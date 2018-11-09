Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) CEO Jerry McLaughlin on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our third quarter 2018 financial results conference call. This morning, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights in press release, which is available on our Web site at www.neostx.com. Today, I am joined by Jerry McLaughlin, our CEO; and Tom McDonnell, our Chief Commercial Officer.

During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT and Adzenys ER oral suspension, the growth in profit solely of our business, the capabilities of our technology, and our product research and development activities, including the timing, progress, capabilities and commercial opportunities of NT 0501 and our product candidates, expansion of our product pipeline through business development activities and our financial position.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate, upcoming or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including but not limited to the inherent risks associated with development and commercialization of our products and product candidates.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our most recent Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings.

Jerry McLaughlin

Thank you, Rich, and good morning everyone. The third quarter in subsequent weeks have been a very exciting time for Neos as we evolved and grew our current ADHD commercial business, while we also expanded our CNS focused development pipeline.

On the commercial front, we executed a very successful back-to-school strategy for our ADHD franchise, achieving strong growth quarter-over-quarter for both prescriptions and market share. On the corporate front, yesterday we announced the closing of underwritten public offering of Neos common stock that resulted in net proceeds of $43.4 million to the company. And regarding our growing CNS development pipeline, we announced in late October the addition of NT0501 a new chemical entity for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea.

As discussed during our last quarterly earnings call, we have been assessing our commercial strategy and believe there are multiple levers to pull that can accelerate our path to becoming a profitable company. The great news is that Neos' ADHD franchise has proven value in the market as evidenced by not only by consistent positive patient and physician feedback but also as evidenced by continued growth in prescriptions and market share.

In addition, we have already made some initial adjustments to our commercial programs that for example have resulted in positive impact on our net revenue per pack in third quarter 2018 in the coming weeks and months as we continue to assess our commercial strategy we expect more adjustments to support the profitable growth over the ADHD franchise.

Let me now turn to a summary of the third quarter commercial performance. Third quarter 2018 net revenues for our ADHD franchise were $11.9 million which represents a 10.2% growth over second quarter 2018 revenues of $10.8 million and a 108.8% increase compared to third quarter 2017. Market share for our ADHD franchise increased from 0.52% in the second quarter of 2018 to 0.57% in the third quarter which represents 9.6% increase.

Market share is continuing to increase and with 0.63% with the most recent weekly data for the week ending October 26, 2018, according to IQVIA NPA. Total prescriptions grew by 9% for the quarter compared to 2Q of 2018 and our ADHD franchise surpassed 100,000 prescriptions in a quarter for the first time by reporting a total of 104,625 prescriptions for the third quarter. Net revenue per pack was approximately $108 for Adzenys XR-ODT in the third quarter of 2018 versus net revenue per pack of $96 for the third quarter of 2017.

Going forward this will be a key metric for the management team and the entire company and we will be relentlessly focused on continuing to increase the net revenue per pack for both Adzenys and Cotempla.

In summary, results for the quarter for the Neos ADHD franchise resulted in increases for each of the following key performance metrics; net sales, prescription volume, market share, and net revenue per pack.

Turning now to our pipeline as announced last month Neos license NRX 101 from NeuRx Pharmaceuticals a candidate for the treatment of sialorrhea a condition where patients exhibit excessive salivation or drooling. This product will now be known as NT0501 and is a new chemical entity and a selective muscular receptor antagonist that will utilize Neos micro particle technology. NT0501 will be developed to address the significant unmet medical needs for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adult and pediatric patients with neurological conditions such as patients with cerebral palsy, Parkinson's disease, mental retardation and ALS.

Sialorrhea is not adequately managed can lead to significant physical and psychosocial complications including perioral chapping, dehydration, infection, foul odor, stigmatisation and an increased dependency on level of care. All of which can create an additional burden for these already medically complicated patients.

We believe NT0501 will offer treatment to patients and their caregivers that will provide an improved tolerability profile and more acceptable dosing regimen. Due to the selectivity of the molecule for receptors in the salivary glands and the ability of our micro particle technology to optimize the pharmacokinetics route of delivery and dosing regimen, physicians and caregivers for these patients are seeking new treatment options that offer an improved safety and tolerability profile and reduce dosing frequency over currently available therapies.

