the year-to-date performance and the timing of our remaining clinic additions in Q4, we now expect our normalized treatment growth for 2018 to be between 6 and 6.5%.

Our revenue per treatment in the third quarter was approximately $364.50 or $24 above third quarter of 2017 RPT of $340.50. The year-over-year increase was primarily related to calcimimetics plus approximately a dollar due to the effect of ASC 606 related to Medicare bad debt accounting, and offset somewhat by lower year-over-year commercial mix and the rate impact related to the payor contract referenced earlier.

On a sequential basis compared to Q2 2018, revenue per treatment was lower due to the $10 per treatment revenue adjustment recognized in Q2, $2 from lower Medicare bad debt recoveries, as well as the partial quarter rate impact of the previously disclosed payor contract in the third quarter of 2018 which represents one month of being in network with the payor. RPT for calcimimetics was up slightly from Q2 to approximately $35.

I’m now going to move on to a discussion about the expense side of our P&L in Q3. Patient care costs in the third quarter of 2018 on a per-treatment basis were $251, and this is up $34 from $217 per treatment in the third quarter of 2017. The patient care costs per treatment trend is primarily attributed to higher drug costs associated with calcimimetics and was also impacted negatively by higher employee health insurance costs. We experienced normal labor cost increases and we are not seeing anything unusual with respect to wage pressure, although we did experience a higher than expected trend in our self-funded insurance costs. The impact of health benefit costs resulted in approximately $2.50 year-over-year increase on a per-treatment basis, the bulk of which was in patient care costs.

Our staff turnover metric remains low and fairly consistent with recent years. During Q3, we made additional progress from the higher rate of adoption of Mircera, although that was offset slightly by normal increases in labor costs and higher PD supply costs as expected. As of the end of Q3, physicians had adopted Mircera in approximately two-thirds of our clinics.

G&A expense in the third quarter of 2018 on a per-treatment basis increased $2.00 year over year to approximately $42.50 per treatment. This is primarily attributed to higher corporate costs, including the expenses related to our medical director meeting which was not held in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA-NCI during the third quarter of 2018 was $26.6 million, a 5.4% decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2017. The year-over-year comparison was impacted primarily by a lower commercial mix, the partial quarter of in network rates, and the higher health benefit costs. NCI as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA decreased to 37.2% in the third quarter of 2018 from 39.9% in the third quarter of 2017.

Our clinical ownership level has increased approximately one percentage point year over year to 55% at September 30. We expect our NCI percentage to be in the range of 38 to 39% for 2018 as compared to our prior expectation of 39 to 40% range for 2018.

We reported GAAP net income attributed to American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $8 million in the third quarter of 2017. Our Q3 2018 non-GAAP adjusted net income attributed to American Renal Associates Inc. was $6.7 million or $0.19 per share, excluding certain GAAP items as disclosed in our press release.

Turning to cash flow, for the third quarter of 2018, we generated $25.4 million of cash flow from operations, down from $45 million in Q3 of 2017. Third quarter 2018 cash flow was impacted by timing of working capital and the $10 million installment paid under the terms of the United settlement that we announced in July. After deducting distributions to non-controlling interests of $20.9 million, our adjusted cash flow from operations was $4.5 million in the third quarter.

During Q3 2018, we spent $10.7 million on capital expenditures, of which $4 million was related to maintenance capex and the remainder was related to development capex. We expect to deploy 1 to 2% revenue on maintenance capex and 3 to 5% of revenue of development capex in 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, our adjusted owned net debt was $464.1 million and our adjusted net leverage was 4.2 times our trailing adjusted EBITDA-NCI of $109.4 million. Our net leverage remains relatively stable with the 4.1x level at June 30, 2018.

Our accounts receivable net of allowance represents 40 days of revenue for the quarter end September 30, 2018, up one day from the prior year quarter DSO.

Let me move on to our outlook for 2018. We expect adjusted EBITDA-NCI to be in range of $105 million to $111 million, although based on Q3 results and our outlook for the fourth quarter, we expect to be at the lower end of this guidance range.

Please keep in mind that our guidance continues to assume the following: personnel cost growth in the 2% range excluding the higher than expected self-funded insurance cost trends discussed earlier; total normalized treatment growth for the full year of 6 to 6.5%; new clinic additions in the range of 15 to 20, which is similar to recent years. As it relates to calcimimetics, we continue to expect calcimimetics to be a positive in 2018 while we are in the transition with Medicare, but the environment for calcimimetics is expected to be dynamic due to additional coverage by non-Medicare payors, any introduction of a generic version of Sensipar, and changes in practice patterns with respect to IV drug Parsabiv and the oral drug Sensipar as clinicians gain more experience with these drugs in the dialysis setting.

