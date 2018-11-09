Not All Doom And Gloom At Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (EA) had a solid 2Q19, beating both the revenue and EPS estimates of the street. EA's share price has lost approximately 40% of its value since Q1 and the new lowered guidance given by management for FY19 will make investors worry about the short-term. However, with the anticipated release of Battlefield V in November 2018 and the expected continued growth of the higher-margin full game digital downloads over the coming 5 years, EA shares represent an attractive opportunity for investors at the present time.

Puts and Takes From the Q

Total revenues were ahead of consensus by $40m reaching $1.22bn, which translates to a yoy growth in revenues of 3.6%. This was primarily driven by the strong performance of digital revenues across all platforms and geographies, a 10% growth yoy. Moreover, revenues from full-game downloads reached $157m, a 31.9% increase yoy, and marketing expenses were reduced by 9%, which led to high EPS.

EA saw a growth in both its gross profits and operating income to reach $850m and $313m, representing a 7.5% and a 28.8% increase yoy, respectively. These strong figures led to a yoy increase of 2.5% in gross profit margin to reach 69.6% and a 5% yoy increase in operating margin to reach 25.6%.

Furthermore, the actual EPS for 2Q19 beat consensus expectations by 30 cents, reaching $0.88, and was ahead of the 2Q18 reported EPS by 26 cents, or 42%. Stronger EPS was driven by higher-than-expected interest and other income reaching $18m for the quarter. It is worth noting that the company repurchased $299m worth of its own shares during 2Q19, which contributed to the higher EPS.

Segment results: Digital and full-game downloads driving revenue growth

Digital revenues of EA grew by 10% this quarter and it contributed approximately 52% of the total revenues for EA in 2Q19, reaching $637m, a 10% increase yoy. Digital revenue, fueled by full-game digital downloads, which has approximately 20% higher margins, is one of the main areas of future growth for EA. The company’s track record of in-game innovations, coupled with the current console upgrade cycle, will drive the continuous shift to this profit-generating model.

On the other hand, packaged goods and other revenue decreased by 2.5% in 2Q19, reaching $585m, with the trend set to continue into the future as the company continues to focus on increasingly-popular digital content.

The growth in EA’s digital revenue was mainly driven by the growth in full-game downloads which reached $157m, or 24.6% of the total digital revenues. This growth offset the slowdown in the growth of both mobile and live services revenues which reached $152m and $328m, respectively. These revenue streams witnessed a yoy growth of 1.3% and 5.8% vs. 8.7% and 21.6% in 2Q18, respectively.

The slowdown in live services growth was mainly attributable to the slower transition from FIFA Online 3 to 4 in South Korea and China, in addition to FX losses during the quarter. However, if the company can solve these problems through its Nexon/Tencent partnership, the growth in live Services should regain momentum in the near future.

Launch pipeline and R&D expenditure

2Q19 saw the company successfully launch major new titles such as Madden NFL 19, NBA Live 19, NHL 19, and FIFA 19. The company further detailed the launch schedule of major games in 2019 and beyond with the most anticipated launch in 2019 being the delayed launch of Battlefield V in 3Q19 along with Sims expansion pack, with Anthem and Sea of Solitude in 4Q19. Moreover, EA secured its Star Wars license with Disney with launch set for 3Q20.

Although the company’s research and development expenses continued to grow, with a 1.7% increase yoy, the strong and healthy margins achieved in 2Q19 provides room for further ramp going forward.

Cash Flow to remain flat in FY19

Operating cash flows for FY19 is expected to stay flat compared to FY18, which, in turn, will result in flat free cash flow for FY19. However, with the continuous shift to digital downloads in the coming years, EA’s free cash flow should inflect in FY20 and beyond.

Changes to 2019 guidance: Lowered guidance

EA’s management lowered their guidance for FY19 for both revenue and EPS from $5.55bn to $5.2bn and $4.85 to $4.5, respectively. The outlook for live services growth was reduced to 0-5% from 10-15% yoy as a result of the delay in the launch of Battlefield V and the time shift of FIFA monetization. Mobile growth was also reduced to flat from 15-20% due to slower growth from the more established names like Madden. On the positive side, the outlook for full-game download growth was raised by 10% due to the positive reception of Anthem. However, with the full effect of Anthem and the launch of Star Wars in FY20, EA’s growth runway has ample room for reacceleration.

Attractive valuations provide a lot of margin of safety

Although FY19 estimates are reduced based on the lower guidance from management, the anticipation of some big new releases in FY19 and FY20, together with a potential of faster than expected shift to full-game downloads, makes EA an attractive stock for investors. With the 40% drop in the share price since 1Q19, the stock now trades at an attractive valuation and should appeal to longer-term investors.