With that, Neos plans to develop NT0501 as an easy to swallow orally administered formulation that dose once or twice daily with no complex titration required. This product if approved will provide a new option for many of the 1.4 million patients in the U.S. who suffer from this disease and the millions more worldwide helping them overcome the isolation and stigma associated with this disorder so they can lead more comfortable lives.

NT0501 is N-desethyloxybutynin an active metabolite of oxybutynin which is already an approved drug to treat of urological condition an approved drug to treat your urological condition. As a result, the development program for NT0501 is expected to benefit substantially from the ability to leverage existing preclinical data for the parent molecule. While it would take time to develop or bring NT0501 to market this compound is well-suited for our drug delivery technology and it is a strategic addition to our pipeline as we begin to explore opportunities beyond our current core focus in ADHD.

Taking the first step and building a broader central nervous system focused pipeline, including the opportunity to address symptoms associated with neurological disorders that exacerbate overall disease burden. We are actively in formulation development and expected to complete pilot PK work in 2019. At Neos we have the advantage of being able to leverage our proprietary modified release drug delivery technology, not only to improve the clinical profile and patient benefit of existing products but also by applying it to new molecular entities as in the case of NTO501.

Our technology has a broad applicability because of its capability to create micro particles with the uniquely release properties that can generate complex pharmacokinetic profiles. We believe our modified release drug delivery technology has the potential to unlock the maximum value of a molecule and provide a superior approach compared to the current standard of care treatments.

We continue to actively evaluate licensing and acquisition opportunities for both additional development stage and on-market assets that could potentially amortize our established in-house commercial infrastructure.

As you can see as is evidenced by some of the updates I'm providing today. We're very focused on the vision for the future of Neos. While we're still fine-tuning our path forward it can be best summarized as this our vision at Neos is to become the specialty pharmaceutical company of tomorrow, today. We seek to become a highly successful and profitable competitor in the ADHD and broader CNS specialty marketplace providing value for our customers by making a significant difference in patients' lives.

Going forward, we have identified several key important that are important for our success. We'll focus on one, driving profitable growth of our business, two, executional excellence the application of enhanced business analytics and rigor and three, making decisions and taking actions that optimize the success of Neos in both the short and long-term.

In summary, our goal is to continue to enhance the current ADHD commercial franchise with a relentless focus on driving profitable growth and realizing operational efficiencies that will accelerate our path to becoming a profitable company. We will continue to seek to build our product pipeline through internal development as well as license and acquisition transactions that employ - employ our micro particle delivery technology or through the acquisition of currently marketed products that can leverage our existing commercial infrastructure. We look forward to keeping you informed as we execute on our strategy and continue our path to profitability, while building a robust CNS focused pipeline.

I will now turn the call over to Rich, to review our financials.

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you, Jerry. Following a recent financing in our debt restructure and with our increased revenue we believe we have sufficient cash to keep profitability and the service our debt obligations. To recap the transactions we announced this week we closed our equity finance guests including the full exercise of the underwriters or allotment option for net proceeds after adopting underwriting discount commissions and offering expenses payable by the company of approximately $43.4 million. Simultaneous with its finance we meant that our alliance with [indiscernible] the company paid $7.5 million of principal under the debt facility otherwise due in May 2019 upon completion of the financing. This amendment also provides an option for the $15 million principal payment due in May 2020 to be paid in either May 2021 or May 2022 upon achievement of certain revenue milestones.

Also pursuant to the second man, we have the right to pay principal and future interest and shares of common stock not to exceed 2.1 million shares in the aggregate. Additionally Deerfield has right to equitize the remaining principal under the facility into shares of common stock not to exceed 3.8 million shares in the aggregate at a conversion price of 90% of the greater of the average of the value weighted average price per share of the common stock for the three day trading period immediately preceding such conversion and $10.

Turning to the quarter total product revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018 were $12.5 million, compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2017. For the quarter as Jerry mentioned ADHD product sales totaled $11.9 million including Adzenys XR-ODT net revenues of $7 million and Cotempla XR-ODT net revenues of $4.9 million. Sales for Adzenys ER were negligible.

