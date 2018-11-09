Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF) CEO Eva Carissimi on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Paul Einarson - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Eva Carissimi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Matthew Dolowy-Busch - Extract Capital

Gordon Bub - Private Investor

Adam Mitchell - Polar Asset Management

Operator

I will now turn the conference over to Paul Einarson, Vice President and CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Einarson

Good morning, everyone and welcome. Also joining me on the call is Eva Carissimi, our President and CEO. Consistent with our previous quarterly results conference calls, we will be following a presentation. The slides are available via our website, norandaincomefund.com. I would like to draw your attention to Slides 2 and 3. During the course of today's presentation, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and subject to a number of risk factors outlined on these 2 slides. All numbers discussed today are in U.S. currency unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Eva for her opening remarks.

Eva Carissimi

Thank you, Paul, and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 5, we returned to a near-normal operating environment when compared to the third quarter last year, resulting in a 116% improvement in adjusted net revenues. Zinc metal production and sales were significantly better than they were during the same period last year improving by 78% and 83% respectively.

We’re pleased with the performance of the plant to-date and the collaboration of our employees and other stakeholders. Operations have ramped up nicely with the plant expected to operate at normal rates in the fourth quarter as a result of having consumed almost all the accumulated cathode material from 2017. With the tolling agreement complete, we are now focused on maximizing throughput and reducing unit costs.

Despite tight market conditions, the Fund was able to secure supply of the required qualities and quantities of zinc concentrate in order to operate the processing facility at near full capacity. With the period of May 2018 to April 2019, the market terms with this concentrate is fixed and reflects the tight market conditions. Under market conditions, our results are impacted by the volatility in the zinc price.

Average LME zinc price for the third quarter was $1.15 compared to $1.34 for the same period last year. The increase in production and sales as a result of the return to near-normal operating environment more than offset the impact of the lower zinc price. Results benefited from the higher by-product prices and premiums whilst compared to the same period last year.

Unit production costs for the quarter were higher as a result of greater labor, operating supplies and contracting costs reflecting near-normal operations, as well as lower production due to the focus on tolling of accumulated cathode. We compare these costs of 2016 rather than 2017 given the labor disruption that impacted operating capacity last year. As I stated earlier with the tolling agreement behind us, we’re now focused on maximizing production and reducing unit costs.

I will now turn the call over to Paul, who will review our financial and operational highlights for the third quarter in greater detail. I will provide some concluding remarks following Paul’s presentation.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Eva, and good morning, everyone. We turn to Slide 7, the operational highlights. The processing facility continue to run well at near-normal operating levels during the quarter and we increased zinc metal production by 78% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Fund produced 60,214 tons during Q3, 2018, up from 33,802 tons [sic] during Q3, 2017. Zinc metal sales increased as well in line with the increase in production. The Fund sold 60,975 tons of zinc metal during Q3, 2018 compared to 33,395 tons for Q3, 2017, an increase of 83%.

Onwards to Slide 8, the key performance metrics for the quarter, looking to our key performance metrics, we see that we have got zinc concentrate and secondary feed process in Q3 2018 was 138,944 tons, an increase of 44% compared to Q3 last year. Zinc grade was 53.2% and zinc recovery was 97.6%, both strong improvements over the same period 2017. The average LME zinc price fell from $1.34 in Q3 2017 to $1.15 per pound in Q3 this year. By-product revenues were $8.8 million in Q3 2018 compared to $4 million in Q3 2017.

Significant increases in copper in cake sales volumes driven by an increase in copper in cake produced along with the significant increase in sulphuric acid produced and sold and higher sulphuric acid netbacks were the drivers behind the increase. Weaker Canadian dollar led to a decrease in the average foreign exchange rate for Q3 2018. Canadian dollar was $0.70 on average per U.S. dollar compared to $0.80 for the same period last year.

On Slide 9 now with the Q2 – Q3 financial highlights, adjusted net revenues increased significantly by 116% from Q3 2017 to $44 million for the third quarter this year. As Eva mentioned the mere normal operating environment drove the improvements to increase production and corresponding sales. This was offset by the negative impact of market terms including lower treatment charges for converting concentrate into metal partially offset by higher premiums. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.2 million for the quarter compared to negative $0.7 million for the same period last year. This is in line with the increase in earnings.

On Slide 10, cash flow from operations, the cash flow provided – the cash provided from operating activities before working capital changes for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $6.9 million compared to negative $9.4 million during the same period last year. Last year’s cash flow was negatively impacted by the buildup of zinc concentrate inventory as a result of the reduced operations during the labor disruption. On Slide 11, the decrease in the adjusted EBITDA in 2018 was mainly due to less favorable treatment charges offset by higher volumes as a result of the return to near normal operating leverage. Slide 10 on the CapEx investments, capital spending during the quarter was $4.3 million including $1.5 million on the acid plant and roaster equipment and $1.3 million on add-ons in the cell house. Balance was allocated towards other sustaining capital.

