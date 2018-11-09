IGR: Examining The Recent Price Decline

While 70% of its distributions are return of capital, it does not appear that this is having much of a destructive impact on NAV.

For the last several months, we have been discussing and following the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR). Admittedly, I have long liked this fund for its relative price stability and have even heard some people describe it as essentially a high-yield savings account. This stability has been tested over the past month or so as the fund has lost a considerable amount of its previous value. However, sometimes when a fund declines in value it ends up being more attractive as it all depends on the reasons for the decline - in some cases it may be unwarranted. Let us investigate and see if this is the case here.

Examining The Recent Price Decline

As mentioned in the introduction, the share price of the fund has performed quite poorly over the past few months. This can be seen quite clearly here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is considerably worse than the S&P 500 index has returned over the same period:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This may come as something of a surprise to many investors, particularly considering that real estate itself typically retains its value over extended periods of time. In fact, as we can see here, IGR itself was almost perfectly flat over the trailing twelve month period ending on August 31, 2018:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

Thus, the obvious question would be what has suddenly caused the fund's performance to shift to the downside. One thing to keep in mind is that IGR is a globally-focused fund. We can see this in the fact that only 43% of the fund is invested in the common equities of American real estate companies:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

This means that the fund has considerable exposure to foreign currencies. One of the biggest news stories lately has been a strengthening dollar as a booming United States economy and problems elsewhere in the world have caused the dollar to increase in value relative to many other currencies. As the fund is heavily exposed to non-U.S. dollar currencies, the strengthening dollar may be exerting a negative influence on the fund's foreign holdings.

Another factor that may be negatively impacting the fund is the rising interest rate environment in the United States. It's well documented that REITs will oftentimes decline in a rising interest rate environment because income-seeking investors begin to view bonds as appealing alternatives to REITs. While not all REITs are affected by this, it stands to reason that this environment is exerting an influence on the fund's market price performance.

In an earlier article, I discussed how preferred stocks can often be a bad investment in a rising interest rate environment due to the fact that they have an inverse relationship to interest rates just like bonds do (although things such as call provisions on preferred shares can add some support to prices). As we can see above, approximately 20% of the fund is invested in the preferred shares of American real estate companies. While this is clearly a move meant to generate income, it does seem reasonable that this could be exerting some downward pressure on the fund.

About The Fund

Despite the poor performance over the past few months, there are a few things to like about the fund. First of all, we do see a lot of diversification in the top ten holdings of the fund:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

The first thing to notice is how well spread out the holdings are across the different real estate sectors. We see a combination of self storage, retail, and residential real estate trusts. This is nice to see because different real estate sectors are affected by different fundamental factors. For example, retail REITs are heavily dependent on consumer spending. After all, the retailers that rent their space are not going to be interested in renting space if consumer spending will not allow them to make a profit in the space. The fact that the fund is well spread out among all of the different real estate sectors provides it with some protection against sub-sector specific risks, such as a downturn in consumer spending.

As long-time readers of my articles on closed-end funds and ETFs certainly know, I generally dislike seeing any individual holding of a fund occupy more than a 5% weighting. This is because a holding that occupies too large of a weighting exposes the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risks surrounding that holding. In other words, if some event happens that causes the value of a major holding to decline then the fund as a whole will be negatively impacted. This is an area that the fund has significantly improved over the past year and it currently has no outsized holdings. This is nice to see.

Distributions

As might be expected from a real estate fund, particularly one focused on income like IGR, the fund boasts a fairly substantial distribution yield. IGR currently pays out $0.05 per month, which gives it an attractive 9.87% yield at the current share price. Unfortunately though, over the past three months, approximately 70% of these distributions have been return of capital (which is not entirely out of line with what the fund historically does):

Month Distribution Investment Income Return of Capital August 2018 $0.05 $0.015 $0.035 September 2018 $0.05 $0.015 $0.035 October 2018 $0.05 $0.015 $0.035

A return of capital distribution is when a fund pays out more money than it actually brought in through realized gains and dividends. Thus, it's easy to see how these have the potential to be destructive to a fund's asset value. Fortunately, thus far the fund's net asset value has managed to hold up but there's no guarantee that this will always be the case.

Source: Morningstar

I will admit that I would be more comfortable seeing investment income make up a larger percentage of the distribution, even though the return of capital thus far does not appear to have a crippling impact on the fund.

Valuation

It's always important to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure way to generate sub-optimal returns from it. In the case of a closed-end fund such as IGR, the most common way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value, which is the market value of all of the assets in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. Ideally, we want to purchase a fund at a price below its net asset value as this essentially means that we are acquiring all of the securities in a fund's portfolio for less than they are actually worth. This is indeed the case with IGR. As of the time of writing, the fund has a net asset value of $8.04 per share. This means that the fund is currently trading at a 15.42% discount to net asset value, which is quite a bit more than its usual discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has had a rough few months due to a variety of factors. However, this may be resulting in it presenting an opportunity to investors due to its relatively large discount to NAV. However, at least some of these factors have not gone away so it's certainly possible that the fund will register some further declines. In addition, the current high return of capital is somewhat concerning but thus far the fund has been able to prevent it from being too destructive to net asset value. I continue to retain confidence in the fund overall but will be monitoring it closely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.