As Jerry mentioned, net product revenues were $108 per pack for each of Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT versus second quarter net revenue per pack of $95 for Adzenys XR-ODT and $89 for Cotempla XR-ODT. Recall that there is seasonality to the high deductible insurance plans so we generally see some improvement in the third quarter, but as a comparison our third quarter 2017 Adzenys XR-ODT net revenue per pack was $96 after adjustment period adoption of the new revenue for contracts customers' topic 606.

As a reminder effective January 1, 2018, the company adopted 606, we now recognize revenue at the point in time we deliver product to the wholesalers while estimating a product return rate versus past practice of recognizing revenue upon fill prescriptions. Selling to the wholesalers does not necessarily track the prescriptions on a quarter-over-quarter basis. In fact in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 we saw a sell down of inventory, over time wholesaler stock in track with prescriptions.

Net product revenues for generic Tussionex in the three months ended September 30, 2018 were $600,000 compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $5.5 million compared to a gross profit of $4.3 million for the same period of 2017. We had a write-down of approximately $200,000 for scraped inventory and we also continue to cost out higher cost inventory that does not reflect operating efficiencies that we've implemented into our production process. The replacement cost of our inventory is at a lower unit cost.

R&D expenses were $2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2017. R&D expense includes clinical cost associated with our post-marketing FDA commitments as well as development expenses, principally compensation associated with our pipeline programs.

General and administrative expenses were $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2017. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, selling and marketing expenses were $10.4 million compared to $12.6 million for the same period in 2017.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $12.7 million or a loss of $0.43 per share, compared to $16.3 million or a loss of $0.58 per share for the same period in 2017.

With that, we'd now like to turn to the Q&A portion of the call. Operator?

Louise Chen

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I had a few here. So first question I had was on your NT0501 product. Congratulations on the in-licensing. Just curious if you could elaborate more on the market opportunity and who you might compete with in the space if there are any competitors? And then secondly with respect to additions to your pipeline just curious if we could see something before the end of this year or this is more of a 2019 opportunity for you? And what additional areas would you like to add into or would you build upon your existing franchises? And the last question I had is more housekeeping with respect to OpEx in 4Q 2018 and 2019 and then also gross margin. How should we think about those? Thank you.

Jerry McLaughlin

Okay. All right, Louise thanks for the questions. I'll try and if I don't cover them all please remind me. But what excites us about the NT0501 the chronic sialorrhea market is about 1.4 million patients in the U.S. several million more worldwide. The overarching treatment options are older non-selective anticholinergic agents that have rigorous dosing regimens require significant titration so the three times a day and require titration over a week or weeks and they're associated with significant tolerability issues being a non-selective anticholinergic.

On the other end of the spectrum sort of at the high end, we have there are some botulinum toxins that are that are being used for this indication. So when we did our work there was seemed to be a huge middle gap for a better tolerated easier to dose regimen here and what we like about our product being a selective muscarinic receptor antagonist we believe that will provide a superior tolerability profile versus the older non-selective anticholinergic agents that for example with one of the products [indiscernible] from the product insert, Dry Mouth is a 40% vomiting 40%, constipation 35%. We think we can improve upon that and have a better outcome for patients and their caregivers, right for many patients particularly those with cerebral palsy it's the caregiver that has to deal with these issues. So we think we can have a greatly improved product profile and it's a combination of not only having the selective muscarinic receptor antagonist, but also leveraging our micro-particle technology as we're able to develop very exquisite pharmacokinetic profiles and we can avoid the peaks and troughs that we believe drive a substantial portion of this tolerability issues so we can improve it not only with the molecule itself but with the delivery technology.

