Look To NOBL For Relative Safety

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) continues to be an attractive investment option at its current market price. Recent fund performance has been positive, which is saying quite a bit considering the steep market declines we have recently experienced. The fund has two characteristics that make it especially attractive during down times. One, its top sector weighting is Consumer Staples, which is a notoriously defensive sector that can hold up well during market corrections.

Two, NOBL has a strong dividend focus, holding companies with a strong track record of paying, and increasing, their distributions. Furthermore, NOBL's dividend growth has been strong throughout 2018, which is a trend I expect to see continue in 2019 as well. Finally, the fund has relatively high exposure to the Health Care sector, which has been a strong performer this year and can also be seen as a defensive sector.

Background

First, a little about NOBL. The fund's stated objective is "to seek investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index." This means the fund focuses exclusively on companies in the S&P 500 that have grown their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. NOBL currently trades at $65.71/share and yields 2.06% annually, based on its four most recent distributions. I reviewed NOBL back in July, when I felt the fund's strong performance was likely to continue.

Since then, NOBL has seen a gain of around 2%, which is fairly solid considering the steep drops in the market we witnessed over that time period. Given the volatility we have seen, as well as the recent rebound, investors may be looking to take some risk off the table as we head into the new year. I feel NOBL could be the right investment for that strategy, and I will explain why in detail below.

Consumer Staples - A Winner In Volatile Times

I will begin the review with a discussion of the Consumer Staples sector. This is an area that is especially important for NOBL because it is the fund's largest sector by weighting, at almost 24%, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: ProShares

In general, the Consumer Staples sector can be seen as quite boring, as it is not known for high growth or exciting companies. But that can also be part of its attractiveness, as the sector holds companies that manufacture, distribute, and sell the types of products that consumers always need, in good times and bad. Because of this, it is seen as a more defensive sector, which is outshone by discretionary sectors during good times, but can hold up better than average during down times.

For example, this sector includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages and tobacco, producers and retailers of household goods and personal products, and also large drug retailers and supermarkets. The logic behind this sector is, people will always need items like food, prescription drugs, and toilet paper, so it is less sensitive to economic cycles.

While investors are unlikely to ever hit a home run with these types of investments, they can provide some peace of mind when the market drops, or becomes more volatile. I bring this up as a positive now because currently, we have seen quite a bit volatility in the market. While November has been strong so far, October was a very shaky month that saw the major indexes decline. However, Consumer Staples held up quite nicely, and has actually shown investors a positive return over the past month, noticeably outperforming the broader market, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

Of course, this is past performance, so while it is a good illustration of how Consumer Staples held up during the recent turmoil, what is more important is the outlook from here. While the market has rebounded quite swiftly, there are certainly some important headwinds on the horizon. We now have a split government, with the Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives. While the market has reacted positively to this news, we could certainly see an increase in gridlock and bickering in Washington as a result that could rattle the markets.

Furthermore, the on-going trade dispute between the U.S. and China is not yet resolved, and could raise its head again at any point. While I do not think this will have a material impact on earnings, it certainly has the potential to increase market volatility. Finally, interest rates look set to continue rising into 2019, with the Federal Reserve issuing a statement today (11/8) that indicated interest rates would remain on hold for November, but that the committee expects "further gradual increases" to continue. This could pressure corporate profits going forward, as well as stifle broader economic activity.

So what does all this mean for Consumer Staples? Well, my takeaway here is that if investors sat through the last six weeks and found it difficult to stomach, it may be a good time to shift some assets into a more defensive sector. NOBL provides a nice balance for investors to do this, as it is heavy with Consumer Staples, but it is still an equity fund, leaving plenty of opportunity for capital appreciation. Additionally, I believe the sector has a more favorable outlook as oil prices continue their decline.

CNBC reported today that U.S. crude is now in bear market territory, as it has fallen over 20% from its high to settle under $61/barrel. Prices have been hit by a combination of higher production, in the U.S. and abroad, as well as the U.S. offering waivers to eight countries to allow them to continue to import oil from Iran, even after the sanctions go into effect. That action keeps a healthy supply of Iranian oil on in the international market. While these developments are bearish for the energy sector, it could be a positive for U.S. transportation businesses as it helps keep energy costs down.

