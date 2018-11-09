Jagged Peak Energy's (JAG) CEO Jim Kleckner on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

James Edwards - Director, IR

Jim Kleckner - CEO & President

Craig Walters - EVP & COO

Bob Howard - EVP & CFO

Ian Piper - VP, Finance & Corporate Planning

John Roesink - VP, Development Planning & Geoscience

David Eckelberger - VP, Land

Analysts

Leo Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Michael Scialla - Stifel

Oliver Huang - Tudor, Pickering Holt and Company

Will Thompson - Barclays

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to James Edwards, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

James Edwards

Thank you, Operator.

Good morning everyone and welcome to Jagged Peak Energy's third quarter 2018 earnings and operational update conference call. With us on the call this morning are Jim Kleckner, CEO and President; Craig Walters, EVP and COO; Bob Howard, EVP and CFO; Ian Piper, VP of Finance and Corporate Planning, John Roesink, VP of Development Planning and Geoscience.

Last evening, we issued our third quarter earnings release and our 10-Q both of which are available on our website at jaggedpeakenergy.com.

During our discussion this morning, we'll be referencing slides from our third quarter earnings presentation which can be found on the Presentations page under the Investor Relations section of our website.

During this call, we'll make certain forward-looking statements about the company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business activities. We caution that our actual results could differ materially from these results that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Information about these factors can be found on the company's SEC filings and on Slide 2 of today's earnings call presentation.

Our materials also include certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDAX margins. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide a comparison across the periods of activity and with other oil and gas operators. The reconciliation of the appropriate GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the last page of the earnings release and the last page of our earnings call presentation.

I'll now turn the call over to Jim, for his prepared remarks.

Jim Kleckner

Thanks, James. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for our third quarter earnings call and operational update.

2018 has been a year focused on execution of Jagged Peak, and a solid third quarter results another example of the outstanding work by our team and I want to thank them for all delivering another strong quarter.

Earlier this year, I said several strategic initiatives critical to increasing shareholder value. Each quarter we've shown these initiatives on a slide in our Investor Presentation.

For the third quarter, I'm pleased to show once again significant progress in each of these areas. Items to note this quarter are first and foremost the strides we've made in operational execution. Second, we've increased our technical understanding for reservoir through the additional acquisition and integration of our seismic data. And third, we have further insulated ourselves from pipeline constraints by signing affirmed sales and transportation deals that would provide additional growth strategies and price point diversification.

With regard to execution our team has done a great job of managing our drilling, completions, and production operations, to deliver consistent results quarter-over-quarter that meet or beat expectation. Performance from our 2018 wells has been strong with average results in this year were outperforming our 2017 program and our 1.2 billion barrel equipment type curve.

We recently drilled additional wells in our Eastern Whiskey River acreage which have shown favorable results and are monitoring these results to better characterize the potential in this area.

Our drilling team has begun upgrading our mid-fleet to higher spec rigs that will allow us to more efficiently drill multi-well pads in reduced cycle times. The completion team has worked with our service providers to increase completed lateral fleet per day by over 30% from 2017. And during the third quarter, we achieved a company record of 1,000 lateral fleet completed per day on a two well pad.

Lastly, the production team has been very effective with managing our PDP wells to maximize overall recovery and minimized downtime. These three teams working together have made impressive strides in overall operating efficiencies which are flowing through their financials.

As such, we are raising our production guidance for the year and reducing all our GAAP cost metrics, all while holding firm on our annual capital guidance.

As we seek to better characterize the subsurface of our acreage to optimize drilling and completion operation, the acquisition and integration of 3D seismic data has been a key milestone. During the year, we acquired and integrated high definition 3D data in Whiskey River and Cochise project areas. By having this data in-house, we have been able to vesture all of previously drilled wells to better characterized zone results.

By treating as back story exercise, we can better understanding well performance as it relates to different landing zones and use that data to better optimize lateral placements of wells in the future. Earlier results from wells have been gestured with the benefit of seismic data have been favorable, we expect to continue to see uplift from well performance and operational efficiency from these seismic assisted well placements in the future.

In our Big Tex area, the acquisition of the 3D has been completed and we expect to have a full processed data integrated by year-end. By having the data in-house we will be able to put our best foot forward in our Big Tex area and prosecute a program that can better portrait the potential of the acreage. As we begin our planning and capital allocation process for 2019, we will build on the progress made this year and continue to pursue increased capital efficiency and profitability.

