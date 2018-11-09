Retail Strength Argues Against Bear's Return

Now that the uncertainties that attended the midterms have faded, investors have been forced to quickly reevaluate the interim outlook for stocks. The October massacre, far from signalling a bear market, has instead revitalized the bull by cooling off an overheated market condition and shaking out the “weak hands”. In today’s report, we’ll review the mounting evidence which supports a complete recovery in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in the next few weeks. We'll also look at the relative strength in the retail stocks and see why this argues against the bear's return.

In many ways, the latest earnings season was even better than the bulls could have asked for. S&P 500 earnings growth for Q3 2018 are expected to be around 27% and the highest in eight years, according to Refinitiv. Earnings and revenues in the latest reporting season have been higher and with less profit warnings than in previous quarters. More than three-fourths of of all companies have already reported earnings, and those earnings have largely beaten the forecasts. This sends an undeniable message of fundamental strength in U.S. companies and is a powerful argument for last month’s panic to be completely reversed.

In light of the market’s underlying strength, it’s clear that the recent volatility event was panic-induced and based on an emotional reaction to news headlines rather than underlying fundamentals. Past market panics have always been reversed in a relatively short period of time once the fear which caused the market’s plunge dissipated. We’ve seen instances of this phenomenon several times in recent years, including this past February. As long as the panic isn’t supported by deteriorating fundamentals or liquidity factors, investors should always expect the market to give back what it took away when fear was the main reason for the selling pressure.

“But,” the bears protest, “what if those fears are based on legitimate concerns … like rising interest rates?” This is a valid question and one that should be addressed before we can completely dismiss the October sell-off as just another panic attack on the part of nervous investors.

There is no denying that the stock market’s internal condition was considerably weakened by the liquidation in rate-sensitive securities in the weeks leading up to the October decline. Rising Treasury yields caused investors to dump bond funds and real estate stocks, which severely compromised the stock market’s internal health. As I pointed out throughout much of September, the broad market was becoming increasingly vulnerable to spillover weakness from the liquidation of those income funds.

We witnessed a nearly identical occurrence in January when rate-sensitive securities began populating the NYSE new 52-week lows list and eventually catalyzed the stock market’s February plunge. Yet then, as now, the selling pressure was mainly confined to income funds and wasn’t broadly based. Most sectors and industry groups weren’t the subject of a distribution (i.e. selling) campaign at that time. Neither was that the case in September, as the selling was seen mainly in the rate-sensitive segment of the market. That is the key to understanding the October plunge, for if the sell-off had been preceded by across-the-board selling pressure, then the bears would certainly have an argument in their favor. Instead, most sectors haven’t seen nearly the amount of damage that would suggest informed investors unloaded their stock holdings in anticipation of a bear market.

Consider the following graph, which illustrates the relative strength of the tech (NDX) and retail sectors (XRT) compared with junk bonds (JNK) and Treasury bonds (TLT). Technology and retail stocks, besides being economically-sensitive, are bellwethers of the overall health of the financial market. As can be clearly seen here, the tech and retail sectors are still strong despite the rising rate environment. Trouble usually comes to the stock market when Treasury bonds are outperforming stocks, which happened in the lead-up to the 2008 bear market and also during the 2016 mini-bear. The outperformance of Treasuries is a sign that investors are genuinely concerned about the corporate profit outlook. That clearly isn’t the case right now.

Source: BigCharts

Investors have had a couple of weeks since the major averages hit their October lows to reassess the corporate profit outlook. They’ve collectively come to realize that last month’s sell-off was overdone, and the sharp rebound in the SPX and other major averages underscores this point. Also helping to support a continued recovery in the immediate term is the big improvement in the internal momentum of the NYSE broad market. This is graphically illustrated in the following chart exhibit. It shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) in the new 52-week highs-lows on the Big Board. As previously mentioned, this is my favorite measure for the near-term path of least resistance for equities.

Source: WSJ

The new 52-week highs and lows also tell us how much incremental demand there is for equities, as well as the internal strength or weakness of the overall stock market. What the highs and lows are telling us right now is that while there is still a degree of residual weakness in rate-sensitive stocks, overall demand for stocks is improving. This can be seen in the fact that the new high-new low differential has been positive in recent days for the first time in many weeks. This in turn is a reflection of returning market strength. As the above graph shows, the immediate-term (1- 4 week) path of least resistance for the NYSE market is turning up, which should provide a boost to the major averages in the coming days and weeks.

With the stock market’s “best six months” now underway, equities will have more support from this bullish seasonal tendency. In particular, retail stocks should benefit from the upcoming holiday season and there are preliminary signs that strength has returned to this economically-sensitive sector. Shown here is the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which has recovered its near-term technical strength since last month’s slide. It has also retained its relative strength position versus the S&P 500 which is a constructive sign for the overall retail stock outlook heading into the critical holiday shopping season.

Source: BigCharts

XRT’s relative strength versus the SPX also has another forecasting implication. In the past, whenever equities were setting up for a bear market the retail stocks always underperformed the S&P 500 Index. This happened most recently in 2007-08, and again in the latter part of 2015 prior to the major plunge in small cap stocks. If last month’s sell-off was the precursor for a bear market, surely the retail stocks would have signaled the bear’s coming in advance by underperforming the benchmark index. Instead, retail stocks remain in a position of strength.

The stock market isn’t without its short-term obstacles, however. It should be mentioned that while the NYSE highs-lows have turned positive recently, there are still more than 40 stocks showing up on the new 52-week lows list each day. That speaks to the lingering internal weakness as it pertains to the rising 10-year Treasury yield. As long as bond yields are on the rise, the stock market will face some near-term headwinds in its recovery attempt. The rising trend visible in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), below, is preventing stocks from quickly returning to their previous highs. As I’ve argued in previous reports, however, as long as the 10-year yield remains below 4% there should be no serious threat to the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) bullish trend.

Source: BigCharts

While the technical and fundamental weight of evidence is bullish, investors should refrain from taking on too much risk just yet. We need to see more improvement in the market’s internal profile before we can buy with both hands. Specifically, we should see the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows shrink to below 40 for several days to let us know that the last vestiges of internal selling pressure have completely dried up. Until then, investors should remain selective when looking for new opportunities to go long. Investors can also continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, both of which have shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will continue to trend higher in the coming six months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.