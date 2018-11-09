Flexion Therapeutics: Reversal In Sentiment?

We take a look at Q3 highlights and what lies ahead for Flexion in the paragraphs below.

In addition, management commentary was encouraging. This could be the start of a reversal of negative investment sentiment on the stock.

The beaten down shares of Flexion Therapeutics got an approximate 20% boost in trading Thursday after posting third quarter results.

Insiders and Biotech Forum model portfolio holding Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) was one of the markets big winners in the market on Thursday. The almost 20% rise in the stock was triggered by better than expected Q3 results and some bullish comments from management in the subsequent conference call. After declining for most of 2018, this could be mark a reversal of investment sentiment on these beaten down shares. We take a look at some of the highlights from the quarter and provide our current view on the company.

Company Overview:

Flexion Therapeutics is a Boston based biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. Its primary compound is Zilretta. Zilretta got green lighted to treat the pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee just over a year ago, but it is still in the early stages of rollout. This is a big potential market. Osteoarthritis affects some 30 million Americans annually with the knee being the most common joint impacted.

The stock currently has market cap near $700 million, and the shares go for around $17.00 apiece after yesterday's solid rally.

Third Quarter Highlights

The company posted a loss of $1.15 a share, an approximate nickel a share better than the consensus.

Revenue from Zilretta was $7 million in the quarter. This was an impressive 84% rise from the second quarter and slightly above estimates.

It was really the progress on the commercial front and some bullish comments from management on the conference that stoke the beaten down shares rise today. 79% of the targeted accounts for Zilretta have purchased it, or have received samples of. ZILRETTA. 64% of ordering accounts have placed reorders since launch. Given the slow adoption of so many other 'Tier 3' companies with their first approved in recent months, this was encouraging.

In addition, the tenor on the conference call was very positive. Here are a couple of the snippets that caught my eye.

One of the key drivers for ZILRETTA's adoption will be the introduction of product-specific J code. And as we announced earlier this week we are very pleased that CMS issued J3304 for ZILRETTA. This dedicated reimbursement code will take effect on January 1, 2019 and it will supersede the current Q code. While Q9993 has provided more consistent and predictable reimbursement for ZILRETTA, than the miscellaneous J code we had for the first half of the year, J3304 is the most meaningful reimbursement code for our prescriber base. They have great familiarity and comfort with product-specific J codes and we believe that J3304 will serve as an important catalyst for increased uptake of ZILRETTA in the years ahead. With respect to reimbursement, we have now had interactions with commercial payers covering the vast majority of patients in the country. In total, our market access team has engaged with 48 key commercial insurers who represent approximately 225 million people or 75% of all commercially covered lives in the U.S. This team continues to engage with payers based on customized plans to educate them on the clinical utility and value of the product and to influence their policies. In addition, commercial insurance coverage for ZILRETTA remain strong throughout the third quarter, with more than 95% of benefits verifications process with FlexForward indicating coverage of ZILRETTA

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the quarter with just over $300 million in cash and marketable securities on hand. Flexion burned through $38 million in cash in the third quarter. Leadership stated on the conference call that it 'believes that our current cash balance with expected future sales of ZILRETTA will bring us to profitability.'

Raymond James reissued its Buy rating and $37 price target last month. Earlier this week, Wells Fargo reiterated its Outperform rating after ZILRETTA received its J code for 2019. The current median analyst price target on FLXN is in the mid-$30s. In addition, the CEO added over $300,00 in new shares in August.

Verdict:

Overall, it was a solid quarter of progress for Flexion. J code status should help boost sales of ZILRETTA as will further market penetration for this new product that is targeting a large market. Phase 2 top line data using ZILRETTA to treat OA in the shoulder and the hip should be out by year end as well. Hopefully, today's rally was the start of clawing back some significant declines in the stock over the past few months.