Below the adjusted EBITDA line, all of the items we reviewed during our Q4 2017 earnings call, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, stock-based compensation expense, and tax rate are still relevant guideposts for your models for the full year 2018 with the exception of the NCI percentage, which we now expect to be 38 to 39% of adjusted EBITDA.

Lastly, our guidance excludes material lobbying, PR or consulting costs as a result of the ballot initiative in certain states where we operate. Based on current information, we believe the impact of spending related to opposing the ballot initiatives could be as much as $1 million in total for the full year 2018, of which approximately 25% was recognized in Q2 and the remainder could be recognized in Q4.

I want to note that our range could be impacted by a variety of other factors that are discussed in greater detail in the Risk Factors in our SEC filings and press release. The biggest swing factor to our financial results continues to be further changes to our commercial mix and the reimbursement rates we are able to realize from commercial payors. Consistent with the past two years, we plan to issue annual guidance for next year when we release Q4 results in March.

Thank you, Jason. In closing, I want to thank our entire organization, our staff and our physician partners for their contributions each and every day and for their unwavering dedication to providing excellent patient care. With that, we’ll be happy to take your questions. Operator, can you open up the Q&A session, please? Thank you.

Our first question comes from the line of Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Great, thanks. Wanted to ask on the United contract. I think you mentioned that it was in place for one month during the quarter. I think it was supposed to originally be starting in August. Does that mean that there was a benefit in the quarter of $1 million because of that delay?

Joe Carlucci

Kevin, it’s Joe. It was delayed one month for operational issues, nothing on their side or our side. It was just a matter of loading up our clinics into their system, so you’re correct, it was a benefit for one month.

Kevin Fischbeck

Joe Carlucci

I think that we are pleased as well with our commercial rate--sorry, mix as it remained relatively stable over the--for the last four quarters, actually. The second part of the question, Jason?

Darren Lehrich

It’s Darren, Kevin. I don’t think really anything more to say than that. It has been stable and we’re pleased to see that stability.

But I guess from a rate negotiation perspective, is that also stable, or any changes in contracting there?

Jason Boucher

Yes, we’ve seen rates stay consistent for 2018.

Darren Lehrich

As far as the outlook, Kevin, for our negotiations, our relations with payors remain good. We’re not really seeing anything noteworthy to add in terms of the environment.

Joe Carlucci

I’d agree with that.

Okay, then maybe just a last question, when you mentioned that 6, 6.5% normalized organic treatment growth number, I wasn’t sure if you were saying that it should stay there in the medium term, or wasn’t sure if you were saying this should also be the expectation for 2019 as well or whether you were just talking about 2018 guidance specifically.

Jason Boucher

Yes, we were talking specifically about 2018 guidance. We’re still in the process of seeing how Q4 comes out before we do anything for 2019. It’d just be too premature at this time to give any guidance.

Okay, well then at the risk of pushing that point, you’re going to open up, I guess, seven to 12 sites in Q4. That’s kind of similar to what you did last year, so in some ways I guess it’s a good start to 2019 volume growth, but if you did the same thing last year and you’re still growing, call it 6% this year, is there a reason to think that the growth rate could re-accelerate back to that upper single digits next year, or is there any headwinds or tailwinds to that kind of thought process?

Joe Carlucci

Kevin, I’ll let Darren take this one.

Darren Lehrich

Sure, hey Kevin. Yes, I don’t think there’s really anything more to add than what we’ve said. The outlook for our development pipeline remains very good. We actually had an increase to our signed deals, we are optimistic about the number that we’ll add in the fourth quarter. I don’t think we want to get into guidance for treatment volume for 2019, but we do have good visibility into our openings and we also, as Syed mentioned in his prepared remarks, had one acquisition subsequent to the end of the third quarter so that consistent with our pattern of having a couple of acquisitions each year, and those are more opportunistic.

Joe Carlucci

We also look forward to the independent certification process in 2019 because we do attribute some of our growth slowdown to new clinics with certification delays.

Kevin Fischbeck

Joe Carlucci

Was that responsive, Kevin?

Yes, it was. Thank you.

Okay, thanks very much.

Thanks Kevin.

Hi, good morning. Thanks guys. Just a follow-up on the de novo point. Clearly the pipeline looks strong, you picked up another six clinics. I’m just curious on the cadence for next year. When you guys think about guidance, and I know you don’t want to give guidance and it’s early, but with the heavy weighting at year end that we’ve seen in the last couple of years, is that the way we should be thinking about next year, sort of a back-end weighted cadence for openings? Do the changes in certification process change the way we should think about that at all? Just any comments there.

Joe Carlucci

This is Joe, thanks for the question. I think that we would prefer to open clinics along the whole year rather than have everybody out scurrying during the holiday season, and it did happen last year and it’s also occurring this year. We push very, very hard to open our clinics efficiently and on time and on budget, so we don’t see any major changes in that regard.