We thought it was a really a great first step to put a flag in the ground to signal where we can take the company with our micro-particle delivery technology. We think that disease state in CNS where particularly the brain is impacted are very sensitive to pharmacokinetic profiles. We see that very clearly in ADHD, that's part of the feedback we get from physicians about patients with ADHD, I've already have a hyper sensitized brain, so pharmacokinetics and smooth delivery matter that applies across a variety of CNS disorder. So if you think about pipeline going forward, we like to leverage our technology more broadly in the CNS area and we particularly like an area that we refer to internally as supportive care neurology. We may not treat the MS but the underlying symptom. I think it can to what a company Acorda Therapeutics did with [indiscernible] and MSK. That's what we're doing here with [indiscernible] across a variety of CNS indications. So we look for more in that area. As far as timing, we're actively searching all the time, we'll be opportunistic. We don't have - I wouldn't say we expect to see something immediately in this quarter, but we'll be actively searching throughout as we go forward here, and with the pipeline. In addition, particularly as we're evolving our commercial strategy, we will look to actively add on additional products to leverage our commercial infrastructure that's something we're always looking at. And while we were going to maintain a real focus in the next three to six months on driving forth our ADHD franchise, we could see in 2019 that's something we're going to entertain if it's the right opportunity.

Richard Eisenstadt

Louise, on operating expenses, I think for the fourth quarter, the operating expense run rate should continue as it has been. I think Q3 is kind of a good indicator for where Q4 would be. We had previously guided that we felt that SG&A for selling and marketing expense would be something less than $50 million. I think it's tracking to mid-40s on the year. G&A expense is somewhere around $15 million on the year. And just to be clear, not all of that is cash expense. $3 million to $4 million of that is non-cash and R&D is probably going to be roughly $10 million this year. We haven't - we're in the process of budgeting right now, so we haven't issued guidance as to our expenses for next year. We'll do that in a later date, but I think roughly you can expect the reduction in operating expenses going into next year.

Louise Chen

Okay. Thank you.

Jerry McLaughlin

I'm sorry, Louise?

David Maris

Good morning. I jumped on a little bit late, but a couple of questions. So the first is on our gross to net, as you see next year's contracting rolling out. How are you looking at that or how are you considering that? And then separately, when you think of the current cash balance, where do you think that takes you to and maybe just address the capital structure at this point? Thanks.

Jerry McLaughlin

David, I'll take the first question and then Rich can handle the second question. As reported $108 for each of our brands for gross to - for net revenue per pack and that's how we look at it David now, that's sort of an internal metric and we focused on net revenue per pack. As we go forward, we are relentlessly focused on improving our net revenue per pack, realizing more value off of our whack. And the things we see going forward, we really are relentlessly focused on optimizing our patient affordability. We are committed to our patients to provide an affordable co-pay. But we will continue to look at those programs going forward to make sure they work for both Neos and the patient.

We're also looking at how we distribute our products and looking to enhance our - reduce our liability and distribution and enhance our availability in pharmacy as we go forward. And finally, we're taking a very hard look at our managed care strategy and really discerning between Medicaid contracts and commercial contracts. We will continue to opportunistically engage in commercial contracts and we'll take a long hard look at our Medicaid contract in 2019.

With all that said, we'd be very disappointed if we don't have a material increase in our net revenue per pack throughout the course of 2019, albeit with the caution of seasonality that occurs during the high deductible Period. But that is a focus for us going forward. We're not giving specific guidance, but we see - we see upside from the 108 definitely.

Richard Eisenstadt

So we believe that our recent financing and debt restructuring combined with our increasing revenue gives us sufficient cash to get to profitability and to meet our debt obligations so we believe we have solved the financing overhang that we have had previously on the company. We will continue to look at our balance sheet. Again, we don't have a need for additional cash but there's always options to perhaps lower debt cost by looking at different debt structures we've been looking at that for quite a while right now. As we move towards profitability I think there's other options that are available to us and of course it's always accounts receivables we've talked about that previously which you can get working capital lines, something along those lines to lower your debt burden on your company.

David Maris

Okay. Thank you very much.

Ken Cacciatore

Thanks, guys. Good morning. Just wanted to drill down a little bit more on managed care and what we're doing differently obviously, it seems to be improving. So, can you talk about covered lives are we at a position now where we're growing covered lives or are we actually now giving up some covered lives to make this more profitable. So a little bit of context around some of the things that you're doing differently drill down in as much detail as you can that you're doing differently. And then also from a sales force perspective, just wanted to understand now there were a little bit deeper into the launches, what's been going on here in terms of sales force size. Are we adding or are we losing folks just a little bit more detail on how that's progressing. Thank you.