In our Big Tex acreage, the company is currently seeking partners with system developing the area. If successful we hope to be able to satisfy drilling obligations, keeping the optionality of the assets while preserving a greater portion of Jagged Peak capital to allocate to the Whiskey River and Cochise areas.

Of wells that have clarity on the rising ahead of year-end so we can better plan for 2019 program. If we do not reach an agreement with the partner, our program next year will remain flexible as we operated the potential of the Big Tex acreage making sure it keeps in our portfolio and maintains our capital efficiency.

This prudent capital allocation process will allow the company to maximize profit returns, shorten the timeframe of capital outspend, and [indiscernible] for the asset phase can provide growth within cash flow.

From an all takeaway standpoint, Jagged Peak has had a third sales agreement that figured a trading that purchased all of the companies produced oil at a Midland price. After quarter end, we extended that agreement through the end of 2020. In addition to better insulate our production and transportation volume and stingy pricing differentials at Midland we entered into a five-year firm sales and transportation agreement that would tie 30,000 barrels a day of oil production to MEH Pricing starting at the commencement of Cactus II which is expected in the second half of 2019. By entering into this contract, we will diversify the pricing of our oil by introducing MEH pricing for portion of our production and maintain flow assurance for all types of oil through 2020.

I will now turn the call to the operator to start the Q&A portion of the call.

The first question is from Leo Mariani with NatAlliance Securities. Please go ahead.

Leo Mariani

Hi guys, I was hoping if you could provide a little bit more detail around the JV, I guess you guys said that you are hopeful to have something done by the end of the year but can you maybe give us a little color as to again kind of where you stand in the process, I mean you entered into any prolonged -- give us little more color on that?

Jim Kleckner

I'm sorry we lost you during the second half of your question. Could you please repeat that again, please?

Leo Mariani

Okay. I'm sorry about that. I guess I was trying to get a little bit color around the JV process, I wasn't sure if any of you can tell us maybe where you're in the process, maybe you're down the road, fairways, negotiations with a party or two, just trying to get your relative confidence level on the ability to maybe get a deal done here by the end of the year?

Jim Kleckner

Well I think that's a good question. But I think our preferred answer that we are right now pursuing a number of options and those strategic options are critical to addressing what we have framed up is a key priority for us in 2019. So at this point we really can’t comment you further on where we're at with those option proceeds.

Leo Mariani

Okay. Understood. You certainly talked about better well performance in the third quarter which was sort of driving the production beats versus guidance, you mentioned better lateral placement in the zones, just trying to get a sense if there is any other key factors other than that that were sort of leading to better performance and you also sort of briefly referenced the Eastern Whiskey River wells and maybe you could give us a little more color around those?

Jim Kleckner

Yes, I'm going to turn that question over to Craig Walters, our Chief Operating Officer to give you some insights.

Craig Walters

Yes, so as you look at Slide 9 in the deck that we put out, we're really excited about the Wolfcamp A wells and the performance that we've seen out of our average 9,000 foot across the board in 2018 compared to 2017. Lot of factors coming into play there, obviously the 3D seismic as we’re able to optimally price these wells and we’ve been doing this since the first part of the year in Cochise and since May in Whiskey River obviously we see improved well performance as we've shown that in our second quarter call. We have tested some different things around our completion design and the secret sauce that we put around that and we've landed at this point at 2,500 pound per foot of sand loading and about 70 barrels per foot on fluid. And we tightened up our stage basin, so we’re seeing a lot of different things that are coming together as we move forward on execution completion thought that is playing towards these better well results.

With regard to the wells along the Eastern edge of Whiskey River we now have about 10 to a dozen wells kind of along that acreage over there dealing with the seismic able to optimize and place those wells where we want to in the Wolfcamp A as we get closer to the Central Basin platform. What we see is those wells actually take a little bit longer to clean up and so the oil rate peak is a little bit longer but what we see is actually those wells happen to be outperforming kind of some of the wells that we had on the western side of Whiskey River and so really excited around kind of the opportunity that those Eastern acreages provide in the Whiskey River.