I think, as I said earlier, we do look forward to independent certification, and we have run into some headwinds with construction. It’s taken--Syed’s here, and he deals with that all the time, it takes a long time to get permits and get construction completed more than we’ve seen in the past. But I don’t think there’s any fundamental change for sure going forward, and we’re looking at 15 to 20. Actually, Kevin mentioned, I think, seven or eight clinics, I think we’ll open eight to nine clinics in the quarter with the acquisition that we concluded after our announcement.

Got it, thanks. Just one clarification on Mircera. When you guys say that two-thirds of clinics now, or around two-thirds, are using Mircera as a primary ESA, is there a way to put that in terms of either percent of patients or percent of treatments? I’m not sure when you say two-thirds of clinics using this primary, does that mean those clinics are using it for 60% of their patients right now or are they using it for near 100% of their patients? Just any way to kind of translate into the percentage of treatments that are on Mircera in the quarter

Joe Carlucci

Patrick, we’re going to let Don Williamson comment on that.

Dr. Don Williamson

Yes Patrick, when we say two-thirds of our clinics are converted to Mircera, typically all of those patients within the clinic convert if that’s the doctor’s choice, and in most cases that is true, so I think you could roughly say that two-thirds of the treatments are on Mircera.

Great, thanks. Just one last thing, I believe earlier in the year you were talking about the benefit from Mircera being low single digit EBITDA to the year. Now that we’re approaching year end, is there any way you can update that number, quantify the impact of supply costs for the year?

Darren Lehrich

Patrick, I think what we said, just to clarify, is low single dollar per treatment cost savings for Mircera, so that’s something we’re reconfirming. Our planning for Mircera turns out to be pretty on plan here where we are this year. We still expect to exit the year with about 85 to 90% of our physicians having adopted Mircera. I’d say it certainly has been a benefit. We’re calling out as it relates to the employee health benefit costs and the variance being approximately $3.00 year to date, if you take that low single dollar benefit that we talked about, it’s essentially being offset unfortunately by that trend.

Patrick Feeley

Hey guys, thanks for the question. Just looking at the non-acquired treatment trend, can you give us a sense for the same store underlying number trended versus your expectations, and maybe the cadence of it too? Just trying to understand if we should be thinking about this at a lower growth rate going forward, or if you think this is more of a little bit of a blip.

Joe Carlucci

That’s a great question. We look at non-acquired treatment growth as total because at American Renal, many times we’re opening satellite clinics, so if you look at a clinic same store growth, it can be misleading. Our NAG is 5%, and as you well know, the national average is 3.5%. But here again, we did have some slowdown with our openings due to certification, largely due to certification, and we’re going to be utilizing the independent accreditation firm in the new year and we just don’t see any fundamental changes in our growth.

I hope that’s responsive to your question.

Yes, it is and it’s helpful. The reason I ask is one of the things that I feel like we’re now noticing as we look at DaVita and your numbers as well on a clinic basis, the trend in treatments per day per center, and so the level of that is actually lower this year versus last, and if you look at the year-on-year in patients per center, a more meaningful step-down in 3Q than you had in the first half, too. I’m kind of feeling like there’s a bit of a trend toward lower productivity per center, and I guess the question that stems from it is do you think there’s maybe too many clinics opening versus current demand growth? Is that maybe part of what might be happening?

Joe Carlucci

No Steve, I don’t think so. We look at our utilization clinic by clinic every quarter, and we’re planning out either an expansion to the extent we can do it or a satellite clinic. When I call it a satellite clinic, it’s a fully operational clinic but patients do choose to sometimes move from one clinic to the other clinic, so you’ll see a reduction on that clinic, but in the total marketplace it grows, which I think that’s the way we look at it. I don’t see any fundamental change in how we look at utilization on a clinic by clinic basis, or in what we plan for to, like I said, either to build an expansion, which is a great use of capex, or a new clinic.

I’m going to turn it over to Darren for further color on that.

Darren Lehrich

The only thing I would add, Steve, is when you think about the delays in certifications to the extent that that has an impact on the ramping, that could be part of what you’re seeing in whatever calculation you’re referring to. Those delays do create on a cumulative basis an impact on how clinics ramp and become productive, and that’s really what we had expected in the second half of the year that didn’t materialize.

Got it, okay. That makes sense. Do you have a sense for what’s driving the certification delays? It sounds like you maybe alluded to CMS being backed up.

Joe Carlucci

Yes, it’s just resources. It’s industry wide, and it occurred in a number of different states - California, Texas. Significant delays, and I can tell you we do everything we can to try to--I mean, we’re always ready for the survey, but we do everything we can to encourage the surveyors to come to our clinic. I think with the independent firm that we’ve been in touch with, we work with, and hopefully this will help us entering 2019.