Jerry McLaughlin

Sure. Can I handle the managed care first, and thanks for the question, I think it's hard to say whether we'll have net increase in covered lives versus uncovered lives going forward. But I think as you alluded to we're taking a long hard look at the net return to the company to ensure and it's engaging in a commercial contract make sense, does it provide the return or are we already getting adequate coverage without contracting and then we are taking very clearly a very hard look at Medicaid contracts. They're very costly as you know and they are pretty much a lost leader. So we're being real diligent about determining if they're the best for - best decision for our business going forward. So I think in 2019 it's hard to say whether we'll have an increase in covered lives versus the decrease. We will focus our resources where that we tip the scales in our favor to drive profitable growth as opposed to loss leader prescriptions. That said we will always provide good affordability for patients commercially covered lives in the marketplace. So it's hard to pinpoint a number, but if I had to sum it up, we'll be very strategic on - if we play in the Medicaid space and then we'll be selective in potential additional contracting from the commercial side.

As far as the sales force size. We have made no changes to the sales force, as you're aware as folks are aware we internalized the sales force in the second quarter of this year and we still maintain roughly 117 active territories and no decisions on that have been made at this time. That said, we are always constantly looking at where and how to target our sales force for the best interest of the business going forward.

And just lastly in terms of your development programs can you give us a sense, how costly one of these programs is to bring to market. Just trying to understand the - your level of enthusiasm, which you are very excited versus shareholders that want to see you get the profitability just want to understand that balance? Thank you.

Richard Eisenstadt

Yes. So Ken, one of the things and I'm glad you asked the question that gets us really excited about NT0501 is the fact that it's an NCE but it's an active metabolite of an existing molecule. Therefore we're very confident we can leverage the existing preclinical safety database which not only accelerates timing but greatly reduces the cost of the program. We will be in development, and now we're in development now we expect to move through some early PK work in 2019 and we could have fallen NDA by 2023. We haven't given specific guidance on the cost of the program, but I can assure you it's modest and the cost spend - the spend is very modest in the early year or two. And we'll have very rigid go, no-go decisions for the program. So the liability from a development program perspective is very low. And then from a milestone payment to NeuRx it totals about $5 million through the approval. And most of that is back ended towards approval. So we hear you and we're very conscious of the amount of spend and that's one of the things we really like about this program from a - not only from the market attractiveness but also from a gated spend perspective.

Ken Cacciatore

Great. Thank you.

Jason Butler

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Obviously, the managed care piece has been an important part of your assessment of the commercial strategy. You mentioned that Europe is looking to make potentially additional adjustments. Can you just outside of managed care talk about what you're evaluating and the pulls and the levers that you're considering?

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes, I think Jason thanks for the question. I mean, we're constantly looking at everything in our business and that's - from my comments, from my prepared comments, we will - we are really elevating our rigor and our analytics to be fast learners. There's lots of things we'll try for example we did deploy, we're piloting a service representative group and with the objective of increasing our frequency among our target audience to see if that pays back on a return on investment, right. It's a very cost effective way to deploy more resources in front of our customers. We'll pilot that, we'll test it and we'll determine if that works out or not.

We're also looking at, we're moving to looking at our customers differently not just based upon volume of ADHD prescriptions as a primary driver of their value but looking at their profitability within a geography, within a managed care environment and allocating and weighting our resources accordingly. So we're going through those assessments right now and we'll expect to deploy those in the very near future.

So, those are some of the types of things in addition, we are looking at our distribution networks. We feel that there may be opportunities beyond traditional big box, retail pharmacy to set up relationships that cannot only affect our cost to ship our products out to pharmacy, but really enhance fulfillment and reduce abandonment and create a better ecosystem for the physician patient and our sales representative going forward. So there are a number of things beyond that as well. But that sort of gives you a taste of where we're headed.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the question.

