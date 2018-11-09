Interview With Open Square Capital's Nelson Wu - Oil, Energy Stocks, And Investing In General

Nelson also shares with us his view on what OPEC has done and where he sees the oil market headed in the near-term and long-term.

Today we have Nelson Wu, founder and managing member of Open Square Capital with us for an interview about markets, oil, and just his investment process in general.

Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to join us Nelson and congratulations on the stellar 2018 performance of 112.5%.

NW: Thanks so much for that introduction and great to be able to chat with you today. Before we start, I wanted to really commend you and your team at HFI Research on the quality of the analysis your firm provides. It’s definitely a “go-to” source we use and exceedingly helpful in rounding out our own analysis.

HFIR: How have you been able to stay so calm amidst all the volatility we’ve seen in 2018? I know you have kept your emotions steady throughout the ups and downs of this year, so could you walk me through your emotional thought process a bit?

NW: Sure. I think it’s important to say that staying calm doesn’t necessarily mean that I don’t “feel” the emotional uncertainty. I do, since that’s just being human. Having said that I’ve written recently that volatility is a by-product of liquidity, the residual wake of buying and selling, and it’s something to be endured, and I firmly believe that. As investors, we need to remind ourselves that a market is a liquidity machine. It’s a bazaar filled with people and computers buying and selling ownership interests in companies, and on any given day euphoria or pessimism can run rampant.

As professional investors, we need to be anchored as those waves of emotions (whether it’s ours or others) wash over us. Now if the facts underpinning our investment theses materially change, then we should be taking action and adjusting our anchor points. In reality, though, most businesses and/or governments (for our macro views) don’t change that radically day-to-day. Fundamentally, changing business strategies and seeing actual results can take months or years, which means your anchoring points from that perspective shouldn’t shift too often. If that's true, then what remains is sentiment, yours and the markets.

We’re long-term investors that invest generally on contrarian themes. From our initial entry point to our final goal, we know that there’s going to be twists and turns in the journey and we know emotions can swing wildly. Yet, we have to remind ourselves that if we’re to outperform, we need to make decisions only when it’s to our advantage. If I decide to take action here and now, are the odds in my favor? Usually when the market is volatile, it’s no, because nothing fundamentally has changed and it’s simply sentiment based on today’s breaking news. Moreover, if you were to take action or worry yourself into taking action, then you’ve effectively abdicated your judgment and abandoned your hours of research, deliberation and thoughtful analysis just to have a momentary respite from the fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Although you’ll feel better at that moment because actions can soothe your psyche, I question whether decisions made under duress will prove advantageous over the long-run. In the end, I think the results of sound judgment compounds over time, and if a decision needs to be made, then it’s advantageous to do it when your focused and emotionally unencumbered. Said another way, those decision points will seldom be when you and the market are emotionally volatile.

HFIR: With the oil market where we are today and the Iranian sanctions on the horizon, how are you thinking about the risk/reward staying in energy stocks?

NW: We think oil inventories at this stage are still falling, but it’s being masked by the murky data and political gamesmanship. There simply isn’t much clarity when it comes to oil data, and much of the time it comes down to an implied or probabilistic analysis. We see the Iranian sanctions as a red herring. It’s captivated the market now because it’s large, easy to understand, and will materially affect supplies in the near-term, however, that’s only because spare capacity and production are low. If NOC spare capacity (Saudi Arabia, Russia, etc.) were much higher, the Iranian sanctions would be a non-factor.

So the oil market is really challenged because years of underinvestment coupled with today’s still low prices means there simply isn’t enough production coming online, and any material outage will quickly swing prices. Although the global inventory buffer is eroding at a slower pace than last year, we think that’s temporary. As sanctions and historical underinvestment bite, we’ll begin to see global inventories resume its decline. Lastly, we think OPEC 2.0 policies will continue to exacerbate the shortage given their political and economic incentives to further tighten the oil market. Even if Iranian sanctions were somehow lifted, we believe OPEC 2.0 would reduce exports to compensate, and again we’d see the market resume tightening.