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Scialla with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Scialla

Hi, good morning everybody. Jim wanted to follow-up on your comments, you said if you don’t get a deal to your liking for Big Tex that you would have a flexible program next year, I want to if you would elaborate on that a little bit, what are you thinking there, I guess and what would it take to save all the acreage if you wanted to do that, that are 2, 2.5 rig program in Big Tex and which you will be willing to do that all yourself, I guess if you could just elaborate on this permit?

Jim Kleckner

Yes, absolutely good morning, Michael. We stated before that our -- the number of drilling obligations we have next year at Big Tex is 41 and we're in the process of doing right now as we’ve done in Cochise and Whiskey River areas is integrate our fully processed seismic data into fluid interpretation of the subsurface and those exercises and that planning and mapping are occurring as we speak. From that we anticipate improving our ability to place wells not only in the optimal landing zones but also for the lateral length. And as we've seen in our other areas improved performance, we anticipate leaning into that improved performance next year once we come up and do subsurface integration of seismic data and we will move forward in appraisal fashion to drill our best wells in any type of development or appraisal program will be flexible and move along the way but right now it’s just too early to say what that may mean.

Michael Scialla

Okay. So it sounds like it’s really contingent upon getting a deal done here and if not you're likely to -- sounds like focus on what you think can give you the best return?

Jim Kleckner

Exactly. We have got those -- we've mentioned we've got a very deep inventory of opportunities and we want to focus on those investment terms to provide the maximum capital efficiency for us growing forward.

Michael Scialla

Okay. And then you had mentioned in the press release you were swapping out your older rigs for these newer high spec rigs, do all four of those get swapped out and what's the timing of that. And is that kind of four rig plan the base plan for 2019 right now and I guess along with that if these are going to be faster drilling rigs does that imply that you're going to need another completion crew?

Craig Walters

Yes, this is Craig Walters again. Yes, super excited about the higher spec rigs that we've got coming into the fleet. As we exit 2018 we'll have three of the four rigs plan and so yes, that is a swap out of our existing fleet as we see it today. Again we've had one in the field for about a month now and seem significant rate of penetration improvements in the vertical section of the whole, two wells pad and so we've done in both of those vertical pieces of those wells really excited to see what it's going to do in the lateral section.

And we talked about higher spec rig, really what that is for us the key is higher circulating pressures and gallons per minute if you will, so 7,500 PSR, really helps with whole cleaning in these longer laterals. And again our continued rig acreage position really allows these 10,000 foot laterals and these rigs are fit for purpose for the drilling that we need to do after year-end the eastern part of the Delaware basin.

Michael Scialla

And Craig what would it likely require bringing in additional completion crew if they're going to be as efficient as you believe.

Craig Walters

That will play out over time. We demonstrated significant cycle time improvements on the completion side. Third quarter was a little bit high watermark for us. We did a couple of different things with our vendor out there on how we set up, how we swing our arms, and well we go out on these dual pads, really put out a lot of time. And so I think it’s too early to speculate on it if we need additional frac lease or not as our drilling cycle times include I think our completion cycle times are going to approval on with those. We expect that as we go.

Operator

The next question comes from Oliver Huang with Tudor, Pickering Holt and Company. Please go ahead.

Oliver Huang

Good morning everyone. Any update that you all could provide on how the 660 foot space wells you all have tested have been tracking longer-term and how this might impact you all on how you all are thinking about going for development given most of the 2018 program has been done on two well pads at 880 feet?

Jim Kleckner

Yes, so we've actually been really hurt by the 660 spacing results, so a lot of that testing happened in the latter part of 2017 and some [ph] in the first part of 2018. We have one bounded 660 [indiscernible] in our Cochise area, it's been online for almost nine months at this point and we're really encouraged by what we see there. And I think as you look at the rock that we've got in Wolfcamp area, we feel it supports the 660 spacing. Obviously we're doing some additional testing and some of the characterization to understand that but that's the direction that we currently have.

Oliver Huang

Great thank you. And I guess I saw you all extended some leases in Whiskey River in the quarter. Just wondering if there is any color you could provide on Cochise lease expirations given about half the acreage is still yet to be HPP and how this might impact -- how you all are thinking about the leasing budget in the next couple of years.

David Eckelberger

Yes, I can answer that. This is David Eckelberger VP of Land. We just entered into a new agreement with University Lands covering the Cochise area that extends that agreement out to 2026. So gives us another eight years by doing a certain number of obligation wells per year. And really sets us up to start looking at that government because we have the flexibility to drill those wells in any orientation or spacing patterns or stack staggered. So that recent agreement with the University really gives a lot of flexibility on the obligations into HDP the other 50% Cochise.

