Buy Seagate Technology

More relevant, the shares trade at a discount relative to the overall market and to their own history. When investors bought at these levels in the past, they did well.

Saying that this is a cyclical business is about as insightful as saying that water is wet. The point isn't that it's cyclical.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX) are up about 21%. I think there’s still some upside in the shares, so I recommend that investors buy. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. I’ll also recommend an option strategy for those who are nervous about owning the stock itself. In sum, I think this is a cyclical business so the stock isn’t a “buy and forget” type of investment. That said, every time investors have purchased at these levels, the shares have subsequently done quite well. I don’t say history repeats, necessarily, but it certainly rhymes, and I think that investors who buy now will be glad they did.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that this is a cyclical business. Both the top and bottom lines have swollen and fallen rather sharply over the past five years, and they both seem to be on an uptick at the moment. In addition, the growth thesis seems to be intact given that both revenue and net income are up nicely in the first quarter of FY 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. So things are volatile, but it seems like we’re on the uptick at the moment.

In spite of this volatility, management has treated shareholders fairly well, which is all that I can ask of them. In particular, in just over five years, management has returned just under $8.5 billion to shareholders, with $5 billion coming in the form of stock buybacks, and the balance in the form of dividends. This combination of buybacks and dividends has resulted in dividends per share growing at a CAGR of about 8.5% since 2014.

The Stock

Successful investing is as much about paying a good price for a stream of future cash flows than anything else. Unfortunately, the shares are frequently an imperfect proxy for the value of a business, so I must spend some time talking about the stock as distinct from the business.

The cyclical nature of the business becomes obvious when you look at the share price over the past few years. In my view, this stock isn’t one you hold for the long term, but it is certainly one you should consider when it trades relatively inexpensively. At the moment, I think it is quite inexpensive, as demonstrated by the following chart.

Like I said, I wouldn’t suggest that history repeats, but in my view it certainly rhymes. For that reason, I think the relationship between the price paid and subsequent returns is a fairly obvious one. For your enjoyment and edification, I’ve circled the periods over the past few years when the shares were this “inexpensive” in a price to free cash flow basis. Please note that the one year returns subsequent to those times were positive, if sometimes somewhat choppy. I’d also observe that the company can certainly become cheaper on a price to free cash basis as it did through most of 2013. If it was to become that cheap again, my advice to people would simply be to “buy more.”

Options to the Rescue

For those who are still not convinced, or who want the opportunity to buy the shares at an even lower price, I’d recommend selling the March Puts with a strike price of $42.50. At the moment, these are bid at $2.53. In my view, selling these offers a “win-win” opportunity for investors. If the shares rise in price from here, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is not a terrible turn of events. If the shares languish from here, the investor will purchase the shares at a net price about 11% lower than the already discounted - in my view - current price.

Conclusion

This is obviously a cyclical business, but given the valuation on the stock, it seems to me that buyers today would be accessing it near the nadir of valuations. When over the past several years the shares have been this inexpensive, they’ve gone on to perform quite well. The market may be changing, though, and some investors may wish to buy at an even greater discount. For such people, I recommend buying the puts with a strike price that would result in a purchase price about 11% below the current levels. I think price and value inevitably intersect at some point, and I think investors would be wise to buy Seagate now before price inevitably rises to match value.