So how does the above translate to energy stocks? Well it doesn't, or at least not yet because fundamental oil data still isn’t convincing enough to coax generalists back into the sector and buy energy stocks. Energy is difficult. It’s a technical and somewhat esoteric part of the broader market, and when energy stocks comprise just 6% of the S&P weighting, it’s small enough to ignore, especially when tech, which is easier to understand, comprises >25% and has the natural tailwind with the shift to indexing. This means energy fundamentals have to be compelling before energy stocks become compelling, and that perception has to last. Today, energy investors are analytically well ahead of generalists in evaluating the oil market as we see the tightening coming, but this means we’re having to wait for the market to catch-up. Eventually though as oil prices inflect, and the certainty in that permanency increases, then investors will reprice energy stocks. Until then, it’s a “prove-it-to-me” story, which is okay for us, because one thing we’re fairly certain is that the longer oil prices stay low and the longer investors shun investments in the energy sector, the more certain the shortage will come.

HFIR: What would you view as the single biggest risk factor that could influence your portfolio today? And how are you grading this signpost to ensure you won’t be hit unexpectedly by this?

NW: The single biggest risk factor is really the slowing global economy. Now, this risk factor diminishes slightly as each day passes because the production shortage could become large enough that even a slow down in demand will mean the supply/demand balance is at best even, and likely still negative. Interestingly if there is a global slowdown, oil prices are likely the first to fall, which further disincentivizes production, worsening the supply problem. Nevertheless, this is a risk though because it lengthens the timeline of when we think our positions will rerate. Earlier this year we spent a considerable amount of time creating a dashboard of indicators to give us a sense of where we are in the economic cycle, and that’s really helped us clarify some of the ambiguity around the economy. Nothing’s ever precise, but it works as a temperature gauge. We’ll continue to monitor that going forward and adjust our position sizing depending on our outlook.

HFIR: How are you viewing the cooperation of OPEC and Russia going forward? You talked about the “con” that Saudi and Russia are playing right now, do you think the path forward for OPEC 2.0 is to guide oil prices steadily higher?

NW: In short, yes. Our analysis of what we think the Saudis and Russia will do is predicated on the incentives for each producer. We’ve written that their incentives are dictating their goals, their goals are dictating their plans, and their plans are driving their actions. Work backwards and if we can identify the incentives, we can better predict their actions. Now whether they tighten the market individually, or in the form of an institutionalized OPEC 2.0 matters little, that’s form over substance. What’s important is why they’re inclined to tighten, and we can see that both countries have significant geopolitical, economic and demographic reasons to induce higher oil prices.

We’ve seen oil prices rise from $40 to $50, $50 to $60 and now oil’s at $80/barrel (all in the past 18 months), and we’ve calculated that at today’s prices, there simply isn’t enough supplies coming online to satiate demand. The oil market will continue to tighten regardless of Saudi and Russia’s actions, but it is tightening faster because of it. So until we see their incentives change, we believe they’ll continue to message that they’re mitigating and managing the supply shortage, when in fact they’re accelerating it.

HFIR: Can you walk me through your investment process and how you allocate capital in your portfolio?

NW: We employ a long-term thematic strategy, which means we tend to look at the broader market and ask what are some of the trends we see coming in the next three years. This means stepping back and gaining perspective, which is something we’re better at doing. We think it gives us an advantage and removes us from a very competitive segment of the investment industry today, the relativistic investing that’s occurring, where active fund managers screen for investments and compare each potential investment to the other (e.g., buying Amazon vs. Google because of one screen cheaper than the other). We think that could work, but first there are so many investors already doing that so it’s highly competitive, and second, we question whether we can achieve superior returns using the same strategy. Instead, we try to take a different approach by asking where is the market at its most certain.

If the prevailing market’s theses prove wrong, then the theses breach should give us a liquidity wave to “surf”. So we’re looking at macro/micro investment themes to identify inflections in multi-year trends, structural dislocations, shifting supply/demand dynamics, changes in law/regulations, business cycles and changes in technology. After solidifying the thesis, we then hunt for the “surfboards”, the actual investments to express our contrarian ideas. We’re looking for security instruments that would give us an asymmetric upside if our views come true as the investments rerate from barely surviving to fair value and eventually/hopefully from fair value to euphoria.

HFIR: Since you’ve started managing outside money, what’s one of the most important lessons you’ve learned?

NW: There isn’t just one, and we recently tweeted about some of our lessons learned here:

If I had to pick one though, it would be that investing success is much more about behavior and psychology than it is about fundamentals. While professional investors have to obtain a certain level of technical proficiency, the fundamentals don’t vary much. You’re generally overlaying financial principles on each investment, and adjusting the analysis for the particular quirks of an industry, sector, or the company you’re looking at. So in essence, those skills can be taught and learned.