Retailers and distributors in the Consumer Staples sector could benefit from seeing their cost of goods go down if energy savings are passed along. This could help improve profitability and/or allow them to pass on savings to consumers, which could help to fuel sales and revenue. Furthermore, consumers could also see lower prices at the pump, which will be encouraging as we enter the all important holiday shopping season. If consumer spending remains strong, and businesses are seeing lower costs on fuel and transportation, the Consumer Staples sector could see some relatively strong months ahead.

Health Care - Exposure Has Paid Off

I now want to turn the attention to the Health Care sector, which is NOBL's third largest sector by weighting. This is a sector I have been advocating for same time, as I see it having some short-term value, but also representing a long-term, generational investment play. Many dividend funds sorely lack Health Care stocks, so NOBL's exposure, while not large, is a welcome characteristic.

I am advocating increasing positions in this area because, not only do I believe the sector will continue to perform strongly over time, it has been delivering handsomely this year especially. In fact, the Health Care sector performed very well in Q3, making it the top performing sector that quarter, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Fidelity Market Update

Importantly, I expect similar performance this quarter and into 2019, as trends such as an aging population, rising healthcare costs, and stubbornly high obesity rates continue to drive up supply for the products and services this sector provides.

To see why, consider the annual report on obesity put out by the Trust For America's Health (TFAH), a public health policy, research, and advocacy organization. The report shows a steady increase in obesity (in the U.S.) in both children and adults. And the increases are quite staggering over the past decade, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: TFAH

According to the report, not a single state in the union saw obesity levels decline, and the rate of increase is actually accelerating. Obesity has an impact on all sorts of health conditions, such as cancer, which can increase medical costs for the impacted by substantial amounts. Similarly, the study found that, in 2016, chronic diseases driven by obesity accounted for over $480 billion in direct healthcare costs in the U.S. alone. Given that obesity rates are climbing, I would expect this figure to continue climbing as well, which means an uptick in revenue to the providers of these treatment services.

That said, I want to point out that I would prefer everyone live healthy, complication-free lives. I would love to see healthcare costs go down across the board, and see the need for medical treatment fall. However, that is simply not the reality in the world today, and investors should position themselves for exposure to an area of growing demand - Health Care.

The Dividend Story

While NOBL does have a dividend focus, its paltry yield is certainly not overly attractive on the surface. At just over 2%, investors may be considering higher-yielding strategies to provide income. While certainly there is nothing wrong with that strategy, there are some positive aspects to NOBL's dividend that are worth mentioning, even if the yield is currently low. One, given the fund's focus on dividend aristocrats, higher distributions are very likely to occur within NOBL.

While the pace of growth may be lower than dividend funds focused specifically on growing yields, NOBL has reliability, as these are companies that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. While there is nothing to prevent the increases from being minor, it does provide investors some comfort that the distributions are going to go up consistently. Given the steady nature of the top sector, Consumer Staples, this seems like a very reasonable expectation.

To see how this has played out so far this year, I have compiled the Q1-Q3 distributions from last year and this year, with the corresponding percentage increase, illustrated by the chart below:

2017 Dividends (Q1-Q3) 2018 Dividends (Q1-Q3) YOY % Gain $.74/share $1.02/share 37%

Source: ProShares (with calculations made by author)

As you can see, this is pretty strong dividend growth, and bests a variety of dividend ETFs boasting high yield, or even growth, strategies. Given that I expect the economic backdrop next year to be very similar to 2018, I would anticipate very similar dividend growth going forward. My projection is based on continued economic growth, strong corporate balance sheets, and modestly rising interest rates.

Furthermore, NOBL's holdings have proved they can raise their dividends in periods of market stress as well, so I would expect its yield to continue higher for the long term (all other things being equal). While the current yield is not "high," it is safe, and the underlying growth of the distributions has me confident in the fund going forward.

Bottom Line

On the backdrop of a volatile October, investors may be looking for some ways to prepare for the next market drop. Given NOBL's positive return since July, this may be a fund for such investors to consider. The exposure to Consumer Staples should provide some stability going forward, even when the market corrects. Furthermore, NOBL has seen dividend growth above 37%, which bests the majority of dividend ETFs I review. While NOBL is not a fund to hold when the economy is roaring, its steadily growing income stream and less volatile underlying holdings provides the peace of mind investors may suddenly be searching for.

As we enter the new year, investors have to consider that 2019 will look a lot like 2018. The economic backdrop should be similar, but trade disputes and rising interest rates should cap stock market gains. For those investors looking for quality, and who are willing to miss out on some gains in order to protect against the downside, NOBL makes an attractive option. Therefore, I continue to like NOBL, and would recommend investors consider initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOBL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.