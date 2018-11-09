Progenics: Inflection Point In 2019

We highlight some key items from the third quarter results and outline our bull case scenario for 2019 in the paragraphs below.

We believe the market is not pricing in one possible outcome in 2019 which could cause significant appreciation in the stock.

The quarter was much better than it seemed on the headline read.

The ideas of debtor and creditor as to what constitutes a good time never coincide." - P.G. Wodehouse, Love Among the Chickens

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) submitted its Q3 results yesterday. The stock initially moved down significantly but ended the day relatively flat as investors actually read through the data which contained some encouraging tidbits. We take a quick look at the Q3 numbers and outline one potential positive outcome in 2019 for the company that is not priced into the shares in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Progenics is a New York-based biotech concern that develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States. It has two compounds approved. Relistor which is marketed and distributed by Bausch Health Companies (BHC), formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals. In addition, it has wholly owned compound Azedra which was just approved for two very rare forms of adrenal cancer. It also has a few cancer imaging agents in the pipeline:

Third Quarter Results:

This 'Tier 3' concern posted a loss of 30 cents a share, about a dime a share below the consensus.

More importantly, royalty revenues from relistor came in at $5.3 million. This is almost double the amount of the same ago period and comes on net sales at Bausch. Royalty revenues were some $1 million over the consensus. Relistor sales totaled $23.5 million in the second quarter after posting $20.4 million in proceeds in Q1.

Third quarter sales almost guarantee that relistor will do $100 million in revenues at least in FY2018. This will trigger a $10 million milestone payout to Progenics. If sales growth continues to track like in 2018, relistor sales could hit $150 million or more in FY2019, triggering at least an additional $15 million milestone payout as well as increased royalty revenue.

The company announced that it was going to discontinue the development of cancer imaging agent 1404 'After review of the results of its Phase 3 study of 1404, a PSMA-targeted small molecule SPECT/CT imaging agent to visualize cancer; and an assessment of the PSMA-targeted imaging agent commercial landscape, the Company has decided to focus its efforts on PyL, its PSMA-targeted PET/CT imaging agent, and will not further invest in 1404'.

This is what seems to have triggered the early decline in the stock today (but the shares are already clawing back initial losses). However, given recent trial results, this news should not have been any sort of surprise. The stock did recover by the end of the day to come in flat by Thursday's market close.

Launch activities for Azedra are ongoing, with the first initial sales probably coming in late fourth quarter or early in the first. R&D expenses dropped some $2.3 million due to recent approval.

Thought Experiment:

I did a 'back of the envelope' thought experiment after reading through the quarterly results from Progenics yesterday. If we assume that relistor sales continue to ramp up and project the compound will do $40 million in gross sales in Q4 and those revenues grow $5 million a quarter in 2019, it leads to an observation we don't believe is priced into the shares.

If that happens, Progenics should reap $30 million to $35 million in relistor royalty payouts in 2019. In addition, it should get one $15 million milestone payout for hitting $150 million in gross sales in a calendar year and another $20 million milestone payout for hitting the $200 million mark.

With operating expenses likely to stay relatively at $15 million a quarter, this could lead to break even cash flow status for FY2019, even without one dollar of sales from Azedra. Not something the market is pricing in with the stock barely above the $5.50 a share level in our opinion.

Verdict:

The company ended the quarter with nearly $150 million in cash on hand. This should be bolstered in the first quarter with the $10 million milestone payment for relistor calendar sales. With current opening expenses of approximately $15 million a quarter before relistor revenues, Progenics looks well funded to roll out Azedra in the quarters ahead.

We continue to see Azedra with a fast and fairly inexpensive roll out given rarity of condition and most individuals with afflictions are known. Our view on Progenics remains optimistic and buoyed by quarterly results. If the company does achieve cash flow breakeven status at some point next year, the shares could move significantly as we don't believe that scenario is in any way priced into the stock at these levels.

Lack of money is the root of all evil." - George Bernard Shaw