Perfect, okay. Just switching topics for a second, on Mircera, it sounds like the penetration levels are pretty consistent, so should we take that to mean that you’re still thinking about maybe an overall blended low single digit dollar benefit to patient care costs this year, and maybe anything you’d tell us about ’19 as the Amgen contract sort of--you move past that?

Darren Lehrich

I’ll take that one, Steve. Yes, that’s right - we’re just confirming what we’ve said about 2018. As we’ve said before, we’ll see a continued benefit into 2019 and we’ll get more specific about that when we issue our guidance.

Okay, thank you.

Hey, thanks. Good morning. Following up on that question around commercial mix, exchanges obviously are out now but on the out-of-network side, what types of conversations are you having with the [indiscernible], or any other blue player and so on, on moving from out-of-network to in network? Can you give us some specifics on whether you’re seeing a push there, just like United?

Joe Carlucci

Let me just start by saying that we have good relationships with our payors. I’m going to turn it over to Jason.

Jason Boucher

Sure, thanks for the question. You know we don’t go specific on any insurer. What we do do is we look what’s best on a national, state or local area when it comes to contracting and we go about it that way. It’s on a case-by-case basis when we negotiate with providers.

Ana Gupte

Yes, but on a blinded basis, do you see that becoming a pressure point at all, on going from out-of-network to in contract?

Darren Lehrich

Well, we’ve commented on the one large payor and clearly that’s had an impact on rate - that was about a $3.00 per treatment impact in the third quarter, and that will have two additional months in the fourth quarter. Beyond that, I don’t think we’re seeing anything unusual and we wouldn’t want to comment about any specific payors, either.

Joe Carlucci

I think the stability over the last four quarters have been very encouraging.

Okay, so no pressure from mix? You think that it’s pretty much stable. Maybe I could just talk about the broader margin outlook, not necessarily 2019 but any color there is also helpful. You used to run at mid--you know, the EBITDA-NCI margins were substantially higher when you went public. Exchanges obviously were a piece of it and that’s now out. You’re saying the commercial mix is stable otherwise from a contracting perspective. You’re seeing a nice pop in Medicare next year, calcimimetics should continue a little bit. And then on the cost side, you have at least annualization of Mircera and the ramp on the ones that have already converted. You should be seeing opex leverage and, I don’t know, perhaps volumes in existing capacity utilization and existing clinics, labor costs, etc. Is this likely to be your margin going forward? Is it going to be flat, do you think it will compress further across all those factors, or will it even have potential to normalize upward partway at least the way you were?

Jason Boucher

Sure, thanks Ana for the question. We’re not giving an outlook right now on 2019 margins, but just some things to keep in mind, I’d say some good guys as we move forward would be treatment growth, decrease in drug costs. We do have the pick-up of the Medicare rate in 2019. Now that we’re in network, I think we have an opportunity to increase our commercial mix overall.

Some bad guys maybe moving forward is we’ll have a full year of in network with that large provider, we continue to see PD expenses grow, and then our labor cost growth, we assumed 2% in 2018 and that might be slightly higher moving forward. But again, at this time it’d be too premature to give guidance on 2019.

Joe Carlucci

Ana Gupte

I guess just beyond 2019, do you see the good guys outweighing the bad guys as you stabilize, and where will you net out on a normalized basis?

Joe Carlucci

Look - I think that the company executes quite well. We have a very stable labor force, our voluntary turnover rate remains stable and very low, our management team is executing. We talked about our 2017 initiatives around the personnel area that we’ve continued to execute quite well since, done a tremendous job there. We’ve got sufficient interest from physician partners to continue to grow - as we indicated, we have 30 signed deals, which is higher than last quarter.

We feel pretty good, but we just--I think it’s just premature to get into 2019 at this stage.

Okay. I guess one final one, when you look at your existing clinics and there’s always a big focus on de novos and then doing the deals, but in terms of capacity utilization in your existing clinics, is there any opportunity to optimize that better and maybe squeeze more out of your existing assets, that would help you with your margins?

Joe Carlucci

I think Steve had that question earlier. We look at our capacity on a clinic by clinic basis every single quarter, and next to each clinic we look at the opportunity to either expand that unit, which is a great use of capex, or build another clinic. I think we run very efficiently and also remain focused on good quality care for patients, and our quality metrics are good too.

Look - I think that we’ve got an amazingly deep group of people in management here at American Renal that understand what they’re doing to provide excellent care efficiently, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.

Okay, thanks for the color.

Thanks so much.

Thank you, Operator. Thanks again to everyone for taking the time to join us this morning, and also for your interest in American Renal. I do want to thank our staff members that are veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Sunday, November 11, and all of the other veterans across the country. Thank you very much and we look forward to talking to you next quarter, and again appreciate your interest in American Renal. Have a great day.

