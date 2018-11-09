Gold's Safety Bid Hasn't Completely Disappeared

Just when it looked like gold’s currency component was finally improving, the U.S. dollar reversed its recent weakness and pushed the gold price lower. Yet even without the immediate support from a weak U.S. currency, gold isn’t without a key support. As we’ll discuss in today’s report, the threat of returning volatility in the emerging markets should serve to keep the gold price supported in the coming weeks.

After closing decisively under its 15-day moving average on Wednesday, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) rallied back above it on Thursday. A higher close on Friday in DXY would technically restore the dollar’s immediate-term (1-4 week) uptrend after the latest trend line break. A more important consideration is that DXY remains above its widely watched 50-day MA. This tells us that the dollar is still strong enough to create significant near-term headwinds for the gold price. As I continue to emphasize in this report, dollar weakness is the primary determinant of gold’s price strength.

Source: BigCharts

Without a significantly weaker dollar, then, what hope do the bulls have for believing that gold’s turnaround attempt since August will continue? In the previous report I mentioned that gold no longer has the immediate-term support of a weak U.S. equity market. Yet there's a potentially strong remaining support in the market for emerging market stocks. The chart below shows the progression of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), which I use as a proxy for the emerging markets in the aggregate.

Source: BigCharts

As you can see here, EEM remains below its 50-day moving average despite a failed breakout attempt on Wednesday. Recurring volatility in the overseas markets remains a problem, and this has in turn served to limit gold’s losses despite a strengthening U.S. dollar. It likely explains, for instance, why the December gold futures price was down only 0.11% on Thursday despite a 0.50% rise in the U.S. dollar index. EEM’s 2.60% drop on Thursday clearly helped to improve gold’s safety component despite its weak currency component.

Let’s now briefly turn our attention to the long-term gold price outlook. Many analysts believe that gold’s price movements are predicated on a strong U.S. economy. The opposite is actually the case, however. Gold normally reacts in a positive fashion to economic weakness and investor uncertainty by rallying in sustained fashion. A strengthening economy, by contrast, serves to erode gold’s safe-haven support and results in lower prices. This is the main reason why gold has been in a bear market in recent years despite intermittent rallies along the way.

With this in mind, the biggest boon for a longer-term recovery in the gold price would be one of two things: either a weakening of the U.S. economy or else a major setback in the global economy. The former clearly isn’t in the cards anytime soon as the U.S. economy has only gone from strength to strength. Yet the latter is a possibility based on this year’s weak performance in the emerging markets, including the slowdown in developed nations such as China. Shown here is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which illustrates the downward trajectory of China’s financial sector in recent months.

Source: BigCharts

Would a continuation of this year’s emerging markets turmoil in 2019 be enough to end gold’s longer-term bear market? The question is a moot one for now, but as I’ll argue here, the continued weakness in the emerging markets should at least provide some near-term support for the yellow metal. More importantly, a continued slowdown in China’s manufacturing sector and financial market next year would give foreign investors in particular a serious incentive for safety-related bullion purchases. For that reason, we’ll need to keep a close watch on the EEM and FXI in the coming months. A resumption of the downward trends in both ETFs would serve as a leading indicator for a revival longer-term gold demand.

Returning to the immediate-term outlook, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) remains buoyant within its recent trading range. IAU signaled a technical breakout in early October by closing above the pivotal $11.60 level and returning above its rising 15-day moving average. This confirmed an immediate-term buy signal for IAU based on the rules of my trading discipline. I remain long IAU despite the latest stock market surge and subsequent loss of safe-haven demand for gold. I suggest that IAU traders monitor the $11.37 level (the Aug. 23 closing low) closely from here, as this is my recommended initial stop-loss (intraday basis) for this trading position. A violation of $11.37 would put me back on the sidelines for the immediate term. The takeaway from recent market developments is that gold and the gold ETF should at least remain above the August low, and well within the 3-½ month trading range, thanks to the persistence of global market volatility.

Source: BigCharts

In order the gold price to show any meaningful gains, however, we need to see additional weakness in the U.S. dollar index. My expectation is for gold to remain in a lateral trading range in November, or until the gold bulls can consolidate enough strength to force a decisive breakout above the $1,240 level in the December gold futures contract. For now, gold remains a speculative buy for short-term-oriented traders only.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.