What’s more difficult to teach/learn is risk taking, and how that affects your psychology and behavior. Some of this is natural, and some people will be better at handling the psychological stress than others. This is particularly true if you’re a “contrarian” investor. It’s simply unnatural to stand apart from the crowd, and while fundamentally you can work your way through a thesis, holding firm on that thesis when the collective market is telling you that you’re wrong is challenging. We’ve said previously that there’s a reason the acronyms Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt ((FUD)) both begin with fear. Managing your emotions and psychology is often the linchpin for what determines whether you’re a successful investor in the long-term.

HFIR: If you could go back 3-years and tell your old self one advice, what would it be?

NW: This question often goes to “regret minimization” and I’d say that people really learn the most through experiential learning, and in investing the best lessons ironically are those learned after having lost money.

Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn, describes the process of creating a start-up as jumping off a cliff and assembling the airplane on the way down. I think that’s an apt analogy, but for new hedge funds with contrarian themes, it’s somewhat more difficult because you combine the investment risks with the entrepreneurial challenges. It’s jumping off a cliff, thinking of and drawing the blueprints for an airplane that flies better than the planes commercially available, assembling the machine, realizing that what you’ve assembled is in fact a concrete house, and quickly reiterating the parts that do work to again create an alternative super plane, all before you hit the ground, while the crowd below cheers against you and tells you daily that your ideas are wrong.

So the thing I’d tell myself is this... build concrete houses. It’s okay to make mistakes, so long as you control the financial risks. In fact, you need to make mistakes because as painful as it is to lose money, those mistakes are often the most meaningful in helping your development. What’s important isn’t that you’re experiencing setbacks, what’s important is that you learn from them and persevere. It’s a journey, and what you perceive to be insurmountable or demoralizing today will likely become a footnote in a better story tomorrow.

HFIR: What’s the end goal for you? Where do you see Open Square Capital in 3-5 years?

NW: In the past three years we’ve developed an investment product/process that we think can outperform the market, but it’s only in the past year where the fund’s performance has proven us out. Our three year record thus far is a total return of ~136% vs. the S&P 500’s return of ~42%, so we think we’re on the right track. Has it been volatile? Certainly, but we’ve never thought that volatility is risk, and if enduring volatility allows us to outperform, we can accept that. So what’s next? We’re currently looking into other themes for our “next three years”, and we think we’ve identified a few, so we’re excited to begin looking into those as we wait for our oil thesis to continue playing out.

From an investment firm standpoint, we recently wrote in our Q3 letter that we wouldn’t sacrifice our research process to conduct marketing, and we’re going to stay true to that. Our time is very limited so we’re very conscientious about how we spend it. I firmly believe that if we continue to outperform, investors will seek us out, and so far they have. It’s actually how we think the industry should work. If you can generate alpha, then you deserve to and will manage more assets. In the end, we tell potential investors that this product is designed for you to build wealth, full stop. We’re here to generate high returns. We’re not interested in index hugging, diversification, and managing volatility. We’re seeking to compound wealth at the highest return we can with well-reasoned and sound strategies, and we’ll continue to enjoy that privilege if we keep outperforming.

In a few more years, we’ll likely expand our firm’s investment themes to other areas/sectors/instruments, but for now, we’re focused on the public markets and the oil market in particular. Most importantly, we’re focused on helping our investors and their families compound wealth.

HFIR: Any parting advice you would give to our subscribers?

NW: I think it’s helpful to remember that investing should be hard. By its nature, one person’s return is another person’s loss, so if you want to outperform, you have to outwork and outthink your competitors, and often you have to do it when it’s uncomfortable. Many people think that great investors make their money when prices rise, when in fact it’s just the opposite. It’s their ability to ignore the noise and buy intelligently when everyone else is selling that truly sets them apart, and sets them up for later success. It’s emotional strength underpinned by fundamental analysis that leads to the uncommon behavior and performance. So for your subscribers, I’d say ignore the noise as best you can, and play to your advantages. By doing so, over the long-run you’ll likely achieve a better investment result and live a better life as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not affiliated with Open Square Capital other than the collaboration of writing this article. Open Square Capital regularly contributes articles for HFI Research's premium service and is one of our contributors.