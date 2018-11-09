Federal Budget: Out Of Control Number 2

The projected figures for the growth of US debt are mind-boggling and remind one more about Europe's past and some emerging market countries.

Since the situation is being created by the Republican side of the spectrum, one wonders where "a credible fist conservative" will be found to address the issue.

More and more people seem to be getting concerned about the lack of fiscal discipline now being exhibited by the US government.

My post on October 16, 2018 was titled “Federal Budget: Out of Control.” In that article I concluded:

“The government debt situation is out of control and, under present circumstances, will only get worse. Creating the current debt situation in the tenth year of the current economic expansion not only brings a substantial amount of disequilibrium to the economic scene, but it also limits what the government might do when the economic cycle turns toward the downside.”

Let me just add to this the recent statement that historian Niall Ferguson made this week at the Harvard Kennedy School:

“The Republican Party, in embracing [President] Trump’s populism, threw its fiscal responsibility out the window. Suddenly deficits don’t matter. This is a problem that is going to get serious relatively quickly. I find it hard to figure out what the politics will be when there is no credible fiscal conservative left.”

One certainly does not expect that the president will show any real concern about the growing debt of the Federal government. As I wrote in my post, quoted above, concern for rising debt levels “is the complete opposite of how a New York real estate guy like Donald Trump feels about debt.” One of the last things I would call Mr. Trump is a “credible fiscal conservative.”

The thing is, it looks as if the budget situation is getting more and more attention, by economist, by investors, and by the press.

Gillian Tett writes in Friday’s Financial Times, “Investors Start to Fret About Ballooning US Public Debt.”

Not only is the federal debt expected to increase by more than $3 trillion over the next three fiscal years, a record amount, but Steven Mnuchin, the US Secretary of the Treasury, indicates that the maturity of the government’s debt is expected to fall, meaning that not only the a lot of new debt will be hitting the market over the next couple of years, but that the refinancing of currently outstanding debt will be at higher and higher rates of interest.

By-the-way, a $3 trillion increase in US debt will raise the total federal government debt outstanding by 20 percent over this three year period.

This will just exacerbate the current situation related to servicing the debt. Ms. Tett writes that “the US government pay $1.43 billion each day (yes, day) to service its public debt—10 times more than any other G7 country (Italy is a distant second in this grim league).

And, interest rates have been at historically low levels.

Currently, “the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) calculates that servicing costs will tripe in size to nearly $1 trillion by 2028m on current policy trajectories and assuming that interest rates rise towards their long-term average of 3.7 percent and 2.8 percent for 10-year bonds and three-month bills respectively.”

Note that the 10-year bond closed to yield just under 3.25 percent yesterday while the three-month bill closed at just under 2.60 percent.

In terms of the longer-term rate, I have suggested that it would not be unreasonable for the yield on the 10-year Treasury to go up to 4.5 percent in the near future…and Harvard economist Feldstein has written that it could go even higher. And the Federal Reserve is expected to take the upper limit of its target for the Federal Funds rate up to 3.25 percent by the end of 2019.

There is still some feeling that in preparation for the 2020 presidential election, Mr. Trump will push for more spending, possibly on infrastructure and other “social investment” and also more in the way of tax relief for people within the Trump “base,” creating, of course, for even more government debt. The underlying support for these efforts is, as Ms. Tett quotes White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, is that “America should be able to ‘grow out’ of its debt in the long term.”

I have yet to see any credible economic research that supports Mr. Kudlow’s claim.

But, there is still the feeling that more and more economic growth will resolve not only the debt issue, but also the employment problems felt by Mr. Trump’s electoral base.

David Brooks addresses this issue in the New York Times on Friday morning.

“For the last several decades, American economic policy has been pinioned on one goal: expanding GDP. We measure GPD. We talk incessantly about economic growth….But, what good is that growth if it means that a thick slice of America is discarded for efficiency reasons.”

The Keynesian argument for stimulating economic growth, supplemented by the Phillips Curve, has, since the 1960s been the justification for the focus on economic growth.

Still we have the “populist” issues that are dominating our political debates these days, indicating that pursing this strategy has not, after almost sixty years, resolved the “employment” dilemma. Even with all the success of achieving economic growth during this time, Mr. Brooks writes, “This is still a country in which nearly 20 percent of prime-age American men are not working full time. This is still a country in which only 37 percent of adults expect children to be better off financially than they are. This is still a country in which millions of new jobs are through ‘alternative work arrangements’ like contracting or consulting—meaning no steady salary, no predictable hours and no security.”

Whereas Mr. Brooks addresses some of these issues in his editorial; I have also given my opinion on the matter. Just attempting to “goose up” the economy creates credit inflation that distorts resource allocation and emphasis just being employed, not being meaningfully employed.

Someone must step up and show some concern over the rising, out of control budget situation. As Mr. Ferguson writes, it is hard to see how this issue will be addressed when there is no “credible fiscal conservative left.”

Ms. Tett asks the question, “Is there any chance of the White House changing course and starting to tackle these risks?”

Her answer: “Don’t bet on it.”

This sets the scene for the future. And, if China is not available to purchase the US debt, as it did during the Great Recession, who will? Hopefully, not the Federal Reserve. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.