VEU: This ETF Lowers Investor Risk And Volatility Through International Diversification

It also has underperformed the US equity market for the last decade.

It provides investors an easy, cheap way to diversify their holdings across thousands of stocks and dozens of countries.

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is the perfect investment choice for investors looking for international diversification. It's a low-cost, well-diversified, ETF with broad exposure to international markets, with investments in 2,767 stocks in 46 countries. VEU would be a solid addition to any equity investor's portfolio and would serve to reduce investment risk and portfolio volatility.

VEU Characteristics

VEU is an ETF, administered by Vanguard, that focuses on large and mid-cap stocks in developed and emerging markets, excluding the US. It has an expense ratio of 0.11%, quite a bit higher than some of its large US-only peers, but lower than most similar ETFs.

The ETF tracks the FTSE All-World ex US Index, which is equivalent to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, excluding US companies. The index has several inclusion and eligibility criteria for companies, including minimum liquidity and market capitalization requirements, and countries, mostly related to their market and regulatory environment. Readers can take a look at the rules in the links above, but, generally speaking, it's a very broad-based index, meant to cover and track the performance of the world's equity markets.

The resulting ETF is well diversified across countries, sectors, and holdings:

(Source: FTSE Factsheet)

From the above, its clear VEU succeeds in offering investors broad-based, diversified, exposure to international markets. Let's take a look at the benefits of this.

Benefits of International Diversification

Investors generally display what is known as home country bias, investing the majority of their wealth in stocks, bonds, etc., of their resident countries. This is true for most, if not all, countries, including the US:

(Source: J.P.Morgan)

There is, obviously, some logic to the above. According to Vanguard, investors prefer to invest in their home markets because they are generally more knowledgeable and optimistic about them and dislike the foreign currency risk inherent in foreign markets.

Although the above makes some sense, most analysis shows otherwise. Investors are excessively exposed to their home markets and would significantly reduce the risk and volatility of their portfolios if they diversified their holdings.

According to Vanguard:

(...) adding foreign equities to portfolios comprising U.S. equities and fixed income, average volatility could be reduced. (Source: Vanguard)

Vanguard was also kind enough to calculate appropriate allocations to foreign equity for investors in several countries:

(Source: Vanguard)

According to Vanguard, foreign equity should compromise 20% of US's investors portfolios if they wish to minimize volatility and possibility of losses. Generally speaking, this is something all investors should want to do. Of course, most investors are perfectly aware that foreign market investments help reduce portfolio risk and volatility, but most are not knowledgeable enough about foreign markets to make appropriate investing decisions in foreign equities. For these investors, an ETF like VEU can provide all the benefits of international diversification very easily, without requiring significant time or effort.

Peer Comparison

VEU's performance throughout the years has been below average, at best. Although the ETF has performed about as well as similar peers, ACWX and CWI, it has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 for the past decade, and it's not even close:

(Source: Ycharts)

There are two reasons for the above.

First, the US dollar has appreciated in value by around 30% during the past decade, reducing the value of most foreign currency investments:

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

By my estimations, the above has reduced VEU's annual returns by around 2.7%, although the exact figure is dependent on the ETF's asset allocations throughout time.

Second, US equity markets have significantly overperformed most other regional markets for the past decade:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Most regional markets have underperformed for idiosyncratic reasons. Europe's recovery from the financial crisis was particularly weak and weighted down on the continent's equity markets. Many emerging markets, especially those in Latin America, suffered after commodity prices collapsed in 2013. China's equity markets have been adversely affected by Trump's tariffs. Russian sanctions have had disastrous effects on the country's economy and stock markets. The list goes on. On the other hand, Trump's tax cuts were very extremely beneficial to US equity markets.

Of course, past performance doesn't guarantee future results, so let's see how VEU is likely to perform in the coming years.

Future Performance

I believe VEU will perform better than it has in the recent past for four reasons.

First, international stocks are looking much more attractively valued than US stocks in all relevant valuation metrics:

(Source: Bloomberg)

As VEU has dropped quite a bit in the recent months, while most US equities have rallied throughout the year, its valuation is even more attractive today:

VEU data by YCharts

Second, and a corollary to the first point, VEU offers a slightly higher dividend yield than comparable US ETFs:

VEU Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

An extra 1.3% in dividends might not be much, but it's definitely beneficial for investors.

Third, many of the reasons why VEU has underperformed US equities markets are no longer valid. I don't think anyone expects another round of tax cuts in the US, or another commodity price crunch derailing Latin-American economies, for example.

Fourth, as the dollar is currently trading at its strongest levels in decades, it's unlikely that further currency exchange movements will be detrimental to US investors in foreign markets. On the other hand, forecasting foreign currency price movements is a fool's errand, so this last point is very speculative.

Conclusion

VEU offers investors exposure to international markets. The benefits of international diversification are clear: reduced investment risk and portfolio volatility. Investors looking for international diversification should consider, including VEU in their portfolios, as it provides a simple, easy, and cheap way to invest in international stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.