Gary Nachman

Hi. Good morning. Just back to the gross to net, I know, you said it, it will increase, but last quarter you gave a target of 110 to 120 [indiscernible] by year end, is that still achievable And Rich, how much was the inventory drawdown in the third quarter if you could quantify that? And Gerry, if you're not getting any traction with Adzenys-ER does that make sense maybe to discontinue that product at some point?

Richard Eisenstadt

Yes. So, Gary, I'll take the financial questions first. So, yes, we had previously guided 110 to 120 for Adzenys-ER. And I think nearing a 100 for - we've already exceeded that. Q4 will be interesting, with the new RevRec, you actually accelerate into Q4 the higher deductible plans because what you sell in gets adjudicated at the point where the high deductible plans come in.

So that it's a little bit of a headwind offset by some of the strategies Gerry is talking about, so I think Q4 could be in or around where Q3 currently is. So, I'm not sure if it will be up or down or the same, but it's not going to be marginally different, I don't believe in where these numbers are right now. And then I think compared to last year, for instance, we have to step up from 96 to 108, I think you can see similar dramatic over the course of look back over 12 months similar step up over the course of next year or even more so. Regarding the inventory drawdown, I don't have specific numbers on that Gary, but I do a back of the envelope calculations, and I think that it's probably around $2 million in Q3.

Jerry McLaughlin

And Gary to your question of Adzenys-ER, that is a question we will - we're always looking at, right. I think it's been very short time on the market. We'll continue to determine and assess if there is an opportunity to position Adzenys-ER for a meaningful volume, but we'll constantly be asking ourselves that question in the coming months and quarters if it makes sense to move forward that - with that skew.

Gary Nachman

Okay. And then just a couple of others, Jerry, I mean if you take a step back you said that you were pleased with the performance in the back-to- school season, but I thought maybe that you would have accelerated a little bit more. So was there anything actually holding that back from a commercial standpoint in terms of physician adoption, patient adoption just a little bit more color there.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes I think we were very pleased because we grow in volume and in market share. So we took our lion's share of the market, our growth off the trough was higher than market and maybe it's good for Tom to comment because he's very close to the business, but we're very pleased relative to market how we performed in the third quarter. Tom?

Tom McDonnell

Yes, sure, Jerry. Good morning Gary. So yes, we were extremely pleased with our performance sort of back-to-school and as we talked about in the last call, we focused on our high prescribers and our current prescribers. Most importantly we focused on portfolio sell really highlighting some of the needs of patients as they go back to school and the results, we grow a rider base, we exceeded 10,000 HCPs in a quarter for the first time, the TRx per prescriber was up to 10 scripts per quarter with lots of runway there. But I think most importantly right is that we grew both products and TRx's and market share. In fact growing market share by 10% quarter-over-quarter during back-to-school is an incredibly important point and the overall market was down by 2%. But yet we were able to grow both products again. So we're very pleased with the back-to-school and we should continue to see that play out throughout the fourth quarter and then going into the most important year, first quarter is critical. So I think the work that we did to grow share in this important time period, you'll see that play out throughout the rest of the year and into next year.

Gary Nachman

Okay. And then just lastly with the recent raise and I know you have a lot of moving parts in terms of your use of cash but do you feel that you can be a little bit more aggressive in terms of the opportunities that you're looking for. It's hard to say how much that that might be earmarked towards business development. But if you could give us a sense is it going to be more like what we saw with the recent failure, we have product or do you think you could get more aggressive and try and bring bigger products in that could come in sooner. Thanks.

Jerry McLaughlin

Gary, I think it really you know obviously that could change, right. I think on the opportunity if it warrants a bigger investment I think that's something we will entertain. We're also where I think we might be more aggressive and find we could find other sources of funding if we if we see a really attractive home market asset. But I think to say that it would be in the ballpark of our NT0501 deal could be. But I hate to pinpoint on - on a particular number at this point. The right opportunity Gary will find a way right, if it if - we really think it's a strong strategic fit.

Tom McDonnell

And a lot of it carries about deal structure so you have a lot of levers. Obviously having some cash now helps giving us more hours in our quiver on that. But it really is an opportunity of opportunity evaluation.

Gary Nachman

Right. Okay. Thank you.