Slide 13, liquidity and capital resources, as of September 30, [indiscernible] debt was $102.5 million compared to $108.7 million at year end 2017 and the net working capital was $195.3 million. During the quarter ABL facility was increased from $150 million to $180 million. At the end of September 30, 2018, it was $121.6 million drawn down on the facility leaving an excess availability of $58.4 million.

I will now turn the call back to Eva to discus guidance for the remainder of 2018 before we open up the call to questions.

Eva Carissimi

Thank you, Paul. Turning to Slide 15, we have adjusted our 2018 guidance and increased our zinc metal production and sales to within the range of 260,000 tons to 270,000 tons. The tolling of 270,000 tons of accumulated cathode is complete and is not included in the production and sales numbers shown above. As the year draws drive to a close, we are pleased with the efforts by all to ramp up production to full capacity and catch up on maintenance work that was elected last year. The processing facility is now operating smoothly and efficiently.

That concludes our remarks. Operator, please open the lines for question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now take questions from the telephone lines from analysts and investors. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Matthew Dolowy-Busch with Extract Capital. Your line is open.

Matthew Dolowy-Busch

Hi, thank you. Just one question on our end. We’re mostly focusing on TC and RC sentiment. We noted that the zinc TC/RC prices have been kind of increasing drastically in the past few months, and while the pundits are mostly bullish for zinc smelters given the tightening in China with smelter capacity due to environmental regulations and more zinc concentrate coming on line. This kind of contrast versus what you guys were saying on – with your market commentary in the financials. I was wondering, if you guys could elaborate a bit more on the market outlook for Noranda as you guys negotiate into 2019 with regard to the TC/RC prices?

Paul Einarson

We don’t make a habit of commenting on the commodity markets in the forecast therein. Certainly, we’ve got a fixed price contract over the current year until April and we are in the process, so we’re looking forward to negotiating the contract for the following 12 months, but it is too early to say at this point in time what those – what the impact of those prices will be.

Matthew Dolowy-Busch

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gordon Bub with – he is a Private Investor. Your line is open.

Gordon Bub

Yes. My question was along the same lines as the previous one. I have noticed that spot treatment charges in China have gone from a low of around $20 earlier this year, up to the $140 area. And I guess my question is, what’s your thoughts are on what they might be around April?

Paul Einarson

Thank you very much. Yes. The response is pretty much the same. We’ve seen – we’re following obviously the spot treatment charges as well and the movements we’re seeing there is encouraging. However, we don’t make a habit of forecasting what the treatment charges will be and certainly as we go through the process in negotiating next years or the next 12 months contract, we’ll certainly look toward those treatment charges and follow it very closely.

Gordon Bub

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of Adam Mitchell with Polar Asset Management. Your line is open.

Adam Mitchell

Hello, hi, guys.

Eva Carissimi

Good morning, Adam.

Paul Einarson

Good morning.

Adam Mitchell

Good morning. Question, how much zinc concentrate is coming in via sea versus rail at the moment, I know it varies, but can you give any color as to the trend?

Eva Carissimi

So with the domestic concentrates is coming in, where we played about 75% coming from domestic sources and about 25% coming from overseas and obviously that changes a little bit depending on mining and availability, but it’s around that range right now.

Adam Mitchell

With the domestic all being rail?

Eva Carissimi

Mostly rail. We could get some domestic by truck occasionally or actually may get some times delivered through rail or truck or by ship if it’s coming in certain areas, but essentially the miner then is responsible to ship that to most of the facility.

Adam Mitchell

Right. And that – is that 75%, 25% is [Technical Difficulty] what’s been the trend?

Eva Carissimi

Well I’d say that trend right now is kind of stable around the 75% mark over the last year or two.

Adam Mitchell

Right. And then the 25%, roughly what geographies is – are they – is that concentrate coming from?

Eva Carissimi

It’s extremely variable.

Adam Mitchell

Variable.

Eva Carissimi

It’s really based on discussions that we have with Glencore, who is responsible to supply us that material and based on what’s available and how we – what the different impurities are in that concentrate, we try to optimize the blend based on the availability, so that we’re maximizing the throughput through the plant.

Adam Mitchell

Right. And then on the output side, how much of the output is shipped within North America?

Eva Carissimi

Essentially 100% of our zinc metal production is within North America, was about 70% towards the United States.

Adam Mitchell

Okay. Thank you.

Eva Carissimi

You’re welcome.

Operator