Operator

The next question is from Will Thompson with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Will Thompson

Hey, good morning. For Jim or Craig, I believe you had planned to drill some Big Tex wells in the more defined Wolfcamp A landing zones, I understand maybe too early to disclose the results but given the fact that you have the Fasttrack seismic data in hand, can you maybe give us an update on your thoughts there if there aren’t any in the resource potential in Baker County and then how heterogeneous is that position as you move East, West and North or South?

Craig Walters

Yes, this is Craig Walters, thanks for the question, we do have two recent wells that we just brought online in the first part of October and so they've been online for a month now, both of those wells were well executed, so we may have those in the Wolfcamp exactly where we wanted to able to optimize and steer those and that we're doing heterogeneous for the 3D seismic this time. The completions and executions went really good, too early to tell on the results, we’re actually getting ready to install artificial list on those particular wells which is not uncommon down there in Big Tex a little bit more [indiscernible]. So excited to see those two wells and get them more comfortable of what they’re capable of doing.

With regard to kind of Big Tex in general and the reservoir quality and mapping, we -- as we continue to refine our subsurface model and we definitely compare ways that we like better than others down there. And I think as Jim alluded to as we move forward our potential 2019 program down there, we will high grade and drill the best [indiscernible] as we see today.

Will Thompson

Okay. And just a follow-up to that, to the extent you don’t line-up outside capital for Big Tex would you consider completing shorter laterals or smaller completion just to hold the acreage well short lead cycle times? And then any comment on just the infrastructure needs and gathering arrangements you need for Big Tex as you shift that activity to bigger county?

Jim Kleckner

Regarding your first question on would we drill shorter laterals, I think we are seeing enough benefit from long lateral wells both on capital efficiency and recovery rates that we wouldn’t use that as a technique to preserve leasehold. We would go into our development program based on what we think we’re going to get the best economic returns on. So we will allocate capital based off the information we start receiving from our programs we go forward.

Regarding infrastructure there is some build-out of water gathering and work supply system that we’ve been investing in over the long-term program, the development of our area and so we are progressing as planned with that.

Operator

The next question is from John Nelson with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

John Nelson

Good morning and congratulations on the really strong quarter.

Jim Kleckner

Good morning, John. Thank you.

John Nelson

One of your peers recently announced plans to divest some water handling drilling assets, those seem to be pretty attractive valuation levels, has the team considered any sort of monetization of Jagged Peak's water handling assets to eliminate this valuable market?

Jim Kleckner

No, at this stage in our asset development life cycle, we see ownership and control of that is absolute critical towards supplying water and delivering water disposal capacity as we move into a full co-development cat phased cycle. And at this point in time we don't see that being a likely option. We do look at that as a consideration and look at it and continue to look at it the future depending on how we progress over the development of our assets.

John Nelson

So retaining control is very important but maybe it would be open to for monitories interest sales still potentially down the road or is it just a much lower probability?

Jim Kleckner

No. As I’ve mentioned the ability to execute water when we need it and where we need it is absolute critical to I think operational success. And so control and planning is essential, I think we would be open anytime to look at any type of commercial rate in the transaction to get the full shareholder value. So I will just leave it at that but to reinstate that at this point we don’t have any plans to consider something like that.

John Nelson

Looks fair. And then I just was curious if there was any color on how we should think about the netback on the marketing agreement for the 30,000 barrels if there is kind of dollar per barrel off of MEH that we should think about?

Ian Piper

Good morning, John. This is Ian Piper. We’re not talking -- we can’t talk about the pricing on that deal but long-term we think it will provide the good start to portfolio diversification a way to Midland -- way for Midland and provide access to Gulf Coast type pricing numbers but beyond that we can't really say much.

John Nelson

Okay. Are you guys planning to walk into any kind of MEH brand basis hedges or is that not necessarily a liquid market yet.

Ian Piper

We need to look at that as we get into the term of the deal but I'm not sure would be an MEH brand hedged but more MEH HDI.

Operator

Jim Kleckner

Thank you, Operator and thank you all for joining us on the call this morning. Hope you found it helpful and we look forward meeting many of you in the coming months on our fourth quarter earnings call in early 2019.

